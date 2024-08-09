8 killed, 19 missing in southwest China flash flood, mudslide

Images | Xinhua/Liu Kun

Eight people had been killed and 19 others remained missing as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday after a flash flood and mudslide struck the city of Kangding in southwest China's Sichuan Province, local authorities said, Xinhua reports.





The disaster took place at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday in Kangding, the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, toppling a tunnel bridge and destroying homes in Ridi Village. The village is located in a valley at an altitude of 1,300 meters above sea level, with nearby mountains rising to over 5,000 meters above sea level.





The natural disaster has left six people dead and 11 others missing in Ridi Village. Moreover, the collapse of a bridge between tunnels, triggered by the disaster, resulted in the plummeting of four vehicles.





With one individual rescued and hospitalized, the bridge collapse has killed two, leaving eight others still among the missing, the local rescue headquarters said.





Local authorities have swiftly organized a full-scale rescue operation in response to the disaster, with 1,554 rescuers deployed so far. Their tireless efforts have also seen the successful relocation and resettlement of 939 affected residents