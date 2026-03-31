30.03.2026, 11:36 1981
Three amur tiger cubs born at Almaty Zoo
Images | Depositphotos
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Almaty Zoo has welcomed new additions - a pair of Amur tigers, Bentley and Yarga, have had three cubs.
According to the zoo, the cubs were born on January 11. They spent their first months with their mother in a closed enclosure.
The tiger cubs are now about 2.5 months old. They are in good health, still feeding on their mother’s milk, but have already started trying meat.
It is noted that the cubs have recently made their first appearance in a large enclosure, where they have begun actively exploring their surroundings.
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15.03.2026, 17:18 26916
How the Referendum Is Taking Place in Kazakhstan: The Atmosphere of Voting Day
Images | primeminister.kz
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A nationwide referendum on the draft of the new Constitution is being held in Kazakhstan. Thousands of polling stations have opened across the country, where citizens have been arriving since early morning to cast their votes.
In many regions, the voting process is taking place in a calm and festive atmosphere. At polling stations, one can see families with children, young people, and elderly voters, as well as unusual costumes and creative initiatives.
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08.03.2026, 20:30 40976
Songs and Flowers on the Road: National Guard Choir Congratulates Women of Astana
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On the eve of International Women’s Day, soloists of the men’s choir of the Ensemble of the National Guard of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan organized a festive event for residents and guests of Astana.
The artists performed directly on city buses, turning ordinary routes into an improvised concert. They sang popular songs and congratulated female passengers on the upcoming holiday.
During the performances, the guardsmen presented flowers to the women and created a festive atmosphere.
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06.03.2026, 10:13 41681
Kazakhstan continues to evacuate its citizens from countries in the Middle East
Images | depositphotos.com
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Even foreign tourists have noted the оперативную (efficient) work of the republic’s embassy.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, since the start of the evacuation, 12 flights have been carried out, bringing more than 3,300 Kazakh citizens back home. Efforts to return citizens from the conflict zone are ongoing.
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04.03.2026, 10:23 41391
Iran has come under missile attacks from Israel
Images | aa.com.tr
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Later, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the start of a large-scale military operation against Iran. In response, Tehran launched missile strikes on Israeli territory and on U.S. bases in several Middle Eastern countries.
Meanwhile, in the Iranian city of Minab, dozens of children were killed as a result of an attack on a girls’ school. According to the latest reports, the death toll has reached 170.
Strikes have also been reported on oil and gas infrastructure in Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Iranian media claim that the attack on a Saudi Aramco oil refinery was carried out by Israel.
In addition, three American fighter jets were mistakenly shot down in Kuwait.
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27.02.2026, 10:30 60136
Snow leopard cubs were captured on video in the Almaty Nature Reserve
Images | depositphotos.com
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Snow leopard cubs were captured on video at the Almaty State Nature Reserve, the reserve's press service reported.
Camera traps were set up in the large gorges of the Almaty State Nature Reserve, capturing snow leopard cubs. These rare shots are special moments that reveal the secret life of the wild. The cubs play carefree with each other, mimic their mother's movements, and master the skills necessary for hunting. In this way, they are gradually preparing for an independent life in the wild," the press service stated.
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25.02.2026, 10:47 63946
Olympic Champion Mikhail Shaidorov Given Ceremonial Welcome in Astana
Images | olympic.kz
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The winner of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, Kazakh figure skater Mikhail Shaidorov, has arrived in Kazakhstan, olympic.kz reports.
One of the main triumphant athletes of the recent Games was welcomed in a ceremonial atmosphere at Astana Airport.
During the celebration ceremony, congratulatory speeches were delivered by President of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin, Minister of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan Yerbol Myrzabossynov, and Head of the Kazakhstan Figure Skating Union Bauyrzhan Yeraly.
I would like to thank everyone who came to welcome me at such a late hour - it is very pleasant for me. At the Olympics, I was overwhelmed with pride for my country, especially at the moment when our flag was raised and the anthem was played. I received many warm words addressed to me. Once again, I want to thank everyone for the support," Shaidorov said.
It was also noted at the meeting that Sofya Samodelkina achieved a historic result at the Olympics, recording the best performance in the history of Kazakhstan’s women’s figure skating - finishing in tenth place.
Mikhail Shaidorov, his personal coach Alexei Urmanov, Sofya Samodelkina, and the head coach of the national team Asem Kasanova were presented with apartments.
Shaidorov’s gold medal became the only award won by the national team at the recent Olympics. He became the second Kazakh athlete, after skier Vladimir Smirnov, to reach the top step of the Olympic podium.
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17.02.2026, 18:47 71861
China Media Corporation presented a gala concert for the 2026 Spring Festival
Images | Screenshot from video
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China Media Corporation presented a gala concert to celebrate the 2026 Spring Festival. This is one of the most anticipated cultural events, uniting audiences around the world.
The traditional holiday show includes music and dance numbers, theatrical performances, and modern multimedia elements. The concert broadcast annually attracts millions of viewers and becomes a vibrant symbol of the arrival of the Lunar New Year.
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13.02.2026, 12:14 79831
Section of road collapsed during subway construction in Shanghai
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On February 12, a major section of roadway collapsed in Shanghai at the intersection of Qixin and Lian roads. Videos circulating on social media show asphalt cracking and a sinkhole several stories deep forming, pulling construction structures down with it. Witnesses were seen fleeing the scene.
Construction work on a new metro line was underway at the site. A water leak had been reported at a nearby construction area the day before, and the territory was cordoned off in advance.
According to local authorities, there were no fatalities or injuries. The exact cause of the incident is under investigation. Qixin and Lian roads remain closed to both vehicles and pedestrians.
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