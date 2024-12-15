01.12.2024, 10:13 20981

13 people injured when an iron bird crashed in France

Images | pablic.tvzvezda.ru
A large metal figure of a bird collapsed on a crowd in France during a Christmas festival, 13 people were injured, the Ouest France newspaper reported.


‘On Saturday, 30 November, hundreds of people gathered for a large parade to kick off Christmas celebrations in the resort (commune) of Trouville-Sur-Mer … a metal structure that supported a bird … collapsed onto the crowd,’ the newspaper said.

It is noted that the festival participants were evacuated from the scene. Police and military personnel were involved in rescue operations.

 

relevant news

05.12.2024, 10:41 20766

Tsunami warning issued in Northern California after 7.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast

Images | abcnews.go.com
Tsunami warnings have been issued for nearly 5 million people along parts of the Northern California and Oregon coastlines after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the California coast.

The earthquake hit at 10:44 a.m. PT about 60 miles southwest of Ferndale, California, the US Geological Survey said.

 

04.12.2024, 11:13 32286

Falling asteroid lights up sky in Russia’s Siberian republic of Yakutia

Images | Depositphotos
Residents of the town of Olekminsk posted videos on social media showing a comet-like object lighting up the night sky as it passed over Russia’s Siberian republic of Yakutia.


 

30.11.2024, 11:01 32446

Famous photographer shares the most beautiful views of the Mangistau mountains

Images | instagram/danielkordan
Daniel Kordan has shared magical footage from his trip to western Kazakhstan.

 

22.11.2024, 23:51 48136

Wounded swan rescued in Aktobe region

Images | screenshot from video
The wounded swan was found by residents of the village of Abay, Khromtau district. The bird sat on the water for several days. Caring people turned to rescuers for help.

 

12.11.2024, 13:21 80246

Snow leopard caught on trap camera in E Kazakhstan

Images | Depositphotos
The wildlife camera trap caught a glimpse of a rare wild cat in the Katon-Karagay National Park.

The rare predator was captured by a camera trap installed in the forest district of the park.

"This symbol of strength and freedom is a genuine source of pride for the park. Each such image serves to underscore the vital importance of safeguarding the distinctive natural assets of the Katon-Karagay National Park," the message reads.

 

07.11.2024, 23:19 93016

Dimash Qudaibergen Performs at the Élysée Palace

Images | Screenshot from video
On November 5, 2024, a state reception was given at the Elysee Palace on behalf of French President Emmanuel Macron. One of the invited guests was People's Artist of Kazakhstan Dimash Kudaibergen.

The 30-year-old singer performed a composition from his repertoire in French "SOS d'un terrien en détresse" at the gala evening.




 

06.11.2024, 21:53 95931

Viral baby hippo Moo Deng predicts Trump will win based on which cake she eats

Images | scmp.com
Thailand’s viral female baby pygmy hippo, Moo Deng, has put her soothsaying skills to the test by predicting Donald Trump will prevail over Kamala Harris in Tuesday’s US presidential election.

 

01.11.2024, 10:46 109766

Death toll from Spain's flash flood rises to at least 158

Images | x.com/Disaster News
The death toll from rain-triggered flash floods in Spain has risen to at least 158, with the number likely to increase in the coming days, according to emergency rescue services in the country on Thursday afternoon, Xinhua reports.




 

