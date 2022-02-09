Система Orphus

A two-year ban on public procurement of a number of foreign goods introduced in Kazakhstan

07.02.2022, 12:30 2726

Kazakhstan is introducing a two-year ban on public procurement of cars and some other goods of foreign origin, Kazpravda.kz reports.

The Government of Kazakhstan adopted a resolution dated February 2, 2022 "On some issues of establishing an exemption from the national regime".

The list of goods originating from foreign countries subject to withdrawal from the national regime includes:

- buses, cars and trucks;

- special equipment, combines, tractors, truck tractors;

- elevators, travolators, escalators and moving walkways;

- meters for the supply or production of gas, liquid or electricity, including calibrating ones: electricity meters for alternating current, multi-phase, single-phase; gas meters;

- complete transformer substations with integration, digital relay protection and digital control.

At the same time, hosiery, felted footwear, as well as wooden and metal office furniture are excluded from the list of foreign goods subject to withdrawal from the national regime.

The amendments will come into effect on February 15, 2022.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

Mining tax set to be raised in Kazakhstan

08.02.2022, 15:39 271
Mining tax set to be raised in Kazakhstan
Images | pixabay.com
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to raise the mining tax in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
During the extended session of the Kazakh Government, Kazakh President Tokayev stated the importance of detecting all mining farms, checking tax and customs issues, studying in detail agreements based on which technical specs were obtained as well as other aspects of their operations. He wanted the implementation of the tasks to be reported before March 15.
 

I once again draw the attention to the fact that the State is not against "white" mining but those that are willing to work in the sphere must have the license, get electricity at adequate rates, declare revenues and pay taxes, launch "green" energy projects. The mining tax is also to be raised as the current rate - 1 tenge per kilowatt of power - is very low. I instruct the Government the tax to be raised multiple times in the shortest term," said the President.

 
In this regard, the Head of State charged to develop a full package of decisions to regulate and develop digital mining.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Raw, traded gas prices to be fixed in Kazakhstan until 2024

08.02.2022, 12:16 381
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov vowed Tuesday that Kazakhstan's domestic market will be provided with additional liquefied petroleum gas, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
In his remarks at the extended session of the Government Prime Minister Smailov said the country's domestic market will be provided with additional 150,000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas.
 
In addition, Premier Smailov said prices on raw gas and traded gas will be fixed until 1 January 2024 at the level of December 2021.
 
The head of the Kazakh Government noted that production of food staples for domestic market will be stepped up in order to avoid shortages.
 
According to Smailov, the Government will continue to assume preventive measures against religious extremism in the Internet realm, especially among youth.
 
It will also implement educational and social projects to popularize the state language and promote patriotism.
 
Recall that the extended session of the Government under the chairmanship of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is underway in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.
 
At the session the Head of State revealed that Kazakhstan's economy demonstrated a growth of 4% following results of 2021.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Alikhan Smailov discusses Karachaganak project extension with Chevron reps

04.02.2022, 14:33 9516
Alikhan Smailov discusses Karachaganak project extension with Chevron reps
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held talks with Chevron Executive Vice President for Upstream Division James Johnson, Kazinform cites the official website of the Kazakh PM.

The meeting discussed the issues of implementing the future extension project and Tengizchevroil wellhead pressure management project as well as prospects for the development of the Karachaganak project and increasing the capacity of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

It is essential to ensure the timely launch of all projects being implemented. It is important to carry out quality monitoring of lay-offs and employment," said Smailov.


The PM underlined that the Kazakh Government pays special attention to the development of the Tengiz oilfield and is committed to the further development of long-term cooperation with Chevron. In his turn, Mr. Johnson thanked the Kazakh Government for ensuring a favourable investment climate and dealing with the issues emerging while implementing the projects in the oil and gas sector.

Once the future extension project is completed by the end of 2023 it will be possible to increase the production volume to 12mln tons per year. The issue of supplying Tengizchevroil's commodities to the two large gas-chemical projects for polypropylene production in Atyrau region is considered.

In October 2021 the Kazakh Energy Ministry and Chevron signed the memorandum of mutual understanding to create a Direct Investment Fund in Kazakhstan with the amount of $248.5mln. The funds are planned to be spent to develop the economy and local content through investing in Kazakh enterprises in production of goods, performance of work, and rendering of services in the oil and gas sector, environmental protection, as well as information and digital technology.

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Reserve of oil products to appear in Kazakhstan

03.02.2022, 14:24 11676
Reserve of oil products to appear in Kazakhstan
A reserve stock of oil products will appear in Kazakhstan. This was announced by the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bolat Akchulakov during a briefing at the CCS, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 

In the first quarter of 2022, a reserve for oil products will be created on the basis of NC KazMunayGas JSC in the amount of 150 thousand tons and on the basis of KTZ JSC - in the amount of 50 thousand tons," the speaker noted.

