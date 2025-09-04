03.09.2025, 21:51 1331
Victory Parade at Tiananmen Square in Beijing
27.08.2025, 13:53 6996
Humanoids try their hand at various professions for 27th China Robotics and AI Competition in Hefei
Images | screenshot
Hundreds of humanoid robots built by 49 university teams from across China joined the final round of the 27th China Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Competition held in Hefei City on Sunday. Footage shows the robots participating in multiple real-life-based scenarios, from carrying boxes, navigating through obstacles, to showcasing 'taiji' moves and walking across various terrains, Ruptly reports.
Organisers said the tasks were designed to replicate real industrial scenarios, testing the robots' latest innovations - from precision performance to the use of cognitive abilities. "Since the beginning of this year, humanoid robots have been gradually empowered with more 'brains' to enable them to have their own wisdom, and to allow them to become increasingly humanlike. Based on market trends, we expect China's humanoid robot sales to exceed 10,000 units in 2025," said Liu Yufei, technical director of the National and Local Co-Built Humanoid Robotics Innovation Centre. China's humanoid robotics industry is advancing in two ways: using learning-based systems for flexible, humanlike movements and model-based systems for precise, consistent actions. Developers are now combining both to make robots even more realistic.
05.08.2025, 20:41 18666
4 killed by landslide in northern India, 50 other missing
Images | aa.com.tr
At least four people were killed while 50 others are missing after a massive mudslide and flash floods struck a village on Tuesday in a northern Indian Himalayan state, Anadolu Agency reports citing local media.
The incident took place in the village of Dharali in the Uttrakhand state, local broadcaster India Today reported.
Authorities rushed to deploy the Indian Army for a rescue operation.
The mudslide triggered a "sudden flow of debris and water through the settlement," the army wrote on X.
Troops were immediately "mobilized and have reached the affected site to assess the situation and undertake rescue operations," it added.
Television footage showed floodwaters sweeping away houses and a road in the area.
Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state’s chief minister, said a cloudburst had taken place in the area.
I am in constant contact with senior officials, and the situation is being closely monitored," he said on X.
30.07.2025, 10:51 23201
Magnitude of earthquake in Russia's Kamchatka reaches 8.7
The magnitude of the earthquake in Kamchatka, in Russia's Far East, according to various estimates, reached 8.7, which makes it the strongest earthquake since 1952, the Telegram channel of the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported, TASS reports.
The strongest earthquake in the Kamchatka seismic focal zone since 1952 has just occurred. According to various estimates, the magnitude reaches 8.7. This is certainly an outstanding event," the report says.
The service notes that from the southwest the seismic focus is adjacent to the sources of the earthquakes of July 20, 2025 and August 17, 2024. The rupture extended at least 200 km in a southwesterly direction, along the axis of the deep-sea trench.
29.07.2025, 10:29 25726
30 dead in Beijing due to heavy rains, relief efforts intensified
Images | news.cgtn.com
At least 30 people have died due to heavy rains in Beijing as of Monday midnight, according to the latest official report, CGTN reports.
A total of 28 people died in the suburban Miyun District and two in Yanqing District.
The incessant downpour also damaged 31 roads and caused power outages in 136 villages, rendering multiple base stations out of service.
As of Monday, the average rainfall in Beijing reached 165.9 mm, with Miyun District experiencing the heaviest rainfall at 543.4 mm.
In response, the Chinese capital has intensified its flood prevention and control efforts. Search and rescue operations for missing persons are underway, and rescue teams and disaster relief supplies have been promptly dispatched.
So far, 80,332 people have been relocated, with Miyun, Huairou and Fangshan districts having the highest evacuation numbers.
Drones have been utilized to facilitate the disaster relief work.
In Liulimiao Town in Huairou District, rescue teams have used drones to airdrop 3,000 items to 21 locations, delivering mineral water, bread, sausages and eggs to guarantee the basic living needs of the affected.
Each rescue drone can carry 30 kilograms of supplies at a speed of 15 meters per second for over 20 minutes, Wang Zining, a rescue member, told China Media Group.
It can cross two mountaintops and reach the disaster-stricken area in two and a half minutes to deliver supplies," said Wang. "We can then use a loudspeaker to direct people to designated areas to get relief supplies, and use video payloads to monitor the number and physical condition of the affected people."
