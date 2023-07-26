Attraction of private investments for development of rural areas to be intensified - Alikhan SmailovAttraction of private investments for development of rural areas to be intensified - Alikhan Smailov
25.07.2023
Akmola region to build 7 commercial dairy farms in 2023
Akmola region will receive 106 billion tenge this year for the implementation of agro-industrial projects. A half of these funds are non-refundable subsidies, Kazinform learned from the regional agriculture department.
The region is actively working on fulfillment of the President’s instruction on ensuring food security in Akmola region.
Thus, in the first half of 2023, the region recorded a 5% rise in agricultural production (up to 187.4 billion tenge), which puts the region in top 3 agricultural producers of the country. The region produced around 106,500 tons of meat (+10.2%), over 195,000 tons of milk and 363mln eggs.
Sowing campaign in the region was completed on time. The area of croplands was expanded to 5.3mln hectares, 4.9mln hectares of which fall on cereals and grain legumes.
The volume of state support allocated to the agro-industrial sector this year reached 106 billion tenge, almost half of which are non-refundable subsidies (46.6 billion tenge).
For the first time, regional authorities launched a concessional lending program at 15 billion tenge for the construction of seven specialized commercial dairy farms with the total livestock of 6,000 head. The implementation of these projects will enable the region to increase milk production by 32,300 tons.
250 micro-loans to the amount of 1.2 billion tenge will be issued for rural residents under the Auyl Amanaty program, with an average amount of loan at 4.8 million tenge and creation of 265 jobs. The loans will be issued almost for all areas of agricultural production: beef and dairy cattle breeding, horse breeding development, sheep and poultry breeding, potato and vegetable growing.
Agriculture remains one of the key sectors of Akmola region’s economic development.
25.07.2023
Starting from 2024, 150 thousand tons of Shubarkul coal will be additionally supplied to greenhouse farms of the Turkestan region
The agreement for the supply of an additional 150 thousand tons of coal by concluding a direct contract for the supply of solid fuel between JSC "Shubarkol Komir" and greenhouses of Turkestan region was reached following several rounds of negotiations with all interested parties: representatives of the ministries of industry and infrastructure development, agriculture, Akimat of Turkestan region, greenhouses, regional operators for the supply of coal, coal enterprises and JSC NC "KTZ", press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The cost of coal for greenhouses for 1 ton will be 10 350 tenge (without VAT, on FCA terms). The start of shipment is from January 1, 2024. Interested greenhouse farms should contact the Energy Department of the Akimat of the Turkestan region for more detailed information on the methods of concluding a contract. According to the akimat of the region, as of July 20 this year, 148.8 thousand tons of coal were shipped to the region, where greenhouses purchased 28 thousand tons of coal.
In addition, in order to streamline the standards of trading in municipal coal, taking into account the needs and characteristics of each region, the MTI Trade Committee, together with APDC and MIID, began work on amending legislation in the field of exchange trading.
Recall that in early February 2023, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin met with greenhouses of the Turkestan region affected by heavy snowfall. Then the greenhouses appealed to the Deputy Prime Minister with a request to provide coal in sufficient quantity and return subsidies. The Deputy Prime Minister informed farmers about the Government's decision to subsidize greenhouse farms. To do this, the greenhouse must pass certification, meet production standards. To this end, S. Zhumangarin instructed to develop a national standard for greenhouses.
Currently, the Ministry of Agriculture is working on the introduction of subsidies for greenhouse farms in the production of priority crops. In particular, it is planned to introduce subsidies for heat energy costs during the off-season. To apply for subsidies, a certificate of compliance of the greenhouse with production technologies is required.
To this end, on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister Zhumangarin, the Ministry of Trade and Integration, together with the Ministry of Agriculture, approved the National Standard for Farm Greenhouses (ST RK 3834-2023), which entered into force on May 1, 2023. As of today, the National Accreditation Center is completing work on the primary accreditation of JSC "NaTSeX", which has a network of units in the field of accreditation in the republic. The completion of preparatory work for certification is expected in the first decade of August.
The Ministry of Agriculture has already developed appropriate amendments to the Subsidy Rules, which provide for reimbursement of expenses for 1 hectare according to the subsidy standards approved by the Akimat resolution. The adoption of the Rules is expected by the end of August 2023.
20.07.2023
QazaqGaz to transport Russian gas to Uzbekistan from October
Sanzhar Zharkeshov, Chairman of QazaqGaz national company visited the new gas transportation system projects in Uzbekistan as part of his working visit to the country, Kazinform cites the press service of the company.
The Kazakh national company’s head inspected the preparatory work on the Kazakh side of the Central Asia - center gas pipeline to transport Russian gas to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan set to begin from October 2023.
In May this year, QazaqGaz and Gazprom signed an agreement to transport natural gas through the territory of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan.
