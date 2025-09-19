Images | news.cgtn.com

At least 30 people have died due to heavy rains in Beijing as of Monday midnight, according to the latest official report, CGTN reports.





A total of 28 people died in the suburban Miyun District and two in Yanqing District.





The incessant downpour also damaged 31 roads and caused power outages in 136 villages, rendering multiple base stations out of service.





As of Monday, the average rainfall in Beijing reached 165.9 mm, with Miyun District experiencing the heaviest rainfall at 543.4 mm.









In response, the Chinese capital has intensified its flood prevention and control efforts. Search and rescue operations for missing persons are underway, and rescue teams and disaster relief supplies have been promptly dispatched.





So far, 80,332 people have been relocated, with Miyun, Huairou and Fangshan districts having the highest evacuation numbers.





Drones have been utilized to facilitate the disaster relief work.









In Liulimiao Town in Huairou District, rescue teams have used drones to airdrop 3,000 items to 21 locations, delivering mineral water, bread, sausages and eggs to guarantee the basic living needs of the affected.





Each rescue drone can carry 30 kilograms of supplies at a speed of 15 meters per second for over 20 minutes, Wang Zining, a rescue member, told China Media Group.





It can cross two mountaintops and reach the disaster-stricken area in two and a half minutes to deliver supplies," said Wang. "We can then use a loudspeaker to direct people to designated areas to get relief supplies, and use video payloads to monitor the number and physical condition of the affected people."









The National Development and Reform Commission said on Tuesday it has allocated 200 million yuan (about $27.9 million) to assist relief efforts in Beijing.





The funds will mainly be used for post-disaster recovery of damaged transportation, water conservancy, medical infrastructure and public service facilities in disaster-stricken areas such as Miyun and Huairou districts, to promote the restoration of normal production and living order as soon as possible.