18 killed, 9 missing after heavy rains, landslides in S. Korea
China has over 1.12 billion internet users, boosting prowess in culture, AI
Internet resources are now more abundant, strengthening the digital economy and reducing the internet penetration gap between urban and rural areas," said CNNIC director Liu Yulin.
Rains, flash floods kill 21 in Pakistan
So far, we have rescued between 200 and 250 people in various areas who arrived for tourism purposes. All of them are Pakistani nationals. Meanwhile, between 15 to 20 people are still missing, and search efforts are ongoing," Farmanullah Khan, a government official in Gilgit-Baltistan, told Al Jazeera.
Rescue operations are actively under way to locate missing tourists with military personnel participating in the efforts. Helicopters will be deployed for rescue if necessary," Faizullah Faraq, spokesperson for the Gilgit-Baltistan government, said in a statement.
This is the fourth spell during this monsoon and is expected to go on till July 25," he said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.
Generally, tourists pay attention to our warning notices. Those who still choose to come are either those who did not see the warning or those who have some urgency to visit," Hussein told Al Jazeera. "At the end of the day, it is weather prediction, but considering the severity of the consequences, people should take it seriously."
It is a strong storm and does not look like stopping anytime soon. I live in the same society, and while it could have been easy to stay indoors, I thought this is a time when people might need medicines, so I am here at my shop," he told Al Jazeera via telephone.
Death toll rises to 19 in S. Korea after heavy rains, landslides
China's e-commerce sales rise 8.5% in H1
At least 19 killed after Bangladesh air force plane crashes into college campus
Vietnam proposes 5-year visa exemptions for foreign contributors
China's supply chain expo closes with over 6,000 cooperation deals
New airport opens in east China
