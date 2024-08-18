Over 13,000 cases of measles registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2024

Tell a friend

Since the beginning of the year, 13,076 cases of measles have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis reported, Kabar reports.





Active transmission of the measles virus is still being recorded in Bishkek city and Chui and Osh regions. The main cause of the disease remains the large number of refusals from routine and additional immunization against measles and rubella among children and adults.





One of the important measures in response to the measles outbreak was the implementation of additional and catch-up immunization campaigns in response to the measles outbreak.





The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis regularly initiates and conducts trainings for medical workers in the regions of the country, where they dwell in detail on contraindications, vaccine safety, and educational work with the population.





This work is carried out within the framework of:





strengthening routine immunization throughout the republic;

strengthening measures to increase the coverage of preventive vaccinations with an emphasis on parents who refuse vaccinations.