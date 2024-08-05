29.07.2024, 19:39 14711
9.2 million tourists visited Kazakhstan in 2023
Images
A tourist from a non-CIS country spends, in average, $1,500 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Bank.
Kazakhstan becomes more attractive for Chinese citizens today, due to the visa-free regime, the Ministry of Tourism and Sport says. For instance, 17,700 Chinese tourists visited the cities of Kazakhstan in 2022, and 367,400 arrived in 2023. According to the National Bank’s calculations, they spent more than $500,000 in Kazakhstan ($1,500 per each tourist, in average).
44 flights are operated between the two countries on a daily basis.
The country also sees increase in the number of tourists from India - up to 78,000 in 2023. 85 German citizens visited Kazakhstan last year. Another 36,600 people arrived from South Korea and 10,500 - from the UAE. In average, these tourists spent almost 866,200 in Kazakhstan in 2023.
The least number of tourists came from Uzbekistan - 3.6 million people. Then come Russia (2 million), Kyrgyzstan (1.6 million) and Tajikistan (0.7 million). The majority of the foreign guests arrived by their own cars and by buses - 84.4%. 10.6% arrived by plane and only 5% came by train.
In whole, 9.2 million tourists visited Kazakhstan last year.
relevant news
01.08.2024, 18:32 12496
Kazakhstan posts 0.7% increase in monthly inflation
In July 2024, the monthly consumer price index amounted to 0.7% (in June 2024 - 0.4%). Prices for paid services increased by 1.6%, non-food products - by 0.7%, food products - by 0.2%, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Statistics Bureau.
Increase in prices was noted for cellular communication services by 11.5%, Internet communication - by 6.8%. Air transport services rose in price by 12.9%, comprehensive leisure - by 11.5%.
The growth in prices for liquefied gas in cylinders in July this year amounted to 5.3%. The price of dishes rose by 1%, clothes and shoes - by 0.8%. Prices for medicines increased by 0.6%.
As for foodstuffs, prices for cabbage increased by 16.8%, potatoes - by 7.5%, bulb onions - by 7.3%. Increases in prices were observed for tobacco products by 3.8%, mineral water - by 1.6%, while prices for tomatoes decreased by 18.2%, sweet pepper - by 11.2%, beet - by 6.3%, cucumbers - by 5.8%.
Among the regions, the highest monthly inflation was registered in Astana city - 1.3% (higher than the average republican level by 0.6 p.p.), the lowest - in Kostanay region - 0.2%.
By region, prices for food products increased the most in Pavlodar region by 1%, for non-food products - in Turkestan region by 2.1%, and for paid services - in Zhambyl region by 4.4%.
Inflation in July 2024 amounted to 8.6% on an annualized basis. Prices for paid services increased by 14.5%, non-food products - by 7.3%, food products - by 5.5%.
Compared to June 2023, the tariffs for water disposal increased by 42.7%, cold water - by 36.5%, central heating - by 33%, electricity - by 31%, hot water - by 29.6%, garbage removal - by 25.1%. Health care services rose in price by 11.4%, connection - by 10.7%. Acetylsalicylic acid prices increased by 59.4%, activated carbon - by 32.1%, Hilak forte - by 25.4%, paracetamol - by 19.8%. Bananas rose in price by 29.9%, grapes by 26.6%, cucumbers by 23.5%, olive oil by 20.2%. On the contrary, in annual terms, the price of bulb onions by 34.8%, buckwheat - by 22.1%, sunflower oil - by 20.8%, cabbage by 19% decreased.
31.07.2024, 17:14 13461
China ranks among Top 5 investors in Kazakhstan
The Applied Economics Research Center announced that over the past five years China joined the ranks of the largest foreign investors in Kazakhstan’s economy. The inflow of China’s investments nearly reached the level of Russia’s investments, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The report claims that foreign direct investments from China soared in 2017-2023 to make it rank fifth in the Top 5 partners of Kazakhstan. The Netherlands invariably tops the ranking of investment partners with 47.3 billion US dollars followed by the U.S., Switzerland and Russia.
The analysts said bolstering of Kazakhstan-China relations seems an inevitable process that has obvious benefits as diversification of the country’s ties with the wider world. Nevertheless, bolstering of cooperation deserves consideration since it raises the interconnectedness of economies given the size of the economies of China and Kazakhstan.
The experts noted that the trading relations of the two nations will never be ‘equal’ and economic crises of Kazakhstan will not impact China as much as China's crises influence Kazakhstan.
29.07.2024, 20:43 14511
Uzbekistan, China open trade house in Nanjing
Uzbekistan and China opened the Samarkand-Nanjing trade house, Trend reports.
According to the administration of the Samarkand region, the delegation led by the regional governor joined in on the festivities to celebrate the grand opening.
The participants noted that the new trading house will bring the products of local producers from Samarkand to the Chinese market, attracting tourists and Chinese investors to Samarkand.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover volume with China amounted to $5.8 billion from January through June 2024. This figure is 9.4 percent higher year-on-year ($5.3 billion in January-June 2023).
China ranks first among the countries with the largest volume of foreign trade turnover in Uzbekistan. The country’s share in the total volume of trade turnover in Uzbekistan accounts for 18.5 percent.
