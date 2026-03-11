06.03.2026, 10:13 4826
Kazakhstan continues to evacuate its citizens from countries in the Middle East
Images | depositphotos.com
Even foreign tourists have noted the оперативную (efficient) work of the republic’s embassy.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, since the start of the evacuation, 12 flights have been carried out, bringing more than 3,300 Kazakh citizens back home. Efforts to return citizens from the conflict zone are ongoing.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.03.2026, 20:30 4161
Songs and Flowers on the Road: National Guard Choir Congratulates Women of Astana
On the eve of International Women’s Day, soloists of the men’s choir of the Ensemble of the National Guard of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan organized a festive event for residents and guests of Astana.
The artists performed directly on city buses, turning ordinary routes into an improvised concert. They sang popular songs and congratulated female passengers on the upcoming holiday.
During the performances, the guardsmen presented flowers to the women and created a festive atmosphere.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.03.2026, 10:23 4536
Iran has come under missile attacks from Israel
Images | aa.com.tr
Later, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the start of a large-scale military operation against Iran. In response, Tehran launched missile strikes on Israeli territory and on U.S. bases in several Middle Eastern countries.
Meanwhile, in the Iranian city of Minab, dozens of children were killed as a result of an attack on a girls’ school. According to the latest reports, the death toll has reached 170.
Strikes have also been reported on oil and gas infrastructure in Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Iranian media claim that the attack on a Saudi Aramco oil refinery was carried out by Israel.
In addition, three American fighter jets were mistakenly shot down in Kuwait.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.02.2026, 10:30 23281
Snow leopard cubs were captured on video in the Almaty Nature Reserve
Images | depositphotos.com
Snow leopard cubs were captured on video at the Almaty State Nature Reserve, the reserve's press service reported.
Camera traps were set up in the large gorges of the Almaty State Nature Reserve, capturing snow leopard cubs. These rare shots are special moments that reveal the secret life of the wild. The cubs play carefree with each other, mimic their mother's movements, and master the skills necessary for hunting. In this way, they are gradually preparing for an independent life in the wild," the press service stated.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.02.2026, 10:47 27091
Olympic Champion Mikhail Shaidorov Given Ceremonial Welcome in Astana
Images | olympic.kz
The winner of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, Kazakh figure skater Mikhail Shaidorov, has arrived in Kazakhstan, olympic.kz reports.
One of the main triumphant athletes of the recent Games was welcomed in a ceremonial atmosphere at Astana Airport.
During the celebration ceremony, congratulatory speeches were delivered by President of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin, Minister of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan Yerbol Myrzabossynov, and Head of the Kazakhstan Figure Skating Union Bauyrzhan Yeraly.
I would like to thank everyone who came to welcome me at such a late hour - it is very pleasant for me. At the Olympics, I was overwhelmed with pride for my country, especially at the moment when our flag was raised and the anthem was played. I received many warm words addressed to me. Once again, I want to thank everyone for the support," Shaidorov said.
It was also noted at the meeting that Sofya Samodelkina achieved a historic result at the Olympics, recording the best performance in the history of Kazakhstan’s women’s figure skating - finishing in tenth place.
Mikhail Shaidorov, his personal coach Alexei Urmanov, Sofya Samodelkina, and the head coach of the national team Asem Kasanova were presented with apartments.
Shaidorov’s gold medal became the only award won by the national team at the recent Olympics. He became the second Kazakh athlete, after skier Vladimir Smirnov, to reach the top step of the Olympic podium.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.02.2026, 18:47 35006
China Media Corporation presented a gala concert for the 2026 Spring Festival
Images | Screenshot from video
China Media Corporation presented a gala concert to celebrate the 2026 Spring Festival. This is one of the most anticipated cultural events, uniting audiences around the world.
The traditional holiday show includes music and dance numbers, theatrical performances, and modern multimedia elements. The concert broadcast annually attracts millions of viewers and becomes a vibrant symbol of the arrival of the Lunar New Year.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.02.2026, 12:14 43486
Section of road collapsed during subway construction in Shanghai
On February 12, a major section of roadway collapsed in Shanghai at the intersection of Qixin and Lian roads. Videos circulating on social media show asphalt cracking and a sinkhole several stories deep forming, pulling construction structures down with it. Witnesses were seen fleeing the scene.
Construction work on a new metro line was underway at the site. A water leak had been reported at a nearby construction area the day before, and the territory was cordoned off in advance.
According to local authorities, there were no fatalities or injuries. The exact cause of the incident is under investigation. Qixin and Lian roads remain closed to both vehicles and pedestrians.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.01.2026, 11:38 66506
Rare snow leopard was captured in the mountains of Almaty
Images | Depositphotos
A snow leopard was captured in the mountains of Almaty. Renowned Almaty photographer Dmitry Dotsenko captured these unique images of the rare predator.
According to him, the encounter took place in the mountains near the city.
He noted that the leopard caught the maral, threw it off the cliffs, and then guarded the kill. That's when the footage was taken.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.01.2026, 11:35 65841
Robot dog is operating in public places in Astana
Images | Frame from video
In Astana, a robotic patrol system in the form of a robot dog is being used at transport infrastructure facilities and in large shopping and entertainment centers.
According to law enforcement agencies, video surveillance is conducted in real time and integrated with the police operations center. This allows for 24/7 monitoring of the situation and prompt transmission of information to emergency services.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
