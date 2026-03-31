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Almaty Zoo has welcomed new additions - a pair of Amur tigers, Bentley and Yarga, have had three cubs.





According to the zoo, the cubs were born on January 11. They spent their first months with their mother in a closed enclosure.





The tiger cubs are now about 2.5 months old. They are in good health, still feeding on their mother’s milk, but have already started trying meat.





It is noted that the cubs have recently made their first appearance in a large enclosure, where they have begun actively exploring their surroundings.



