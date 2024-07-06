05.07.2024, 10:35 3691
2024 World AI Conference on global governance opens in Shanghai
Images | Xinhua/Fang Zhe
A staff member demonstrates a two-foot robot that stays upright despite interference during the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 4, 2024, Xinhua reports.
The 2024 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance opened here on Thursday.
The World AI Conference focuses on the theme "Governing AI for Good and for All" this year, with aims to establish international cooperation and exchange platforms featuring openness, inclusiveness, and equal participation, advance global AI governance, and develop an open, fair and effective governance mechanism.
The conference brings together government officials, and representatives of international organizations, industries, universities and research institutes, among others.
05.07.2024, 13:35 1836
Paris 2024 closing ceremony rehearsals begin in secret location near Paris
Images | Xinhua/Cao Can
While public attention is focused on the grand opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics set to be held on the Seine River, the Paris Organizing Committee has already commenced rehearsals for the closing ceremony, Xinhua reports.
Xinhua, as the only invited Chinese media outlet, visited this "secret" rehearsal site on Wednesday.
The closing ceremony performance, themed "Records," will be held in the evening of August 11 at the Stade de France. Like the opening ceremony, the closing ceremony is created and directed by renowned French director Thomas Jolly.
To avoid potential instability, the rehearsals are being conducted at a location about an hour's drive from Paris. The organizing committee selected a spacious secret venue and built a stage the same size as the one to be used for the closing ceremony.
The rehearsals are held outdoors at night to simulate the conditions on the day of the closing ceremony. Reporters observed that during rehearsals, all accompanying music was not played through speakers; instead, performers wore headphones. Staff members explained that this was all for "the sake of secrecy."
In an exclusive interview at the rehearsal site, Jolly stated that the idea for the closing ceremony show will be significantly different from that of the opening ceremony, as he will use various artistic forms to tell an "imaginary story about the Olympics."
After two intense weeks of competitions, the athletes' emotions will be different. We hope to provide all athletes and spectators with an immersive experience. Before enjoying the final joy and relaxation, we will take everyone back to the origins of the Olympics in a unique way and then jointly look to the future," said Jolly.
As a talented French theater director and actor, Jolly is particularly adept at interpreting and transforming historical dramas. At the age of 33, he won France's highest theater honor, the Moliere Award, for his 18-hour-long play "Henry VI."
Jolly explained that in this performance, he designed a scenario where, at some point in the future, when the Olympics had disappeared, the relics of the Olympics would be discovered and the Olympic movement revived.
This inspiration comes from the history of the Olympic movement. The ancient Olympics once existed but then disappeared, only to be revived over a hundred years ago by Pierre de Coubertin and others," Jolly said.
Every Olympic Games comes to an end, and the Olympic flame will be extinguished at that moment. This moment reminds us of the preciousness of the Olympics, but also its fragility, especially as we live in a fragile world. Therefore, this joyous moment is also an opportunity for us to reflect on the importance of the Olympics in our society," Jolly explained.
The entire closing ceremony performance will last about 40 minutes and involve over a hundred performers. In addition to the performance, traditional activities such as the entry of the athletes' delegations and the handover of the Olympic flag will also take place during the closing ceremony.
The Olympic closing ceremony is very important to us. It is a moment of farewell, but also a moment of joy. I have seen Jolly's creativity, and it is wonderful. I hope this performance will be a highlight of the closing ceremony," said Tony Estanguet, chairman of the organizing committee.
What was shown to reporters that day was only part of the entire performance. Due to confidentiality regarding costumes and sets, all participants wore black. In a few minutes, the performers demonstrated rehearsed dance moves and acrobatic performances, all conducted on a circular steel structure symbolizing "Olympic relics."
These performers will continue rehearsing for 12 consecutive days. Afterward, the director's team will refocus on the rehearsals for the opening ceremony on the Seine River. The final rehearsal for the closing ceremony will take place after the official start of the Paris Olympics on July 27.
The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11
04.07.2024, 22:28 2026
83.1 thsd unemployed registered in Kyrgyzstan
The number of unemployed people registered with the employment service as of June 1, 2024 amounted to 83.1 thousand people, the portal of the state employment service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported, Kabar reports.
According to data, the number of officially registered unemployed people amounted to 59.5 thousand people. The official unemployment rate in the republic as of June 1, 2024 was 2.2%.
The number of vacant jobs reported to the employment services as of June 1, 2024 amounted to 10,249 units, among which the demand for blue-collar jobs prevailed. As of June 1, 2024, 7,524 jobs remained unclaimed, and 11 people applied for one vacant job.
The number of citizens who applied to employment services as of June 1, 2024 was 11,436 people. Of these, 8,539 people received advice on labor and employment legislation, the possibility of vocational training and retraining, and choice of profession. During the reporting period, unemployment benefits were granted to 85 unemployed citizens.
One of the main tasks of the employment service is assistance in finding employment. During the reporting period, with the assistance of the employment service, 5,254 unemployed citizens were employed.
02.07.2024, 11:39 3321
5 killed, 63 injured in gas explosion in Turkiye’s Izmir
Five people died and at least 63 got injuries as a result of a huge explosion in a restaurant of Torbali, a city in Turkiye’s Izmir province, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Emergency brigades, firefighters and police teams immediately arrived at the accident site. According to local authorities, residents were evacuated from the surrounding buildings.
