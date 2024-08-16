Over 40 countries sent films to the Tashkent International Film Festival

Tell a friend

This was announced at an extended meeting on preparations for the 16th Tashkent International Film Festival "Pearl of the Silk Road" at the Palace of National Cinematography, UzA reports.





The event was attended by the heads and employees of the Cinematography Agency and the National Cinematography Development Center, as well as representatives of system organizations.





The participants discussed the opening ceremony of the film festival and the celebration of the anniversary of Indian actor Raj Kapoor, as well as the involvement of foreign delegations and representatives of foreign media for broad coverage of the planned events. It is known that Indian cinema occupies a special place not only in Asia but also in the world film industry. India ranks first in the world in terms of film exports. On average, more than a thousand films are shot here in a year and shown in more than 90 countries worldwide.





The meeting participants made proposals regarding the Tashkent Film Festival.