 
According to him, in order to minimize the effect of the coincidence of the timing of repair work at the refinery with field work, the following measures will be taken.
 
Shipment of diesel fuel for the needs of agricultural producers will be carried out from February 2022, that is, a month earlier than before (the volume of supplies is 800-850 thousand tons per year).
 
The terms of repairs of PKOP LLP will be moved to November 2022 (with the possibility of rescheduling to 2023), and at PPCR LLP - from the end of June to mid-July 2022 (after the completion of the sowing season).
 
He also noted that the tank farms will be equipped with control metering devices. At the moment, due to the lack of reliable automatically transmitted data, the shipment from the refinery is managed "manually".
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Galimzhan Pirmatov appointed Chairman of National Bank of Kazakhstan

03.02.2022, 12:05 11571
Galimzhan Pirmatov appointed Chairman of National Bank of Kazakhstan
Images | kaptechnology.kazatomprom.kz
Galimzhan Pirmatov has been appointed Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
By Decree of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dated February 3, 2022 No. 803, Galimzhan Olzhaevich Pirmatov was appointed Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Smailov and head of Lukoil discussed further development of Karachaganak project

02.02.2022, 15:10 12776
Smailov and head of Lukoil discussed further development of Karachaganak project
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov met with the president of PJSC "LUKOIL" Vagit Alekperov, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
The parties discussed the state of and prospects for implementation of joint investment projects in the fields of exploration, production and transportation of hydrocarbons, as well as oil and gas processing.
 
Particular attention was paid to the further development of the Karachaganak project, the implementation of the Kalamkas Sea and Khazar, Khvalynskoye, Centralnaya, Zhenis and Al-Farabi projects.
 
A. Smailov noted the importance of maximizing the use of local content by PJSC LUKOIL in goods, works and services, personnel, as well as the use of modern environmentally friendly technologies in the implementation of projects in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

New oil deposits discovered at the field in Mangistau

31.01.2022, 22:15 13976
At the Uzen field in the Mangistau region, new oil deposits were discovered through additional exploration. As a result, the increase in recoverable oil reserves amounted to 39.9 million tons, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of NC KazMunayGas JSC.
 
The increase in hydrocarbon reserves will significantly affect the economic performance of the national company "KazMunayGas".
 
In 2017, a team of geologists from NC KazMunayGas JSC, Ozenmunaygas JSC, KMG Engineering LLP and the KMG Engineering branch in Aktau initiated a detailed program for additional exploration of the Uzen field. Within the framework of this program, during 2017-2021, a high-resolution 3D seismic survey (368 sq. km.) was carried out, the entire well stock (more than 7500) was reinterpreted, the geological concept was revised and the geological 3D model was rebuilt.
 

Based on the results of the work carried out, the structure of the field was detailed and new oil deposits were discovered. As a result of the work carried out, the oil reserves of the Uzen field increased by 8%, which in quantitative terms is 39.9 million tons of recoverable reserves.

 
The adjusted volumes of hydrocarbons at the end of 2021 were accepted on the balance sheet by the State Commission on Reserves of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the company said.
 
At the moment, the field development project is being adjusted to take into account new reserves and plan to put them into production.
 
For reference: Ozenmunaygas JSC is a 100% subsidiary of NC KazMunayGas JSC. In 2020, the enterprise occupied 6% in the structure of oil and gas condensate production in Kazakhstan. The enterprise is engaged in oil and gas condensate production at the Uzen and Karamandybas fields in the Mangistau region.
 
The Uzen field is one of the largest fields with unique initial geological reserves not only in Kazakhstan, but throughout the world. This is a multilayer field with a complex structure, the oil and gas deposits of which are concentrated in the terrigenous section of the Jurassic-Cretaceous deposits.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Principle "earn here - spend there" no longer has the right to exist - Tokayev

21.01.2022, 16:28 29891
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during a meeting with representatives of the business community, spoke about the huge expenses of Kazakhstanis abroad, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
According to the President, the Government should analyze the fulfillment of investment obligations.
 

In modern conditions, when the struggle for foreign investment has intensified, we need to rely much more on domestic reserves. Of course, we are talking about the funds of domestic companies. If you link your future specifically with Kazakhstan, then you must reinvest your funds in our country. This is your social and political responsibility to Kazakhstan. The principle "earn here - spend there" no longer has the right to exist," Tokayev said.

 
He noted that the work will be carried out in two directions.
 

This is the return of capital to the country or the stimulation of the return of capital, as well as setting up a barrier to the outflow of funds to offshore. Such mechanisms are used in many countries of the world. We should also move in this direction. Here we need to understand how to involve our banks in this work. Funds should go into the real economy, and not into speculation in the market. What needs to be corrected in the regulatory market so that our bankers finally begin to fulfill their direct function and lend to real business projects? This is a difficult question, I understand, but it needs to be resolved. Now it is the main brake of economic reforms," Tokayev concluded.

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read