9.2 million tourists visited Kazakhstan in 2023

Images | facebook|Shymbulak Mountain Resort

Tell a friend

A tourist from a non-CIS country spends, in average, $1,500 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Bank.





Kazakhstan becomes more attractive for Chinese citizens today, due to the visa-free regime, the Ministry of Tourism and Sport says. For instance, 17,700 Chinese tourists visited the cities of Kazakhstan in 2022, and 367,400 arrived in 2023. According to the National Bank’s calculations, they spent more than $500,000 in Kazakhstan ($1,500 per each tourist, in average).





44 flights are operated between the two countries on a daily basis.





The country also sees increase in the number of tourists from India - up to 78,000 in 2023. 85 German citizens visited Kazakhstan last year. Another 36,600 people arrived from South Korea and 10,500 - from the UAE. In average, these tourists spent almost 866,200 in Kazakhstan in 2023.





The least number of tourists came from Uzbekistan - 3.6 million people. Then come Russia (2 million), Kyrgyzstan (1.6 million) and Tajikistan (0.7 million). The majority of the foreign guests arrived by their own cars and by buses - 84.4%. 10.6% arrived by plane and only 5% came by train.





In whole, 9.2 million tourists visited Kazakhstan last year.