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Almaty-based photographer Dmitry Dotsenko has published a video capturing a flock of demoiselle cranes flying over the city, drawing strong reactions from social media users.





The footage shows a moment of spring migration, accompanied by the birds’ distinctive calls echoing across the sky. According to the author, this sound is closely associated with the arrival of spring and the awakening of nature.





Hearing cranes in the sky is a special feeling. In such moments, you truly sense the смену сезонов and the cyclical nature of life," the photographer noted.





Demoiselle cranes are known to form lifelong pairs and can travel up to 500 kilometers a day during migration. Their calls can be heard over long distances due to the unique structure of their respiratory system.





The post resonated widely with users, many of whom shared childhood memories and noted that the sound of cranes remains one of the most recognizable symbols of spring.



