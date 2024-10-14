Festival of ethnic hunting, national games held in Kyrgyzstan

Images | kabar.kg

The International Festival of Ethnic Hunting and National Games "Mergen Fest" took place in Chui Oblast of Kyrgyzstan, main organizer, and founder of the Kyrgyz Taigan Federation Talai Shukurov, Kabar reports.





The International Festival of Ethnic Hunting and National Games "Mergen Fest" took place in Chui Oblast of Kyrgyzstan, main organizer, founder of the Kyrgyz Taigan Federation Talai Shukurov





.He noted that over 100 archers, sportsmen, hunters took part in the event.





The festival included a parade of participants, competitions among taiganchi in hunting skills and archers and bird catchers, and demonstration games of national sports such as Kyrgyz kurosh and kok-boru.





The event united participants from different countries and regions of Kyrgyzstan, providing an opportunity to demonstrate the art of ethnic hunting, participate in competitions on national games and exchange cultural experience.





Mergen Fest has become an important platform for preserving ancient traditions that have been passed down from generation to generation. There was an atmosphere of unity among the participants and spectators, imbued with the spirit of ancient hunting customs. Guests of the festival could see impressive performances, masters of bow-wielding and hunting skills with birds of prey," the report said.





The festival ended with a solemn awards ceremony, where the best hunters and sportsmen received well-deserved awards, as well as gratitude for their contribution to the preservation of cultural values.