Apart from China, Uzbekistan is going the extra mile to do likewise with Mongolia to establish trade houses in their respective countries soon. For this purpose, both countries decided to prepare an agreement on preferential trade in certain types of goods and proposals to facilitate market access.
26.07.2024, 20:04 50206
Kazakhstan to export camels, poultry and milk to Azerbaijan
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan reached agreement on several veterinary certificates, set to promote trade relations between the two countries, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry.
The agreement will allow Kazakhstani producers to export milk and dairy products from cattle and small ruminants to Azerbaijan. The sides also agreed on exports of poultry meat and by-products.
Agreement was reached to sign a veterinary certificate to export camels and other members of the camel family such as lamas, alpacas, vicuñas, breeding cattle and small ruminants, and cattle and small ruminants for slaughter as well as canned goods, sausages, and other processed meat products.
The agreement offers new opportunities for expanding Kazakhstani exports and enhancing economic partnership between the two countries in the livestock sector. I’m convinced that it will promote economic growth and prosperity, said Kazakh agriculture minister Aidarbek Saparov.
The ministry highlighted that the work to expand Kazakhstani exporting products is ongoing.
25.07.2024, 18:20 56606
Kazatomprom obtains the right for uranium exploration in the Turkestan region
Images
As part of the state subsoil geological survey program, Kazatomprom conducted geological studies at this block using its own funds, which resulted in the identification of P1 and P2 uranium resources, the press service of Kazatomprom reports.
According to preliminary estimates, inferred resources amount to up to 30,000 tonnes of uranium. The feasibility of further exploration works has been confirmed, aiming to convert these resources into C2 and C1 reserve categories, which will result in updated uranium reserves data at the block.
As part of the Program on replenishment of uranium resources, Kazatomprom plans to conduct exploration works for a period of 6 years, with a subsequent registration of estimated uranium reserves to the state balance.
We are proud that our efforts in uranium prospecting and exploration are yielding results, contributing to strengthening Kazakhstan's position as a global leader in the uranium industry, which is especially important given the growing demand in the uranium market. I am confident that further research and development will significantly increase our uranium resources, contributing to global energy security and the economic growth of our country," emphasized Meirzhan Yussupov, CEO of Kazatomprom.
Growing attention to energy security and diversification of energy generation sources has brought nuclear power into the spotlight as an indispensable alternative to fossil fuels. As a leading global producer and supplier of natural uranium, Kazatomprom plays a vital role in the global efforts to transition to green energy sources and achieve net-zero, and remains committed to maintaining this position.
25.07.2024, 17:03 56986
211 Times More Investments Poured into the Paper Industry in Abai Region
The Abai region is leading in investments in the paper industry. From January to May 2024, 5,058.6 million tenge were invested in this sector. This accounts for 78% of the national level. While from January to May 2023, 24 million tenge were invested in paper production, over the year the volume of investments increased 211 times and exceeded 5 billion tenge. This high result was made possible due to the increased investment volumes in the production of corrugated cardboard, paper, and cardboard packaging, Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
25.07.2024, 14:07 56791
Kazakhstan, Russia's Tyumen region to increase border checkpoint capacity
Images
Kazakhstan and the Tyumen region of Russia have considered issues of cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, Trend reports.
Discussions on this topic took place between the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, and the Governor of the Tyumen Region, Aleksandr Moor.
Thus, the parties discussed a project for the reconstruction of the automobile cargo-passenger multilateral checkpoint across the state border.
As part of a comprehensive overhaul, it is planned to expand the entry groups within the existing borders of the checkpoint and install 2 lanes for cargo traffic and 4 lanes for passenger traffic. The implementation of the project will increase the capacity of the border crossing point and increase trade and economic ties.
To note, trade turnover between the regions of Kazakhstan and the Tyumen region amounted to $113.3 million from January through May.
Meanwhile, the volume of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia amounted to $9.7 billion from January through May 2024. This is 12.5 percent less than in the same period in 2023 ($11.1 billion).
Kazakhstan's exports to Russia in the first five months of 2024 amounted to $3.36 billion, which is 21.5 percent less year-on-year ($4.3 billion).
In addition, imports from Russia from January through May 2024 decreased by 6.7 percent to $6.3 billion. For the same period in 2023, this figure was $6.8 billion.
25.07.2024, 11:27 50391
Uzbekistan-China trade hits $5.8bln in 1H2024
Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover volume with China amounted to $5.8 billion from January through June 2024, Trend reports.
As per data from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency, this figure is 9.4 percent higher year-on-year ($5.3 billion in January-June 2023).
China ranks first among the countries with the largest volume of foreign trade turnover in Uzbekistan. The country’s share in the total volume of trade turnover in Uzbekistan accounts for 18.5 percent.
The volume of exports to China from Uzbekistan amounted to $994.7 million, which is 0.5 percent less compared to the same period last year ($1 billion in January-June 2023).
Uzbekistan’s imports from China reached $4.9 billion from January through June 2024. This indicator has increased by 16.6 percent year-on-year ($4.2 billion in January-June 2023).
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover volume amounted to $31.8 billion from January through June 2024. This figure has increased by 8.5 percent year-on-year ($29.3 billion in January-June 2023).
Uzbekistan's exports reached $12.9 billion from January through June 2024, while imports amounted to $18.8 billion.
