Over 100 Paleolithic sites unearthed in NW China's Shaanxi

Archaeologists have discovered more than 100 Paleolithic sites in the city of Weinan, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, confirming that human activity in this region dates back at least 600,000 years, Xinhua reports.

The sites were identified during a year-long special survey under the fourth national cultural relics census in Shaanxi.

These findings provide crucial evidence of ancient human evolution in the area and refine academic understanding of early human history and cultural traits on the eastern Guanzhong Plain -- once the heartland of ancient China.

Weinan has a long history of Paleolithic archaeology, including the landmark discoveries of the "Lantian Man" and "Dali Man" fossils during the 1960s and 1970s. Since 2020, surveys led by the Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology, have revealed extensive clues regarding Paleolithic culture across the city.

Zu Liang, curator of Weinan Museum, said these findings extend the historical timeline of continuous human habitation in the area, and offer evidence for tracing the cultural legacy of the Yellow River.
 

Death toll rises to 9 in Austria school shooting: media  

At least nine people were killed in a school shooting in Austria's second-largest city of Graz, local media reported on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

Several students and teachers were seriously injured, local media cited the police as saying. The suspected perpetrator is believed to have killed himself, reports added.

According to Austria's largest newspaper, Kronen Zeitung, the incident occurred at the school in the Lend district shortly before 10 a.m. (0800 GMT) on Tuesday.

Police have been mobilized in the region, with a helicopter deployed. The school has been evacuated, and further danger is excluded, local police stated on the social media platform X.

 

More than 70 nations to call for int'l plastic pollution reduction targets

Images | Depositphotos
Over 70 countries are set to call for targets to reduce plastic production and consumption worldwide to combat marine pollution in a joint statement to be issued at the U.N. Ocean Conference this week, a source related to the matter said Monday, Kyodo reported.

Japan is not expected to back the statement, which will be issued by various European and Pacific island nations at the conference running Monday through Friday in the southeastern French city of Nice.

Middle Eastern countries and others that produce petroleum, a raw resource used to manufacture plastics, have also opposed manufacturing restrictions and are expected to forego backing the statement.

An estimated over 8 million tons of plastic waste is washed into the world's oceans every year. Concerns have also grown over microplastics that end up in the ocean and enter the bodies of marine organisms, which in turn could impact human health if they are consumed.

Negotiations on the creation of an international treaty will also resume in Switzerland in August, but the lack of countries onboard with the statement has highlighted the difficulty of reaching a consensus on manufacturing regulations, the biggest focus of the negotiations.

At the previous round of talks held in South Korea from November to December, participating nations could not reach an agreement on manufacturing restrictions.

The joint statement will additionally call for mandatory reporting of manufacturing, and import and export volumes in order to achieve the reduction targets.

France, which leads support for the regulations, is touting the joint statement as a "historic opportunity."

Japan has opted not to be named in the joint statement, stating that it wants an agreement that includes as many countries as possible and avoids fragmentation.

But environmental groups have criticized Japan, saying that it should clarify its stance in order to make the treaty effective.
 

III International Bishkek Film Festival to be held in Kyrgyz capital

The III International Bishkek Film Festival will be held in the capital from June 11 to 15, the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy reported, Kabar reports.

The opening of the festival will take place on June 11 at the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic and the closing on June 15 at 18:00 at the Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after A. Maldybaev.

According to the festival program, several events are planned to be held at different venues in the city.
 

Canadian wildfire smoke reaches Europe

As the boreal wildfire season gets underway, Canada has seen a sharp rise in the number and intensity of wildfires, particularly in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario, resulting in large emissions of smoke and pollutants into the atmosphere, reports a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.

The Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) has been closely tracking the fires, their emissions, and the transport of smoke across long distances. According to CAMS Senior Scientist Mark Parrington, "central regions of Canada have experienced a very intense few weeks in terms of wildfire emissions." He added that the presence of smoke over Europe reflects the scale of the fires and their broader atmospheric impact.

In recent weeks, satellite data has confirmed that smoke from Canadian wildfires has crossed the Atlantic, reaching Europe. An initial plume arrived over the Mediterranean in mid-May, with smoke reported in Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean. A larger plume followed at the end of May, reaching northwestern Europe on June 1, with further smoke transport expected in the coming days.

CAMS forecasts suggest that, while these plumes occur mostly at high altitudes and are unlikely to affect surface air quality significantly, they may still lead to hazier skies and more vivid sunsets.

