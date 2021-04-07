1210 km of new roads are planned to be launched by the end of 2021 in Kazakhstan

By the end of 2021, it is planned to launch traffic on 1.2 thousand km of new and repaired roads, said Beibut Atamkulov , Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

By the end of the year, it is planned to commission 2,200 km, open traffic on1,200 km," Atamkulov said.

According to him, it is planned to put into operation 2,232 km of Taldykorgan-Ust-Kamenogorsk roads - 768 km, Karaganda-Balkhash - 363 km, Balkhash-Burylbaital - 120 km, Burylbaital-Kurty - 166 km, Kandyagash-Makat-Atyrau - 357 km, Atyrau-Astrakhan - 60 km, Kalbatau-Maykapshagai - 136 km, Merke-Burylbaital - 262 km.

Traffic will be launched at 1210 km in the following directions: Balkhash-Burylbaital-Kurty - 230 km, Kalbatau-Maykapshagai - 249 km, Aktobe-Kandyagash - 95 km, Atyrau-Astrakhan - 217 km, Usharal-Dostyk - 154 km, Kostanay-Denisovka - 114 km, Pavlodar-Semey - 10 km, bypassing Shamalgan - 7 km, Kurty-Kapshagai - 67 km, Petropavlovsk-border of the Russian Federation - 31 km and Uzynagash-Otar - 36 km.













