On the eve of International Women’s Day, soloists of the men’s choir of the Ensemble of the National Guard of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan organized a festive event for residents and guests of Astana.





The artists performed directly on city buses, turning ordinary routes into an improvised concert. They sang popular songs and congratulated female passengers on the upcoming holiday.





During the performances, the guardsmen presented flowers to the women and created a festive atmosphere.



