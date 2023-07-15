250 Kazakhstan companies introduces their products at Innoprom industrial exhibition in Yekaterinburg

Images | primeminister.kz

As part of his working trip to the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov visited the Innoprom International Industrial Exhibition and took part in the main strategic session of Sustainable Production, primeminister.kz reports.





This year national expositions at Innoprom are presented by Armenia, Belarus (as a partner country), Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, while official and business delegations from countries such as Bahrain, Egypt, India, Iran, UAE, Serbia, Turkey and others are declared participants.





The main sections of the exhibition are devoted to metalworking, transport engineering, energy, automation and robotics, digital production, etc. The total area of Kazakhstan pavilion is 900 square meters, accommodating 250 leading domestic companies from various industries.





Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko and Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin personally familiarised themselves with the exposition, during which they were presented with the latest examples of industrial products and relevant technologies.





In his speech at the main strategic session, Alikhan Smailov noted the good dynamics of Kazakhstan-Russia cooperation in the manufacturing industry. Thus, since 2019, the countries have been implementing the Program of joint actions of industrial cooperation.





As of today, our pool of joint projects has expanded to 125 with a total investment of more than $33 billion, of which we have already implemented 30 projects worth $3.2 billion," the Prime Minister said.





In particular, he cited as an example such major projects as the production of tires with "Tatneft", mainline diesel locomotives and electric locomotives with "Transmashholding", cable and wire products with "Yevrazkabel". At the same time 40 joint projects worth almost $17 billion are being implemented and 55 projects worth around $14 billion are at the stage of elaboration.





As the Head of Government noted, Kazakhstan's delegation at the exhibition was represented by 250 companies and almost 1 thousand people, which once again confirms the readiness of Kazakhstan's businesses to implement new joint initiatives.





He also emphasized that industrial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belarus, a partner country of "Innoprom" this year, includes 11 investment projects.





In general, given the growing business activity in all our countries, the current portfolio of joint projects can and should be expanded. We have everything we need to do this," Alikhan Smailov said.





He added that Kazakhstan's legislation provides for measures to support the entire production cycle, from the provision of raw materials to the promotion of finished products in foreign markets, and there is an auction mechanism for subsoil users to obtain the right to develop deposits. At the same time, potential investors can use the tools of preferential lending, long-term contracts and off-take contracts.





At the same time, support is provided at the local level for allocation of land plots, infrastructure and other issues. And in order to protect the rights of entrepreneurs, regulation "from a clean slate" is being introduced, which reduces unnecessary requirements to business.





Innoprom has already become a traditional event for strengthening industrial cooperation between our countries and launching new joint initiatives," Alikhan Smailov concluded.