As part of the working visit, Zharkeshov got familiarized with the preparatory work for the autumn-winter period, modernization of the underground gas storage Bozoi, and visited the gas processing plant at Kashagan with a capacity of 1 billion cubic meters.
20.07.2023
New business projects financing in manufacturing industry discussed by Government
Images | primeminister.kz
A meeting of the State Commission on Modernization of the Economy was held in the Government under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
The participants considered the issues of financing projects of small and medium-sized enterprises in the manufacturing industry, development of transport infrastructure of the republic, as well as the implementation of the Comprehensive Privatization Plan for 2021-2025.
In addition, they discussed measures for further development of the telecommunications and energy industries.
The meeting was attended by the heads of the central government agencies, Samruk-Kazyna Fund, Baiterek Holding, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and QazaqGaz national companies, representatives of the National Bank and others.
18.07.2023
Inflation grows 0.5% in June in Kazakhstan
The inflation rate grew 0.5% in June in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Bank of Kazakhstan.
According to the Bank, in June annual inflation dropped to 14.6% in the country. The slowdown in annual inflation was reported in all 20 regions of Kazakhstan. The highest annual inflation rate was reported in North Kazakhstan, Almaty, Ulytau regions and Astana city.
Food prices slowed down to 14.6% in June on year-on-year terms. Mangistau region reported the highest growth in food prices - 17.2%, and Almaty city the lowest - 12.7%.
Growth in prices for non-food products dropped to 15.8% year-on-year, with Astana city reporting the highest growth in non-food prices - 21.5%, and Almaty region the lowest - 12.4%.
Prices for paid services slowed down to 13.3% year-on-year, with Ulytau region reporting a 17.3% growth in paid services prices, and Abai region a 10.7% increase.
The monthly inflation rate grew 0.5% in June 2023 in the country.
18.07.2023
Kazakhstan continues consultations on further voluntary oil output cut - Ministry of Energy
Images | pixabay.com
Kazakhstan together with oil producing companies continues monitoring observance of its commitments under the OPEC+ agreement and consultations on further reduction of oil production, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Energy press service.
According to the Ministry, oil production has recently declined in Kazakhstan due to various reasons, including accidents at the energy sources, as well as current and expected turnaround maintenance at the oil fields, which generally contributes to the implementation of the Republic's intentions to comply with its obligations under the OPEC+ Agreement.
At the same time, the country and oil producing companies continue monitoring the conformity and consultations on further oil production reduction," a press release reads.
Earlier, the Ministry informed that Kazakhstan would extend voluntary reduction of oil output by 78,000 barrels per day by the end of 2024 as a preventive measure with the approval of the OPEC+ member countries, which announced voluntary oil output cut in April.
In July, Saudi Arabia took a decision to extend its voluntary oil output cut by 1mln barrels per day for another month to include August.
17.07.2023
Recommended volumes of onion and carrot stocks have been formed in Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
Stabilization of prices for basic foodstuffs and measures to support domestic sugar producers were discussed in the Government. Over the past week, the price growth index for socially important food products on average in the country remained at zero, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Taking into account the appeals of domestic sugar producers, Chairman of the Trade Committee Aidar Abildabekov noted that now the saturation of the market is due to cheap imported products, while sugar from domestic producers is in the warehouses of factories due to low demand. To support Kazakhstani producers, the issue of introducing a minimum wholesale price for sugar has been repeatedly considered. However, this decision was postponed until the end of the summer season.
«Earlier, as part of the implementation of new approaches to price stabilization, regional secs sent 14.3 billion tenge to sugar factories for the purchase of raw materials under revolving schemes. To support domestic sugar factories, we propose to restart financing under the revolving scheme, sending an additional 9 billion tenge of working capital. In addition, we consider it expedient to prolong the contracts concluded earlier by 1.5 years», — A.Abildabekov voiced the proposals.
Vice Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Taszhurekov reported on the progress of the regions' work on forward financing within the framework of the standard rules for the implementation of price stabilization mechanisms. According to the rules, the regions had to start forward financing of the purchase of autumn harvest vegetables back in February. In some regions, this work is still incomplete.
«It is extremely important for the regions to comply with the requirements for allocating 70% of financing to agricultural producers and processing enterprises. We will strengthen control over compliance with the terms of the contract within the framework of the standard rules. Appropriate proposals will be made for the regions where the requirements are not met», — the Vice Minister of Agriculture said.
According to Yerbol Taszhurekov, the recommended volumes of stocks for onions and carrots in the country have been formed. The work on potatoes and cabbage is still ongoing. In 5 regions, potato contracting volumes are below the recommended volumes. These are Atyrau Oblast (55%), Abai Oblast (65%), Ulytau Oblast (74%), Almaty Oblast (79%) and Akmola Oblast (92%).
