23.09.2025, 15:45 1811
"Potter Train" Launches in Kazakhstan
Images | railways.kz
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
19.09.2025, 20:22 10191
Shaking Furniture and Swaying Chandeliers: Kamchatka Rocked by Yet Another Earthquake
Images | screenshot
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.09.2025, 22:01 20096
Flying cars collide at airshow rehearsal in China
Images | Long Wei/FeatureChina/AP
Tell a friend
Two flying cars crashed into each other during a rehearsal for an airshow in northeastern China on Tuesday, injuring one of their pilots and forcing one of the vehicles to the ground, where it caught fire, CNN reports.
Videos circulating online and featured in Chineses state-run media showed plumes of smoke billowing from one of the vehicles, while fire trucks and ambulances raced to the scene.
The accident occurred Tuesday afternoon in Changchun, Jilin Province, as the city prepared for a five-day airshow set to begin Friday. The flying cars, or electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles, were developed by Xpeng Aeroht, a subsidiary of Chinese electric vehicle giant Xpeng.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.09.2025, 10:32 19891
Fire at the Alatau landfill
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
According to the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations, firefighters have successfully contained the open flames around the entire perimeter of the landfill.
Efforts to extinguish the solid waste fire continued throughout the night.
It is also stated that a tent camp has been established at the site to provide the necessary conditions for the recovery of rescue personnel. A field kitchen is supplying hot meals and drinking water, while doctors from the Emergency Ministry's Disaster Medicine Center are on standby to provide emergency medical care.
Yerlan Turegeldiyev, Chairman of the Fire Service Committee, previously said that extinguishing the fire is complicated by the unique characteristics of such landfills. Waste is piled up to 10 meters high, causing deep smoldering at the base where oxygen accumulates in the loose soil. The decomposition process generates methane, which continuously fuels the smoldering.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.09.2025, 21:51 40241
Victory Parade at Tiananmen Square in Beijing
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.08.2025, 13:53 45906
Humanoids try their hand at various professions for 27th China Robotics and AI Competition in Hefei
Images | screenshot
Tell a friend
Hundreds of humanoid robots built by 49 university teams from across China joined the final round of the 27th China Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Competition held in Hefei City on Sunday. Footage shows the robots participating in multiple real-life-based scenarios, from carrying boxes, navigating through obstacles, to showcasing 'taiji' moves and walking across various terrains, Ruptly reports.
Organisers said the tasks were designed to replicate real industrial scenarios, testing the robots' latest innovations - from precision performance to the use of cognitive abilities. "Since the beginning of this year, humanoid robots have been gradually empowered with more 'brains' to enable them to have their own wisdom, and to allow them to become increasingly humanlike. Based on market trends, we expect China's humanoid robot sales to exceed 10,000 units in 2025," said Liu Yufei, technical director of the National and Local Co-Built Humanoid Robotics Innovation Centre. China's humanoid robotics industry is advancing in two ways: using learning-based systems for flexible, humanlike movements and model-based systems for precise, consistent actions. Developers are now combining both to make robots even more realistic.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.08.2025, 20:41 57576
4 killed by landslide in northern India, 50 other missing
Images | aa.com.tr
Tell a friend
At least four people were killed while 50 others are missing after a massive mudslide and flash floods struck a village on Tuesday in a northern Indian Himalayan state, Anadolu Agency reports citing local media.
The incident took place in the village of Dharali in the Uttrakhand state, local broadcaster India Today reported.
Authorities rushed to deploy the Indian Army for a rescue operation.
The mudslide triggered a "sudden flow of debris and water through the settlement," the army wrote on X.
Troops were immediately "mobilized and have reached the affected site to assess the situation and undertake rescue operations," it added.
Television footage showed floodwaters sweeping away houses and a road in the area.
Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state’s chief minister, said a cloudburst had taken place in the area.