At the same time, major wildfires continue to burn in Russia’s Far Eastern Federal District, with the most prominent fires occurring in the Republic of Buryatia and Zabaykalsky Krai, east of Lake Baikal. Carbon emissions in the region have reached their highest level for this period since 2018.
 

China calls for strengthening financial cooperation within SCO

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Tuesday called for strengthening financial cooperation among member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to give strong impetus to the development of regional countries, Xinhua reports.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a group meeting with foreign representatives attending a meeting of the SCO member states' finance ministers and central bank chiefs.

Ding said that Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed a series of important suggestions and measures for jointly building a more beautiful home of the SCO at the "Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus" meeting last year in Astana.

China is willing to take its rotating presidency of the SCO as an opportunity and work with other member states to prioritize development, strengthen financial cooperation, expand the local currency settlement, promote digital inclusive finance, and actively work for the establishment of an SCO development bank, Ding said.

Speaking on behalf of the foreign side, SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev spoke highly of the work carried out by China as the rotating chair of the SCO, and expressed the willingness to collaborate with the Chinese side to uphold the "Shanghai Spirit" and promote regional prosperity and development.
 

UN General Assembly elects former German foreign minister as 80th session president

The United Nations General Assembly today elected former German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock as President of its 80th session, which is scheduled to formally open on 9th September, WAM reports.

Baerbock secured 167 votes in the secret ballot held by the General Assembly, while her fellow German contender, Helga Schmid, received seven votes. Fourteen delegations abstained from voting.

At 44, Baerbock becomes one of the youngest individuals to assume this high-level international role. She is also the first woman from the Western European and Others Group (WEOG) to hold the position, and the fifth woman overall to preside over the General Assembly. The presidency rotates annually among the five regional groups of the United Nations.

In her acceptance speech following the vote, Baerbock acknowledged the significant global challenges ahead and pledged to serve as an impartial and unifying mediator for all 193 Member States, reaffirming her guiding theme, "Together for better."

She outlined three key priorities for her presidency: enhancing the UN’s efficiency and effectiveness, advancing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, and transforming the General Assembly into a more inclusive forum.

Baerbock called for a United Nations that embraces all voices, describing the diversity within the General Assembly as a vital source of strength for the international community.

She also emphasised the importance of promoting gender equality, multilingualism, and engagement with civil society and youth. Addressing the UN 2.0 initiative launched by Secretary-General António Guterres in March, she stressed that the initiative should not merely be a cost-cutting exercise, but should reflect bold ambition and a readiness to make difficult decisions.

Our common goal is a strong, focused, agile and fit-for-purpose United Nations-one capable of fulfilling its core mission," Baerbock said. "We need a United Nations that delivers peace, development and justice."

 

EDB: Kyrgyzstan's economy is growing at rapid pace

Gross domestic product in Kyrgyzstan increased by 11.7% in the first four months of 2025 - such data are provided in the weekly macro review of the Eurasian Development Bank, Kabar reports.

According to analysts, the key drivers of economic growth were industry, which provided an increase of 2.6 percentage points in the GDP dynamics, as well as the construction sector and domestic trade, which contributed 2.5% and 2.0%, respectively.

Experts say that the data presented in the report indicate a sustainable and stable macroeconomic situation in Kyrgyzstan. It is important that stable growth is observed in key sectors. The real sector of the economy has started working, dozens of new industries are being launched, agricultural and livestock indicators are improving, prices for socially significant goods are stable, which restrains inflationary processes and maintains the stability of the national currency.
 

Natural disasters have cost Australia an estimated $2.2B in losses so far in 2025: Report

Images | aa.com.tr
Australia estimates that the immediate loss of economic activity from natural disasters so far in 2025 will be $2.2 billion, a report said Monday, Anadolu reports.

Partial data for the March quarter shows that natural disasters, including Cyclone Alfred and floods across New South Wales (NSW) and Queensland states, particularly impacted retail trade and household spending, said local broadcaster SBS News.

Massive flooding in NSW in late May has left 10,000 homes and businesses damaged or destroyed.

In early March, Tropical Cyclone Alfred caused widespread damage and flooding to communities across southeastern Queensland and northern NSW.

Prolonged downpours flooded a vast area in southwest and central Queensland in late March and early April.

The government's Disaster Assist website lists 27 separate natural disasters from January-May, consisting of flooding, storms, cyclones, and bushfires.

Emergency Management Minister Kristy McBain said the government would provide another $200 million in 2025-26 to increase communities' resilience, adaptability, and preparedness to cope with the impacts of natural disasters.
 