The explosion damaged another 11 buildings and structures.
Police have already detained a suspect, who might be responsible. Earlier, the man had replaced a gas cylinder with a new one in this restaurant.
Governor of Izmir province Suleiman Elban said the authorities are taking all necessary measures to temporarily accommodate the residents whose houses were damaged or recognized as beyond repair.
In his words, temporary accommodation in hotels was arranged for all those willing. The buildings and structures are being examined.
A household gas cylinder exploded. After a thorough investigation of the situation, it will be known for sure whether there was any negligence on the part of staff or third parties. Technical malfunctions in gas supply are also not excluded," said Suleiman Elban
01.07.2024, 18:46 10151
5 die in air crash in upstate New York
,Five people were killed in a small plane crash in upstate New York on Sunday afternoon, Xinhua reports.
A single-engine Piper PA-46 plane went down around 2 p.m. local time (1800 GMT) near Sidney, New York, which is around 240 km northwest of New York City, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.
First responders did not find survivors after hours of search in a big debris field in a wooded area, according to a report by BNO News.
Registered in Atlanta, Georgia, the plane took off from Albert S. Nader Regional Airport in Oneonta, New York at 1:40 p.m. (1740 GMT) and headed to Charleston, West Virginia, said the FAA.
The identities of the five people on board have not been released.
Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident. The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation and provide further details.
21.06.2024, 10:02 32626
18 people hospitalized after gale winds in Moscow
At least 18 people, including four children, have been hospitalized in Moscow due to injuries sustained when severe gale winds hit the Russian capital on Thursday, TASS reported citing the press service of Moscow’s healthcare department.
As a result of unfavorable weather conditions, 18 people were admitted to the city’s hospitals. Three of them are in serious condition, but their wounds are not life-threatening. Four children are among the patients, their condition is said to be satisfactory," the department said in a statement.
The patients are receiving all the required medical care, the statement says.
Heavy rains brought on by a cold front swept through Moscow on Thursday, accompanied by occasional thunderstorms, hale and winds of up to 25 meters per second. More than 700 trees were knocked down, damaging some 300 vehicles. Two people were killed.
20.06.2024, 10:43 34841
Wildfires rage across Northern California
The fast-growing Sites wildfire in Northern California remained just 5 percent contained on Wednesday afternoon, officials said, Xinhua reports.
The Sites Fire, about 100 miles northwest of Sacramento, capital city of the western U.S. state of California, broke out Monday, and is among over a dozen wildfires that have ripped through the state.
The blaze, currently the largest and fastest growing wildfire in Northern California, has engulfed some 15,656 acres in Colusa County. Evacuations are ongoing, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
In Sonoma County, the Point Fire, which erupted Sunday in Geyserville and has burned more than 1,207 acres, was 50 percent contained as of Tuesday evening.
In Calaveras County, a blaze that erupted Monday afternoon has been dubbed the Aero Fire, and it has been deemed a threat to more than 3,600 structures. It was 33 percent contained on Wednesday afternoon, having charred more than 5,351 acres.
Officials warned that the risk of new fires erupting in Northern California remained high.
The probability of ignition is "still up at around 100 percent," said fire behavior analyst Jonathan Pangborn of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
18.06.2024, 10:56 36346
Mudslide in Kyrgyzstan kills one teenager, residents of 300 houses evacuated
Images | Kabar
One teenager killed as a result of mudslide in the south of Kyrgyzstan, Kabar reports.
A mudslide occurred in two villages of Nooken district, Jalal-Abad region on Monday at 17:30 due to heavy rains.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that 134 rescuers, police officers, employees of the emergency department and others are working on the spot to eliminate the consequences, 13 units of engineering equipment have been involved.
Mudflows claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy. His body was found by local residents at 19:10 and handed over to his relatives.
As a result, residents of 300 houses were evacuated to safety places.
Mudflows flooded 518 km of the Bishkek-Osh highway.
17.06.2024, 11:03 37491
EDB notes industrial production growth in Tajikistan
Industrial production growth in Tajikistan surged to 13.1 percent year-on-year in April 2024, up from 1.4 percent in March, Trend reports.
According to data disclosed by the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), this acceleration was driven by a recovery in electricity generation.
The energy sector saw output increase by 0.4 percent year-on-year in April, following a 32.8 percent decline in March caused by low reservoir levels. Additionally, improvements were noted in the manufacturing sectors, including food processing, textiles, and construction materials production.
Moreover, retail trade maintained strong growth, recording an 11.8 percent year-on-year increase in April, compared to 10.6 percent in March. Investment growth also accelerated to 4.1 percent year-on-year, following a 3.2 percent decline in March.
According to Tajikistan's National Statistical Agency, industrial production in Tajikistan in 2023, including that of private entrepreneurs, totaled 46.815 billion somoni ($4.279 billion), which is a 12 percent increase compared to 2022 at comparable prices.
Tajikistan's current industrialization strategy for 2022-2026, known as the Years of Industrial Development, intends to raise industrial output by 2.5 times within five years. The strategy aims to raise 95 billion somoni ($9.3 billion) by 2026, up from 39 billion somoni ($3.7 billion) in 2021, and includes plans to construct more than 870 new industrial enterprises.
