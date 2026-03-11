Images | aa.com.tr

Later, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the start of a large-scale military operation against Iran. In response, Tehran launched missile strikes on Israeli territory and on U.S. bases in several Middle Eastern countries.





Meanwhile, in the Iranian city of Minab, dozens of children were killed as a result of an attack on a girls’ school. According to the latest reports, the death toll has reached 170.





Strikes have also been reported on oil and gas infrastructure in Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Iranian media claim that the attack on a Saudi Aramco oil refinery was carried out by Israel.





In addition, three American fighter jets were mistakenly shot down in Kuwait.



