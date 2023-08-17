This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
AD Ports Group Signs Heads of Terms Agreement with SEMURG INVEST LLP for Grain Terminal in Kuryk Port Kazakhstan
China's largest marketplace is interested in promoting Kazakhstani goods
Why does state support turn out to be "golden" accounts? Because, firstly, we select verified companies. Secondly, not every company, and, in particular, small businesses, are ready to pay about 3 thousand dollars for a premium account. In order to stimulate exports and increase Kazakhstani companies on the international platform, the state provides such support", - Asel Egemberdieva explained.
We have seen a lot of business activity, both among sellers and buyers in terms of the number of requests that are sent to the address of Kazakh products, - the representative of Alibaba Group shared the data. - Now we are conducting research on which categories of goods have a greater export orientation, we are exploring their potential, together with QazTrade we are identifying companies that can be successful on the site. Based on the collected information, we will develop a new development strategy and action plan".
Confectionery products are very popular, people are looking for them, they want to buy. Such an interesting fact, the trend for eco-products is observed in Bangalore and Pakistan, and the population there is quite large", - said Daniel Zhou.
The most result-oriented entrepreneurs conduct monitoring within the company, assign a responsible manager who speaks English to work on the platform, collect a database of contacts, interact with service partners. QazTrade, for its part, provides exporters with the opportunity to learn the nuances of e-commerce, and also provides consulting services", - Asel Egemberdieva concluded.
Serik Zhumangarin offers Huawei to develop IT infrastructure and digitalization in Kazakhstan
There are not many companies in the world that are considered legendary. At one time I was at Nokia, and now I am at Huawei. The huge leap that Huawei has made in recent years is a reflection of the huge leap that China itself has made. And we are very keen for the company to share its experience in digitalization, we see great potential in cooperation to develop our digital ecosystem. This year, Huawei Technologies and the national company of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy signed a letter of intent on the digitalization of the railway network in Kazakhstan using new technologies. I am confident that this cooperation will have a positive impact on the development of trade and transportation connectivity in Kazakhstan and will lay the foundation for making Kazakhstan a digital hub for Central Asia. We will consider any proposals regarding Kazakhstan," the Deputy Prime Minister said.
We are interested in the possibility of localizing the production of Huawei technologies in Kazakhstan, this would facilitate the transfer of knowledge and experience and stimulate the growth of the local economy. We are open to any proposals from Huawei to develop and implement innovative solutions that contribute to the development of our industries. We invite Huawei to consider opportunities to introduce innovative solutions in the educational and medical spheres of Kazakhstan, which will help improve the quality of services and standard of living of our citizens. We aim to establish a long-term and mutually beneficial partnership with Huawei, based on the principles of mutual trust, innovation and mutual benefit for both parties," Serik Zhumangarin suggested.
Kazakhstan economy growth for 7 months amounted to 4.8%
Responsible government agencies and regional akimats should strengthen work on achieving target macroeconomic indicators," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
It is required to take effective systemic measures to stimulate economic growth. Here we need to strengthen work on diversification of the economy, further development of own production, increase in investment and creation of new jobs," Prime Minister said.
At the same time, we have a task to reduce the inflation rate by 2 times by the end of the year compared to last year. Given that the main contribution to inflation continues to be made by food products, it is necessary to take timely preventive measures. All necessary tools for this purpose are available. They are reflected in the set of measures to control and reduce inflation," Prime Minister said.
180.1 thousand units of motor vehicles were registered in June
Mutual trade of Kazakhstan with the countries of the EAEU increased by 4.1%
The state of retail trade in the Republic of Kazakhstan in January-July of 2023
The increase in food prices for the week remained at zero
We analyzed 134 contracts and identified average purchase prices in the country: potatoes - 113 tenge, carrots - 108 tenge, onions - 107 tenge, cabbage - 97 tenge. At the same time, the prices are not final, since the SEC contracts include a clause on price changes depending on the market value", - Chairman of the Trade Committee Aidar Abildabekov informed.
We also found that many contracts have a section on confidentiality and non-disclosure of information. These points contradict the legislation of the country and complicate obtaining contracts for analysis", - Aidar Abildabekov said.
What kind of confidentiality can there be in SEC contracts? These are budget funds. I instruct the Ministry of Agriculture to take control and redo all contracts. If necessary, develop a single standard contract, where a firm price, product name and quantity will be indicated. By the end of the month, all regions must contract rice in the amount of 30% of the 3-month volume. I remind you once again that the stabilization of prices in the domestic market, on which food inflation depends, will only give the necessary amount of stocks", - the Deputy Prime Minister said.
Kazakh President states importance of moving to new economic model
A serious impetus needs to be given to the economic development of Kazakhstan to move to a completely new stage. There comes a critical historical moment, and the Kazakh economy can no longer remain in its today’s state. It’s for certain. It’s my deep conviction. Firstly, the government’s task is to give corresponding proposals. Secondly, it is to provide a guarantee that plans to be prepared according to those proposals are to be implemented. I won’t deny that I personally ponder over the development and preparation of a new economic model," said Tokayev.
