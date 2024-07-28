This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
211 Times More Investments Poured into the Paper Industry in Abai Region
Kazakhstan to export camels, poultry and milk to Azerbaijan
Kazatomprom obtains the right for uranium exploration in the Turkestan region
We are proud that our efforts in uranium prospecting and exploration are yielding results, contributing to strengthening Kazakhstan's position as a global leader in the uranium industry, which is especially important given the growing demand in the uranium market. I am confident that further research and development will significantly increase our uranium resources, contributing to global energy security and the economic growth of our country," emphasized Meirzhan Yussupov, CEO of Kazatomprom.
Kazakhstan, Russia's Tyumen region to increase border checkpoint capacity
Uzbekistan-China trade hits $5.8bln in 1H2024
Kazakhstan records decline in car production
Kazakhstan becomes one of world leaders in wheat harvesting
Saparov: Government implements direct subsidy mechanism at "clean" 5% to avoid corruption risks
This year, within the framework of the Plan of priority actions to ensure economic growth, we must ensure growth in the industry at the level of 11.6% to last year. In general, for 6 months of this year, the volume of gross agricultural output increased by 3.4% and amounted to 1.6 trillion tenge," the Minister said.
For the first time, the volume of preferential lending for spring field work has reached 580 billion tenge at ‘pure’ 5% per annum. In previous years this volume did not exceed 180 billion tenge," Aidarbek Saparov said.
In order to reduce corruption risks, a lot of work has been done to improve the subsidy system. Introduced a mechanism of direct subsidization of interest rates of financial institutions at "pure" 5% per annum," the Minister of Agriculture said.
Under the project ‘Auyl Amanaty’ it is planned to issue about 17 thousand microcredits. In 2024, 100 billion tenge is envisaged, this month financed 5 areas for 5 billion tenge. Allocation of the remaining funds is under consideration," Aidarbek Saparov reported.
On the instructions of the Head of State, we together with the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation have a task to increase the area of irrigated land with the use of water-saving technologies up to 150 thousand hectares per year. The fact today is 56 thousand hectares, or 37%," the speaker noted.
The government has allocated preferential financing for leasing of domestic agricultural machinery at ‘pure’ 5%. Applications are already being accepted. Akimats of regions need to conduct explanatory work among agricultural producers and ensure the achievement of planned indicators. On the part of the Government all the necessary work has been done as soon as possible," the head of the Ministry of Agriculture reminded colleagues from the regions.
The planned volume of attracted investments in agro-industrial complex is 1.7 trillion tenge. At the end of 6 months of this year, this indicator for the republic amounted to about 410 billion tenge, or 24% of the plan," Saparov said.
Soft loans for first time reached 580 billion tenge
An important direction of our work is the qualitative and timely fulfillment of the Roadmap for doubling the volume of gross agricultural output for 2024-2028. This year's plan to increase gross output of the industry is 111%. According to the results of 6 months, the growth amounted to 103%. At the same time, we will see the effect of crop production in the fall. On the instructions of the Head of State, all necessary conditions for the development of the industry have been created. Kazakhstan should fully provide itself with all basic foodstuffs and export them. The government will allocate all necessary resources for this purpose. Development of agriculture is one of the main tasks, which is under my special contro,l" Olzhas Bektenov emphasized, instructing the Ministry of Agriculture together with regional akimats to take exhaustive measures to achieve the indicators of the Roadmap.
