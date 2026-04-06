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Brown bears in the Almaty State Nature Reserve have begun emerging from hibernation earlier than usual.





According to camera trap data, the first post-hibernation appearance in 2026 was recorded on March 13. Typically, bears in the region wake up between late February and mid-March.





It is noted that brown bears inhabit almost all major gorges of the reserve at altitudes ranging from 1,200 to 3,500 meters above sea level. They can be found in mixed deciduous and coniferous forests, as well as in subalpine and alpine zones.





Experts explain that in spring, due to deep snow cover, bears tend to move more often along southern slopes, where snow melts faster, making it easier to find food.



