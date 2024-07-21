15.07.2024, 10:41 17536
Emergency regime introduced in Kyrgyzstan’s Osh over mudflow
Images | Kabar
An emergency regime has been introduced in Osh city of Kyrgyzstan as a result of mudflows, the press service of the country's Ministry of Emergency Situations said, Kabar reports.
The regime was introduced to eliminate the consequences of debris flows and to take other operational measures.
According to preliminary data, flood waters washed away four people from one family - a 44-year old woman and her three daughters.
Rescuers of the Emergency Situations Ministry are working at the site.
Search and rescue operations are underway.
In addition, about 500 people have been evacuated to a safe place.
Tell a friend
Tell a friend
Tell a friend
17.07.2024, 11:27 16896
Mudflow in Osh: Body of 5th victim found in Uzbekistan
Images | Kabar
Tell a friend
The body of a fifth citizen, who was carried away by a mudflow in Osh, was found today in a canal in the city of Andijan in Uzbekistan, Kabar reports.
The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported that rescuers of the neighboring country were searching at the request of Kyrgyz colleagues and found the body of 40-year-old woman, citizen of Kyrgyzstan.
The deceased woman was carried away by a mudflow from the central market of Osh on July 14.
Earlier, the bodies of four members of the same family - a mother and three daughters - were found.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tell a friend
Tell a friend
Tell a friend
15.07.2024, 14:57 17931
Death toll from mudflow in south of Kyrgyzstan rises to 3
Images | Kabar
Tell a friend
The body of a woman washed away by a mudflow in Osh has been found in the Ak-Buura river, Kabar reports.
The press service of the Emergency Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported that the body of a woman was found at a distance of 500 meters from the border with Uzbekistan on July 15 at 11:30 a.m.
The woman's identity is currently being established.
Earlier, the body of a 7-year-old girl was found in the Shakhrihonsoy irrigation canal in Andijan, and also in Ozgur village a truck crushed a man as a result of mudslides.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
