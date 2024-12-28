Death toll rises to 14 after Vanuatu earthquake, rescue efforts ongoing  

Tell a friend

Rescuers in Vanuatu searched on Wednesday for people trapped under rubble a day after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Pacific nation's capital, Port Vila, killing 14 people and damaging commercial buildings, embassies and a hospital, WAM reports.





More than 200 people have been injured, with rescue efforts focused on two buildings that collapsed, Vanuatu Police Commissioner Robson Iavro said in a video message.





Three people trapped in a collapsed building were communicating with rescuers, he said. "We believe there are more stuck inside," Iavro said.





My friend Jamie just shared this video of the moment the earthquake struck his home. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/FaR24r2DeJ — Dan McGarry (@VanuatuDan) December 18, 2024





Footage posted on social media showed vehicles crushed under the debris, boulders strewn across a highway and landslides near Port Vila's international shipping terminal.





Concrete pillars on a building hosting foreign missions in the capital, including the US, British, French and New Zealand embassies, collapsed in the powerful quake.





Power, water and communications remain disrupted, government and energy officials said. Triage tents have been set up outside Port Vila's hospital to manage the influx of patients.





Several aftershocks, including one of magnitude 6.1, rattled Vanuatu overnight.





Caretaker Prime Minister Charlot Salwai said a national disaster committee had declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew for seven days in the worst-affected areas.