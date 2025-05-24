23.05.2025, 18:43 5506
Floods kill four and devastate eastern Australia
Record-breaking floods in eastern Australia have killed four people and stranded tens of thousands after days of relentless rain, Al Jazeera reports.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New South Wales Premier Christopher Minns visited affected communities on Friday, some of which have experienced their worst flooding on record this week.
Minns praised emergency workers and volunteers, who have rescued 678 people in recent days - 177 of them in the past 24 hours.
It’s an amazing, heroic logistical effort where, in very difficult circumstances, many volunteers put themselves in harm’s way to rescue a complete stranger," Minns told reporters.
Without the volunteers, we would have had hundreds of deaths and we’re in deep, deep gratitude."
As well as the four victims killed, one person is reported missing.
About 50,000 people are still isolated across New South Wales, the country’s most populous state. Entire towns remain cut off and roads submerged after a powerful weather system dumped months of rain in three days.
23.05.2025, 13:57
Egypt to start assembling new generation electric vehicles
Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said the country is keen to accelerate the localisation of electric vehicle production and intensify cooperation with China, which holds a leading position in the industry, TV BRICS reports.
During a meeting with a Chinese delegation, the prime minister emphasised that the development of the automotive industry is a priority of the government's strategy, especially in the eco-friendly transport segment. He noted that Egypt has already adopted a special law stimulating the localisation of car production, and expressed readiness to expand bilateral cooperation.
As part of the agreements reached, the country will organise the assembly of new electric car models at a local plant for the first time. The production will start in three stages and the level of local components will be gradually increased from 45 per cent in the first stage to more than 60 per cent in the third.
The Prime Minister said that localisation efforts are being led by a special state team, and reiterated Egypt's interest in attracting investment in the automotive industry.
The Chinese side responded by announcing its intention to establish a training centre in Egypt to train specialists and transfer technological knowledge, which will further strengthen the country's production capacity.
23.05.2025, 12:12
Small plane crashes into neighborhood in U.S. San Diego, 2 killed, 8 injured
At least two people were killed and eight others were injured after a small plane crashed into a neighborhood in U.S. southwestern city of San Diego early Thursday morning, authorities said, Xinhua reported.
The San Diego Police Department said in a post on X that the crash also damaged around 10 buildings in the neighborhood.
Local officials confirmed that the small plane, a Cessna jet, crashed into the Murphy Canyon neighborhood just before 4 a.m. local time.
The crash sparked fires in multiple residences and vehicles, Dan Eddy, assistant chief of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, told the media.
We have jet fuel all over the place. We have hazmat on scene right now, and we've asked for more resources to come for that," Eddy said.
Eddy said that all of the fatalities were on the plane, which could hold up to 10 people. Officials do not yet know how many were on board.
About 100 local residents were evacuated following the crash. Officials confirmed that the affected residences were military housing units.
22.05.2025, 19:14
Xinjiang launches first direct air cargo route to Baltic Sea area
A flight carrying 51 tonnes of e-commerce goods departed from northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and arrived in Tallinn, capital of Estonia, on Wednesday, representing the region's first direct air cargo route to the Baltic Sea area, CGTN reports.
The route is operated once weekly by a Boeing 767 freighter with a single-trip flight time of approximately 11 hours. Compared to conventional aircraft, it offers a 30 percent increase in cargo capacity, primarily transporting light industrial products such as garments and daily necessities, thereby cutting logistics costs.
This route enables Chinese sellers to directly connect with e-commerce platforms from northern Europe and helps improve the shopping experience for consumers in northern Europe, said Feng Liang, general manager of Xinjiang Wanshengtong Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd.
To date, Urumqi, the capital city of the region, has established 20 international cargo routes to 20 cities, including 12 European routes covering major hubs in northern, eastern and western Europe.
From January to April this year, the customs at the Urumqi airport handled 1,584 cargo flights, a surge of 1,157.1 percent year on year, with the cargo throughput reaching 26,000 tonnes, up 522.2 percent year on year.
Zhao Beijing, an official with the customs, said the regular operation of multiple international air routes will help Xinjiang's cross-border e-commerce firms expand their footprints in overseas markets, promoting exports of textiles, electronics and other competitive industries so as to further facilitate trade under the Belt and Road Initiative.
22.05.2025, 17:25
M6.1 quake rocks southern Greek islands
An earthquake of magnitude 6,1 occurred this morning in the coastal area of northern Crete, Greece, Agenzia Nova reported.
According to Greek media reports, the epicenter was located 56 km north of Neapolis, south-eastern Greece, at a depth of about 60,3 km.
According to initial inspections, the damage recorded was of little importance, small landslides on the provincial road network, and no injuries were reported.
21.05.2025, 15:44
Shenzhou-20 crew set for maiden extravehicular activities
The Shenzhou-20 crew members, who are currently on board China's space station, will conduct their first extravehicular activities (EVAs) within the next few days, the China Manned Space Agency announced on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.
