07.10.2024
Festival of ethnic hunting, national games held in Kyrgyzstan
Images | kabar.kg
The International Festival of Ethnic Hunting and National Games "Mergen Fest" took place in Chui Oblast of Kyrgyzstan, main organizer, and founder of the Kyrgyz Taigan Federation Talai Shukurov, Kabar reports.
The International Festival of Ethnic Hunting and National Games "Mergen Fest" took place in Chui Oblast of Kyrgyzstan, main organizer, founder of the Kyrgyz Taigan Federation Talai Shukurov
.He noted that over 100 archers, sportsmen, hunters took part in the event.
The festival included a parade of participants, competitions among taiganchi in hunting skills and archers and bird catchers, and demonstration games of national sports such as Kyrgyz kurosh and kok-boru.
The event united participants from different countries and regions of Kyrgyzstan, providing an opportunity to demonstrate the art of ethnic hunting, participate in competitions on national games and exchange cultural experience.
Mergen Fest has become an important platform for preserving ancient traditions that have been passed down from generation to generation. There was an atmosphere of unity among the participants and spectators, imbued with the spirit of ancient hunting customs. Guests of the festival could see impressive performances, masters of bow-wielding and hunting skills with birds of prey," the report said.
The festival ended with a solemn awards ceremony, where the best hunters and sportsmen received well-deserved awards, as well as gratitude for their contribution to the preservation of cultural values.
09.10.2024
China’s in-orbit satellite performs AI large-model tests
ADA Space, a Chinese AI satellite internet technology company, announced on Sunday that its recently-launched satellite has successfully completed the technical verification of AI large-model technology during the in-orbit operation, Xinhua reports.
From Sept. 25 to Oct. 5, the satellite conducted 13 tests of its AI large model, involving multiple types of inference questions under various operating and temperature conditions.
The technical test validated the space adaptability of the company's AI large model in orbit, the reliability of the computing satellite platform, and the effective computing power of the high-performance payloads during operation in space, according to the company.
In the next step, the satellite will conduct AI generation of 3D remote-sensing data in orbit. Its AI 3D-imaging capabilities can support a wide range of digital twin applications across various sectors, including low-altitude economies, cultural tourism and sports.
The satellite was launched aboard a Smart Dragon-3 carrier rocket from the waters near the city of Haiyang in east China's Shandong Province on Sept. 24.
08.10.2024
200 feared trapped in Brazil's landslide
Some 200 people may have been buried after a landslide occurred Monday in a port area of Manacapuru, Brazil's Amazonas state, according to official sources, Xinhua reports.
The Military Firefighters Corps of the State of Rio de Janeiro said that the land supporting part of the Terra Preta Port, located on the banks of the Amazon River, slid due to unknown reasons. Although the area was under construction, the port continued to operate as a key transportation point.
It is estimated that over 200 people were loading and unloading goods at the site when the accident occurred. Initial reports confirmed that an entire family on a floating boat was buried. Additionally, debris from boats, pipes, houses, and vehicles has been found in the waters of the Amazon River.
The landslide could be related to riverbank erosion, which has been worsened by the severe drought affecting the Amazon region.
The Manacapuru's city council issued a statement, deeply regretting the accident, and detailed that teams of the Civil Defense, the Military Firefighters Corps and other sectors are working intensively at the site to rescue those trapped.
07.10.2024
7 killed, several injured in blast at coal mine in India's West Bengal
At least seven people were killed and several others injured Monday in a blast at a coal mine in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal, police said, Xinhua reports.
The blast went off at the colliery of Gangaramchak Mining Private Limited in Bhadulia block of Birbhum district, about 217 km northwest of Kolkata, the capital city of West Bengal.
According to the police, the blast took place when a truck with a detonator came to the colliery for unloading and the detonator exploded suddenly.
Initially five people were killed in the explosion at the coal mine and later on two more deaths were reported, taking the death toll to seven," a police official said. "The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment."
Investigations on the cause of the blast were ongoing.
07.10.2024
Flooding in Thailand affects over 30,000 families
Images | www.aa.com.tr
Widespread floods have affected more than 30,000 families across Thailand as rescue and relief operations are underway, local media reported Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.
Twenty northern and northeastern provinces are still struggling to cope with the impacts of the floods, the Bangkok Post reported.
According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, flooding in Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Buri Ram, Chaiyaphum, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Kalasin, Lampang, Lamphun, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Phetchabun, Phitsanulok, Sing Buri, Sukhothai, Suphan Buri, Tak, Ubon Ratchathani and Udon Thani provinces have affected 34,373 families.
At least 26 people have been killed across the country due to floods since Aug.16.
Floods drown 2 elephants
A search-and-rescue operation has been launched after two elephants drowned from flooding at Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai, one of the hardest-hit cities.
An "all-out effort" is underway to locate animals stranded in rising waters and fast-moving flood currents, authorities said.
