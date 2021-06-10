2.3 bn tenge collected from toll roads in Kazakhstan in January-May 2021

KZT2.3 billion was collected from toll roads in Kazakhstan in January-May 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development reports.

As of June 1, 2021, fees coming from toll road amount to T2.3 billion in January-May 2021", reads the report.

T5.7 billion was collected for all four toll road sections in Kazakhstan in 2020.

According to the report, all the funds raised go to road maintenance.