Since entering the Tiangong space station on April 25, the three astronauts have completed a series of tasks in orbit, including the rotation with their predecessors Shenzhou-19 crew members, the maintenance and upkeep of the space station platform, inspections and tests of EVA suits, and medical rescue exercises.
All space science experiments have been progressing as planned, the agency said.
It also confirmed that the three Shenzhou-20 crew members are in good health and the space station is operating smoothly, ready for the upcoming space walk.
16.05.2025, 19:58
Japan develops drones capable of intercepting lightning strikes mid-air
Japanese researchers have developed innovative drones that can act as in-flight lightning arresters, capable of intercepting lightning strikes directly in mid-air, WAM reported.
According to researchers from Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, these drones use electric field oscillations to attract lightning, and when the electric field gets stronger, the drone is launched to cause a lightning discharge at a specific location.
Testing confirmed that the cage could endure extreme currents up to 150kA. This number is around five times stronger than standard lightning. On top of that, it covered 98% of the drone's surface. This resulted in the drone staying steady in flight even after taking a direct hit.
Following the success of the tests, the researchers noted, a network of drones is planned to be deployed in cities and around key facilities to minimise lightning damage and increase public safety.
Lightning in Japan causes an estimated $702 million to $1.4 billion in damage each year, and these new technologies could greatly reduce that risk.
13.05.2025, 20:32
Mount Etna in Italy spews ash, lava intensely
Mount Etna, one of the most active volcanoes in southern Italy, erupted overnight, spewing large amounts of ash and lava, local media reported on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.
The eruption, which began from the Southeast Crater, involved frequent and intense explosions, releasing two small lava flows directed toward the south and east, Catania Today reported.
An ash plume was also observed, drifting southeast and depositing volcanic ash on the nearby town of Zafferana Etnea.
The Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation (VONA) issued by INGV has since been downgraded to "green," the lowest alert level.
Authorities confirmed that the eruption had no effect on operations at Catania’s Vincenzo Bellini International Airport.
Located on the island of Sicily, Etna is the highest active volcano in continental Europe at around 3,300 meters. This latest eruption marks the 13th recorded volcanic activity in recent months.
Intense volcanic activity was observed at Mount Etna in February and April of this year.
09.05.2025, 07:22
Habemus Papam: Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV, first American pontiff
Screenshot from the broadcast of the election of the new Pope
White smoke rose above the Sistine Chapel on Thursday, signaling to the world that the Catholic Church has a new pope. The conclave of 133 cardinals that gathered for the election just yesterday has decided on Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost to be the successor of Saint Peter, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Robert Francis Prevost, an American Augustinian and seasoned Vatican official, was elected as the 267th pope following the fourth ballot on the second day of the conclave. He has chosen the name Pope Leo XIV, becoming the first American and second pope from the Americas, following his predecessor Pope Francis of Argentina.
The announcement was made from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica to a crowd of thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square. Cheers erupted as the Vatican's senior cardinal proclaimed, "Habemus Papam!"
Minutes later, in his first public address, delivered in both Italian and Spanish, Pope Leo XIV began with the words: "Peace be with all of you!"
Speaking to the crowd from the balcony, he paid tribute to Pope Francis, calling him "courageous" and the pope who "blessed Rome and gave his blessing to the whole world on that Easter morning."
Let us follow up that blessing," he said. "God loves us, and God loves all of you. Sin will not prevail. We are all in the hands of God."
Emphasizing the importance of unity, Pope Leo XIV declared, "Together we must try to find out how to be a church that builds bridges, establishes dialogue, and is open to receiving everybody."
Robert Francis Prevost was born in Chicago in 1955 and ordained a priest in Rome in 1982 as a member of the Order of Saint Augustine. He spent nearly two decades in Peru, serving as a parish priest, seminary teacher, and diocesan official, eventually becoming a naturalized Peruvian citizen. His leadership within the Church includes time as Prior General of the Augustinians, Bishop of Chiclayo, and most recently, Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, before being made a cardinal in 2024.
His election is historic as he becomes the first American and the first Augustinian pope. The name he chose, Leo XIV, recalls Pope Leo XIII, who was elected in 1878 and served until his death in 1903 and is remembered for his intellectual leadership and social engagement.
Among the first world leaders to congratulate the new pope were U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and French President Emmanuel Macron.
President Trump shared his message on Truth Social, writing, "Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a great honor for our country! I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!"
In his post on X, President Zelensky stated, "Congratulations to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV on his election to the See of Saint Peter and the beginning of his pontificate. (...) I wish His Holiness Leo XIV wisdom, inspiration, and strength-both spiritual and physical-in carrying out his noble mission. Ad multos annos!"
President Macron shared the sentiment, calling it "a historic moment for the Catholic Church and its millions of faithful," and added, "To Pope Leo XIV, and to all Catholics in France and around the world, I extend a message of fraternity. On this May 8th, may this new pontificate be one of peace and hope."
Many more congratulatory messages are expected to follow as leaders around the world rush to extend their well wishes to the newly elected pontiff.