Royal Thai Air Force helicopters are also taking part in the operation.
The park is home to 126 elephants, two of which have been confirmed dead after being swept away by the floodwaters.
Phang Fah Sai, a female elephant, was found dead near the Sibsan resort in Mae Taeng district on Saturday morning, while the other dead elephant is believed to be Plang Mae Khor, who had a disabled leg.
07.10.2024
Frontier Airlines plane catches fire while making emergency landing at Las Vegas airport
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Sunday that it's launching an investigation into an emergency landing after a Frontier Airlines jet caught on fire at a Las Vegas airport on Saturday, Xinhua reports.
A video posted on social media X showed flames and smoke sparking from the passenger aircraft's lower part while it made a fiery landing at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The incident occurred around 4:20 p.m. local time (2320 GMT) on Saturday, said the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration in a statement.
Fire and Rescue extinguished a fire in one of the Airbus 321 engines, and passengers were deplaned by the stairs, it added.
As Flight 1326 from San Diego to Las Vegas was landing at the airport, the pilots detected smoke and declared an emergency, said Frontier Airlines, a major American low-cost airline.
The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew were evacuated via airstairs," said the company in a statement, adding no injuries were reported, and passengers were bussed to the terminal.
04.10.2024
China to launch new crew to space station this month
China is scheduled to launch the Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship and welcome the Shenzhou-18 taikonauts back to Earth in late October, according to the China Manned Space Agency, Xinhua reports.
According to the agency's October mission plan released this week, the Shenzhou-18 crew, who are on board China's orbiting Tiangong space station, will complete their six-month space mission this month and embark on the journey back.
The Shenzhou-18 crew consists of three male taikonauts -- Ye Guangfu, Li Cong and Li Guangsu. The crew was launched into space on April 25.
During the week-long National Day holiday, the Shenzhou-18 crew is striving to maintain a regular, orderly work-life balance. However, their time is mostly occupied by a heavy workload, including scientific experiments, data collection, and preparation for the arrival of the new crew and handover work.
According to recent footage released by the China Media Group, the three Shenzhou-18 taikonauts expressed their excitement for the upcoming "reunion" in the space station. They said they would clean up the "rooms," prepare "reunion meals," and make sure the newcomers "feel at home."
04.10.2024
Death toll rises to 87 after ferry sinks in eastern DR Congo
Images | Xinhua/Alain Uaykani
At least 87 people were killed Thursday after a ferry sank on Lake Kivu in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), according to a report by local authorities seen by Xinhua.
The ferry, coming from the town of Minova in the South Kivu province, capsized near the port of Kituku, on the outskirts of Goma, capital of the North Kivu province.
In the report addressed to the central government in Kinshasa, the provincial government also spoke of 78 people still missing. The 87 bodies recovered were transported to the morgue of the general hospital in Goma and nine other survivors were taken to hospital.
The number of passengers aboard the boat remains unknown. Local sources, however, told Xinhua a "significant overload" of the boat.
The boat failed to withstand a violent wave before it capsized about 700 m away from the port, said staff of the Kituku port.
Till late Thursday, the population still gathered at the port of Kituku with anxiety and the hope of finding the bodies of their loved ones, observed Xinhua.
The roads between Goma and Minova have been cut off for months due to hostilities between armed groups and the DRC military. Cases of boat accidents are frequent on Lake Kivu due to strong winds and overloading.
20.09.2024
Mpox cases in Africa approach 30,000 mark: Africa CDC
The total number of mpox cases in Africa has risen to 29,152, including 6,105 confirmed cases and 738 deaths, since the start of 2024, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), Xinhua reports.
Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya, in addressing a special online media briefing on the multi-country mpox outbreak in Africa Thursday evening, said that the continent reported 2,912 new cases in the past week alone, including 374 confirmed cases and 14 deaths, bringing the total number of cases reported this year to 29,152.
Kaseya said that the cases were reported from 15 African countries across all five regions of the continent and noted that cross-border movement, malnutrition and unsafe sexual practices are among the major risk factors for mpox.
In mid-August, the Africa CDC declared the ongoing mpox outbreak in Africa a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security. Soon after, the World Health Organization (WHO) also declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern, activating its highest level of global alert for mpox for the second time in two years.
The Africa CDC also recently announced the launch of a joint continental response plan with the WHO. The six-month plan, running from September 2024 to February 2025, has an estimated budget of nearly 600 million U.S. dollars. Of this, 55 percent is allocated to mpox response efforts in affected countries, while the remaining 45 percent is directed toward operational and technical support through partner organizations.
Mpox, also known as monkeypox, was first detected in laboratory monkeys in 1958. It is believed to be transmitted from wild animals, such as rodents, to humans or through human-to-human contact. It is a rare viral disease typically spread through body fluids, respiratory droplets and other contaminated materials. The infection usually causes fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.
