Images | pablic.tvzvezda.ru

Tell a friend

A large metal figure of a bird collapsed on a crowd in France during a Christmas festival, 13 people were injured, the Ouest France newspaper reported.









‘On Saturday, 30 November, hundreds of people gathered for a large parade to kick off Christmas celebrations in the resort (commune) of Trouville-Sur-Mer … a metal structure that supported a bird … collapsed onto the crowd,’ the newspaper said.





It is noted that the festival participants were evacuated from the scene. Police and military personnel were involved in rescue operations.