I am in constant contact with senior officials, and the situation is being closely monitored," he said on X.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.07.2025, 10:51 62111
Magnitude of earthquake in Russia's Kamchatka reaches 8.7
Tell a friend
The magnitude of the earthquake in Kamchatka, in Russia's Far East, according to various estimates, reached 8.7, which makes it the strongest earthquake since 1952, the Telegram channel of the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported, TASS reports.
The strongest earthquake in the Kamchatka seismic focal zone since 1952 has just occurred. According to various estimates, the magnitude reaches 8.7. This is certainly an outstanding event," the report says.
The service notes that from the southwest the seismic focus is adjacent to the sources of the earthquakes of July 20, 2025 and August 17, 2024. The rupture extended at least 200 km in a southwesterly direction, along the axis of the deep-sea trench.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.07.2025, 10:29 64341
30 dead in Beijing due to heavy rains, relief efforts intensified
Images | news.cgtn.com
Tell a friend
At least 30 people have died due to heavy rains in Beijing as of Monday midnight, according to the latest official report, CGTN reports.
A total of 28 people died in the suburban Miyun District and two in Yanqing District.
The incessant downpour also damaged 31 roads and caused power outages in 136 villages, rendering multiple base stations out of service.
As of Monday, the average rainfall in Beijing reached 165.9 mm, with Miyun District experiencing the heaviest rainfall at 543.4 mm.
In response, the Chinese capital has intensified its flood prevention and control efforts. Search and rescue operations for missing persons are underway, and rescue teams and disaster relief supplies have been promptly dispatched.
So far, 80,332 people have been relocated, with Miyun, Huairou and Fangshan districts having the highest evacuation numbers.
Drones have been utilized to facilitate the disaster relief work.
In Liulimiao Town in Huairou District, rescue teams have used drones to airdrop 3,000 items to 21 locations, delivering mineral water, bread, sausages and eggs to guarantee the basic living needs of the affected.
Each rescue drone can carry 30 kilograms of supplies at a speed of 15 meters per second for over 20 minutes, Wang Zining, a rescue member, told China Media Group.
It can cross two mountaintops and reach the disaster-stricken area in two and a half minutes to deliver supplies," said Wang. "We can then use a loudspeaker to direct people to designated areas to get relief supplies, and use video payloads to monitor the number and physical condition of the affected people."
The National Development and Reform Commission said on Tuesday it has allocated 200 million yuan (about $27.9 million) to assist relief efforts in Beijing.
The funds will mainly be used for post-disaster recovery of damaged transportation, water conservancy, medical infrastructure and public service facilities in disaster-stricken areas such as Miyun and Huairou districts, to promote the restoration of normal production and living order as soon as possible.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
24.09.2025, 09:35Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the President of France 24.09.2025, 10:459411Kazakhstan attends High-level Meeting on China's Global Development Initiative 24.09.2025, 14:129146President Tokayev held talks with the President of Finland 24.09.2025, 21:358836Tokayev held a meeting with Prime Minister of Belgium Bart De Wever 24.09.2025, 11:457981Reconstruction of Kyzylagash reservoir in Zhetysu region wraps up 18.09.2025, 19:38133756President Tokayev awards 2025 World Boxing Championships winners 18.09.2025, 17:12124031Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supports key initiatives of Religious Leaders' Congress 19.09.2025, 11:02118616Kazakh President to pay working visit to the U.S. 19.09.2025, 18:42118086Dossayev appointed Deputy Chief of President’s Executive Office 19.09.2025, 09:00115041Kazakhstan ratifies protocol on Baiterek space rocket complex construction at Baikonur 01.09.2025, 12:14229586Kazakhstan celebrates Knowledge Day 03.09.2025, 12:38228136Number of three-shift schools in Kazakhstan reduces fourfold 27.08.2025, 17:21201841Kazakhstan may launch direct flight to Jordan 08.09.2025, 12:45192606Alatau City to receive special status 09.09.2025, 18:14179381Kazakhstan shuts down one of darkweb’s largest crypto service provider in CIS