The National Development and Reform Commission said on Tuesday it has allocated 200 million yuan (about $27.9 million) to assist relief efforts in Beijing.
The funds will mainly be used for post-disaster recovery of damaged transportation, water conservancy, medical infrastructure and public service facilities in disaster-stricken areas such as Miyun and Huairou districts, to promote the restoration of normal production and living order as soon as possible.
15.07.2025, 22:31 43941
Moscow Flooded: Heavy Rain, Hail, and Thunderstorm Paralyze the City
Images | Telegram channel SHOT
On July 15, the Russian capital was hit by a powerful thunderstorm with heavy rain and hail. A month’s worth of precipitation fell within just two hours, leading to widespread flooding and disruptions to the city’s transportation infrastructure.
According to eyewitnesses and local media reports, central streets, upscale residential areas, office buildings, and metro stations were flooded. Water leaked into subway cars and surface transport. Due to the downpour, several highway sections were temporarily closed, and train service to Sheremetyevo Airport was suspended.
In some parts of the railway network, power outages were reported. The storm front was accompanied by lightning strikes, including one near the Ostankino TV tower.
27.06.2025, 10:35 59461
Storms wreak havoc in Paris, leave 2 dead, dozens injured across France
Images | aa.com.tr
Violent thunderstorms struck Paris and large parts of France late Wednesday, leaving widespread damage, disrupting transportation, and causing two fatalities, Anadolu Agency reports.
In the French capital, the storm hit around 9 pm local time (1900GMT), bringing torrential rain and fierce winds that reached speeds of up to 112 km/h (70 m/h).
According to Le Parisien, the downpour was so intense it reduced visibility to less than 50 meters, and emergency services were quickly deployed as streets flooded and trees fell across the city.
Paris firefighters responded to hundreds of incidents, including roughly 50 uprooted trees blocking major roads and boulevards.
Several metro stations were forced to close due to flooding or falling debris.
Water leaks were also reported inside the National Assembly, where a debate on the Middle East was temporarily suspended.
Meanwhile, a 12-year-old boy died in Piquecos, Tarn-et-Garonne, after a tree fell into a stream he was near with his family.
In Mayenne, a man riding a quad bike was killed when a tree collapsed on a road.
Civil Security later confirmed that a total of 17 people were injured, including one in critical condition, the French broadcaster BFMTV reported.
Wind gusts exceeded 130 km/h in several regions, with Montbeugny (Allier) recording 135 km/h (84 m/h) and Bessey (Cote-d'Or) 134 km/h, breaking historical records.
Authorities described the weather as a rare "derecho" phenomenon, with a powerful, long-lasting windstorm stretching nearly 700 kilometers (435 miles).
Train services were disrupted nationwide. Routes between Paris-Clermont, Bourges-Vierzon, and Toulouse-Brive were either suspended or delayed, SNCF said.
Approximately 110,000 homes were left without electricity overnight.
By Thursday morning, 100,000 households remained affected.
In Normandy, the storm gutted a church in Valailles, causing the bell tower to collapse.
The City of Paris announced that parks and gardens would remain closed on Thursday morning for safety checks.
Meanwhile, French National Education Minister Elisabeth Borne assured that students unable to attend national exams due to the storms would be allowed to retake them.
20.06.2025, 19:29 75346
Hurricane in Pavlodar region: emergency regime to be declared in several cities and districts
Images | gov.kz
Following the hurricane, a state of emergency will be declared in three cities and a number of districts of the Pavlodar region, the press service of the regional akimat reports.
In connection with the consequences of the hurricane, which caused damage in a number of settlements in the region, local executive bodies are working to assess the damage caused. Commissions have been sent to the sites, and applications from affected citizens are being accepted. Following the meeting of the regional emergency commission, a state of emergency will be declared in three cities and a number of districts of the region. From June 20 to June 30, applications for the elimination of the consequences of the disaster will be accepted," the department reported.
20.06.2025, 10:44 75851
Baby lynxes in reserve of Pavlodar region
Images | depositphotos
In the state forest natural reserve 'Ertis ormany' in Pavlodar region, baby lynxes were captured.
During a routine observation in the reserve, baby lynxes were shoot right at the lair," Ertis ormany informed.
