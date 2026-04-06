31.03.2026, 10:21 22896
Early awakening of bears recorded in the Almaty nature reserve
Images | Depositphotos
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Brown bears in the Almaty State Nature Reserve have begun emerging from hibernation earlier than usual.
According to camera trap data, the first post-hibernation appearance in 2026 was recorded on March 13. Typically, bears in the region wake up between late February and mid-March.
It is noted that brown bears inhabit almost all major gorges of the reserve at altitudes ranging from 1,200 to 3,500 meters above sea level. They can be found in mixed deciduous and coniferous forests, as well as in subalpine and alpine zones.
Experts explain that in spring, due to deep snow cover, bears tend to move more often along southern slopes, where snow melts faster, making it easier to find food.
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02.04.2026, 10:08 13556
"The world is alive": cranes flying over Almaty stir nostalgia
Images | Depositphotos
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Almaty-based photographer Dmitry Dotsenko has published a video capturing a flock of demoiselle cranes flying over the city, drawing strong reactions from social media users.
The footage shows a moment of spring migration, accompanied by the birds’ distinctive calls echoing across the sky. According to the author, this sound is closely associated with the arrival of spring and the awakening of nature.
Hearing cranes in the sky is a special feeling. In such moments, you truly sense the смену сезонов and the cyclical nature of life," the photographer noted.
Demoiselle cranes are known to form lifelong pairs and can travel up to 500 kilometers a day during migration. Their calls can be heard over long distances due to the unique structure of their respiratory system.
The post resonated widely with users, many of whom shared childhood memories and noted that the sound of cranes remains one of the most recognizable symbols of spring.
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30.03.2026, 20:24 23321
Embankment cleaning in Almaty turns into a dust storm
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Residents of Almaty reported that during embankment cleaning, special equipment was raising dust toward nearby residential buildings. A video from the scene was posted on social media.
In response to a request from Sputnik.kz, the city administration stated that contractors had violated regulations at the site, including generating excessive dust and failing to use dust suppression measures.
Administrative protocols have been drawn up against the contractors and the project manager.
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30.03.2026, 11:36 25206
Three amur tiger cubs born at Almaty Zoo
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Almaty Zoo has welcomed new additions - a pair of Amur tigers, Bentley and Yarga, have had three cubs.
According to the zoo, the cubs were born on January 11. They spent their first months with their mother in a closed enclosure.
The tiger cubs are now about 2.5 months old. They are in good health, still feeding on their mother’s milk, but have already started trying meat.
It is noted that the cubs have recently made their first appearance in a large enclosure, where they have begun actively exploring their surroundings.
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15.03.2026, 17:18 50141
How the Referendum Is Taking Place in Kazakhstan: The Atmosphere of Voting Day
Images | primeminister.kz
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A nationwide referendum on the draft of the new Constitution is being held in Kazakhstan. Thousands of polling stations have opened across the country, where citizens have been arriving since early morning to cast their votes.
In many regions, the voting process is taking place in a calm and festive atmosphere. At polling stations, one can see families with children, young people, and elderly voters, as well as unusual costumes and creative initiatives.
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08.03.2026, 20:30 64201
Songs and Flowers on the Road: National Guard Choir Congratulates Women of Astana
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On the eve of International Women’s Day, soloists of the men’s choir of the Ensemble of the National Guard of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan organized a festive event for residents and guests of Astana.
The artists performed directly on city buses, turning ordinary routes into an improvised concert. They sang popular songs and congratulated female passengers on the upcoming holiday.
During the performances, the guardsmen presented flowers to the women and created a festive atmosphere.
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06.03.2026, 10:13 64906
Kazakhstan continues to evacuate its citizens from countries in the Middle East
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Even foreign tourists have noted the оперативную (efficient) work of the republic’s embassy.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, since the start of the evacuation, 12 flights have been carried out, bringing more than 3,300 Kazakh citizens back home. Efforts to return citizens from the conflict zone are ongoing.
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04.03.2026, 10:23 64616
Iran has come under missile attacks from Israel
Images | aa.com.tr
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Later, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the start of a large-scale military operation against Iran. In response, Tehran launched missile strikes on Israeli territory and on U.S. bases in several Middle Eastern countries.
Meanwhile, in the Iranian city of Minab, dozens of children were killed as a result of an attack on a girls’ school. According to the latest reports, the death toll has reached 170.
Strikes have also been reported on oil and gas infrastructure in Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Iranian media claim that the attack on a Saudi Aramco oil refinery was carried out by Israel.
In addition, three American fighter jets were mistakenly shot down in Kuwait.
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27.02.2026, 10:30 80746
Snow leopard cubs were captured on video in the Almaty Nature Reserve
Images | depositphotos.com
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Snow leopard cubs were captured on video at the Almaty State Nature Reserve, the reserve's press service reported.
Camera traps were set up in the large gorges of the Almaty State Nature Reserve, capturing snow leopard cubs. These rare shots are special moments that reveal the secret life of the wild. The cubs play carefree with each other, mimic their mother's movements, and master the skills necessary for hunting. In this way, they are gradually preparing for an independent life in the wild," the press service stated.
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