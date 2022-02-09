Kazakhstan is introducing a two-year ban on public procurement of cars and some other goods of foreign origin, Kazpravda.kz reports.
The Government of Kazakhstan adopted a resolution dated February 2, 2022 "On some issues of establishing an exemption from the national regime".
The list of goods originating from foreign countries subject to withdrawal from the national regime includes:
- buses, cars and trucks;
- special equipment, combines, tractors, truck tractors;
- elevators, travolators, escalators and moving walkways;
- meters for the supply or production of gas, liquid or electricity, including calibrating ones: electricity meters for alternating current, multi-phase, single-phase; gas meters;
- complete transformer substations with integration, digital relay protection and digital control.
At the same time, hosiery, felted footwear, as well as wooden and metal office furniture are excluded from the list of foreign goods subject to withdrawal from the national regime.
The amendments will come into effect on February 15, 2022.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
A two-year ban on public procurement of a number of foreign goods introduced in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan is introducing a two-year ban on public procurement of cars and some other goods of foreign origin, Kazpravda.kz reports.
relevant news
Mining tax set to be raised in Kazakhstan
I once again draw the attention to the fact that the State is not against "white" mining but those that are willing to work in the sphere must have the license, get electricity at adequate rates, declare revenues and pay taxes, launch "green" energy projects. The mining tax is also to be raised as the current rate - 1 tenge per kilowatt of power - is very low. I instruct the Government the tax to be raised multiple times in the shortest term," said the President.
Raw, traded gas prices to be fixed in Kazakhstan until 2024
Alikhan Smailov discusses Karachaganak project extension with Chevron reps
It is essential to ensure the timely launch of all projects being implemented. It is important to carry out quality monitoring of lay-offs and employment," said Smailov.
Reserve of oil products to appear in Kazakhstan
In the first quarter of 2022, a reserve for oil products will be created on the basis of NC KazMunayGas JSC in the amount of 150 thousand tons and on the basis of KTZ JSC - in the amount of 50 thousand tons," the speaker noted.
Galimzhan Pirmatov appointed Chairman of National Bank of Kazakhstan
Smailov and head of Lukoil discussed further development of Karachaganak project
New oil deposits discovered at the field in Mangistau
Based on the results of the work carried out, the structure of the field was detailed and new oil deposits were discovered. As a result of the work carried out, the oil reserves of the Uzen field increased by 8%, which in quantitative terms is 39.9 million tons of recoverable reserves.
Principle "earn here - spend there" no longer has the right to exist - Tokayev
In modern conditions, when the struggle for foreign investment has intensified, we need to rely much more on domestic reserves. Of course, we are talking about the funds of domestic companies. If you link your future specifically with Kazakhstan, then you must reinvest your funds in our country. This is your social and political responsibility to Kazakhstan. The principle "earn here - spend there" no longer has the right to exist," Tokayev said.
This is the return of capital to the country or the stimulation of the return of capital, as well as setting up a barrier to the outflow of funds to offshore. Such mechanisms are used in many countries of the world. We should also move in this direction. Here we need to understand how to involve our banks in this work. Funds should go into the real economy, and not into speculation in the market. What needs to be corrected in the regulatory market so that our bankers finally begin to fulfill their direct function and lend to real business projects? This is a difficult question, I understand, but it needs to be resolved. Now it is the main brake of economic reforms," Tokayev concluded.
Most read
08.02.2022, 11:1512 die of COVID-19, COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24h 08.02.2022, 12:16341Raw, traded gas prices to be fixed in Kazakhstan until 2024 08.02.2022, 13:29231Kazakhstan set to launch 5G in big cities 08.02.2022, 15:39231Mining tax set to be raised in Kazakhstan 08.02.2022, 17:46Kazakh Ambassador Askar Zhumagaliev met with President of Confederation of Industry and Employers of the Netherlands Ingrid Thijssen201Kazakh Ambassador Askar Zhumagaliev met with President of Confederation of Industry and Employers of the Netherlands Ingrid Thijssen 02.02.2022, 12:2542316Branch of University of Arizona to be opened in Kazakhstan 02.02.2022, 15:3142246Average monthly salary in Kazakhstan announced 02.02.2022, 15:5242186Number of flights between Kazakhstan and Kuwait increased 02.02.2022, 11:1640476COVID Digest: Kazakhstan's daily case count stands at 7,149 03.02.2022, 11:4633926COVID Digest: 174 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan 13.01.2022, 12:3079461ALMATY TRAGEDY | JANUARY 2022 10.01.2022, 20:1679181KAZAKHSTAN: LARGEST TERRORIST ATTACKS EVER 12.01.2022, 22:4064346ALMATY TRAGEDY | JANUARY 2022 25.01.2022, 11:5953971Quarantine restrictions eased for business in Kazakhstan 21.01.2022, 21:1452271Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister meets with UK Ambassador