The Vice-Minister of Agriculture noted the weak work of akimats and secs on cabbage contracting. So, in 10 regions, the volume of contracts is lower than the recommended volume of demand. Of these, three have reserves formed by less than 50%. These are the regions of Ulytau (30%), Almaty (45%), Astana (49%).The security monitoring showed that there are practically no contracts for flour in 8 regions or do not exceed 50% of the volumes recommended by the Ministry of Agriculture. There are no contracts for sunflower oil and rice in the Aktobe region.
«All regions need to correct the situation. Summer is the only time when we need to make a reserve for the coming year in order to stabilize prices. During the week, the price index for socially significant goods sold amounted to zero percent, although there should have been deflation with timely work. Following the results of the rice fair in Kyzylorda, the akimats of only eight regions signed memoranda for the purchase of rice. They have contracted 1.4 thousand tons of rice, while the country needs about 21 thousand tons. All regions should ensure timely fulfillment of the tasks outlined at the meeting», — Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin summed up.
17.07.2023
Measures to further curb inflation have been taken at the IMC for Trade
Images | Ministry of Trade and Integration
At the regular meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on Foreign Trade Policy and Participation in International Economic Organizations, held on July 13, 2023, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin, decisions were made on issues important for curbing inflation, ensuring the domestic market and domestic production, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
In particular, it was decided to extend the restrictions on the export of diesel fuel and certain types of petroleum products by road from the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan for another 6 months from January 31 to July 31, 2023.
In addition, in order to provide domestic manufacturers of electrical equipment with the necessary raw materials, it was decided to consider reducing import customs duties on imported raw materials for the production of electrical products at the site of the Eurasian Economic Union. This will be a timely measure to support domestic producers, will contribute to an increase in production volumes and capacity utilization.
Amendments to methodological approaches for calculating export customs duties on oil and certain types of dark petroleum products were approved.
Also, a meeting of the National Committee for Trade Facilitation on the implementation of the WTO Agreement was held at the IEC site. The issues of documenting trade procedures for 30 types of goods are considered.
Recall that to date, trade procedures for over 50 types of goods have been documented. Currently, work is underway to collect and analyze information to describe trading procedures on the UPT portal for such goods as auto parts, fertilizers, bottled water, soybeans, soybean oil, building mixes, ceramic tiles, plumbing equipment, pesticides, personal hygiene products, eggs. Also, within the framework of the meeting of the National Committee, issues of integration of the ATF portal (agreement on trade facilitation) with the trade portals of Central Asian countries and the creation of a single Regional portal were discussed. As a result, the state authorities were given a number of instructions necessary to simplify and accelerate export operations by participants in foreign trade activities.
13.07.2023
Serik Zhumangarin held a meeting on the development of trade and logistics opportunities between Kazakhstan and Pakistan
Images | Ministry of Trade and Integration
On June 12, 2023, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin met with the CEO of the leading multimodal logistics company in Pakistan, National Logistics Cell, Farrukh Shahzad Rao, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The meeting took place in continuation of Serik Zhumangarin's visit to Pakistan, held in December 2022, to participate in the 11th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation between the two countries. Then the Kazakh side held meetings with big business, representatives of the ports of Pakistan and NLC, with which issues of road transit through Afghanistan were discussed. At that time, the company assured that it was ready to insure transportation and ensure the delivery of goods from Pakistan to Kazakhstan and back along the shortest route. Now the parties have met in Astana for a substantive exchange of views and initiatives on the development of trade and logistics opportunities between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.
As Serik Zhumangarin noted at the meeting, Pakistan is an important trading partner for Kazakhstan in South Asia. There is a great potential in supplying 80 processed goods of various industries worth $411.9 million to the Pakistani market.
The expansion of cooperation in the field of transport and logistics plays a key role in the intensification of our partnership relations. The ports of Pakistan - Gwadar, Karachi, Qasim are of great interest to us both to promote the export of Kazakh products to the markets of Pakistan and South Asia, and to increase the attractiveness of the transit potential of our countries to enter the export markets of South Asia", - Serik Zhumangarin said.
The Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan proposed to consider options for organizing mutual supplies by land routes through the territories of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan using seaports through the Middle Corridor (TMTM), the territory of Iran or through China. And by road through the Karakoram highway through Kyrgyzstan, China and further to Pakistan.
For their part, the participants of the Pakistani delegation also assured of their desire to intensify cooperation between the two countries, stating their readiness to provide recommendations and concrete proposals on logistics.
After the meeting, Serik Zhumangarin invited Pakistani business to take part in the Kazakh-Afghan business forum, which will be held in Astana for the first time in early August.
For reference: National Logistics Cell (NLC) is a leading multimodal logistics company in Pakistan. NLC provides a continuous logistics cycle with an ERP-enabled fleet management system that handles most of the domestic and regional cargo. NLC uses multimodal modes of transport, including road, rail, sea and air. NLC's capabilities are complemented by a network of dry ports and warehouses in major shopping malls and port cities in Pakistan.
