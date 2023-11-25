This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Alikhan Smailov holds Board of Directors meeting of National Management Holding Baiterek JSC
relevant news
Government plans to reduce inflation to 5% by 2026 - Alikhan Smailov
To date, we already see a two-fold reduction. We forecast that by the end of the year the annual inflation rate will be below 10%. This shows that the relevant set of measures implemented by the Government and the National Bank is yielding results," Alikhan Smailov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
400 investment projects worth 4.6 trillion tenge to be implemented in Kazakhstan in 2024
Last year we had a record for the past 10 years, the volume of foreign direct investment amounted to $28 billion. First of all, these investments went to the mining and metallurgical complex, manufacturing, trade, transport and financial sector," Alikhan Smailov said.
In any case, the level of $27-28 billion is a record level for Kazakhstan for the last 10 years. We intend to continue to support such high dynamics of attraction of investments. The Head of State sets a task before us to attract $150 billion of direct foreign investment until 2029," the Prime Minister announced.
We have formed a pool of investment projects in non-resource sectors. Now it has 970 such projects for 32 trillion tenge. Next year we plan to implement 400 of them for the amount of 4.6 trillion tenge," Alikhan Smailov concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Government to ensure repayment of funds attracted from Unified National Pension Fund
It is possible to multiply the assets of depositors only by investing funds in any profitable instruments. And at market rates and on a repayable basis. At present, the Government is considering major projects in the spheres of industrialization, transport, infrastructure, which require financing. We are considering different sources, including funds of the Unified National Pension Fund," Alikhan Smailov said.
Currently, we are working out the terms of attraction together with the National Bank. The repayment of funds will be provided within the framework of fulfillment of debt obligations of the Government," Prime Minister emphasized.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
52% of locomotives worn out in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Alikhan Smailov holds IMF mission head meeting in Kazakhstan
For us, the main tasks are to ensure macroeconomic stability and further sustainable economic growth. In this context, we are grateful to the IMF for its continued support," Alikhan Smailov said.
We see the ambitions of the republic to achieve higher growth rates, and we take into account the progress that has already been made. We note this progress in many areas. Of great importance is how this growth will be delivered. That is what is reflected in our advice and recommendations. In our opinion, the leading role should be played by the private sector with the support of the state," the IMF mission head in Kazakhstan said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Foreign companies sign $1.6bn worth contracts in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Volume of transactions via payment cards increases in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan pilots digital tenge
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
24.11.2023, 10:57Kazakh President arrives in Baku 24.11.2023, 15:462261Alatau city in Almaty region to become Kazakhstan new business card 24.11.2023, 16:522091Alikhan Smailov demands to ensure timely commissioning of new medical facilities in rural areas 24.11.2023, 09:081926Kazakh Orynbai wins ISSF Shooting World Cup Final title 24.11.2023, 15:081706Winter Fairytale in the Desert 20.11.2023, 21:0239571Tokayev receives Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov 20.11.2023, 20:5839456Pavlodar rgn to declare local state of emergency in areas hit hard by severe wind 21.11.2023, 14:1536321AI to help issue personal documents to Kazakhstanis 20.11.2023, 11:0636291Astana Opera: Masterpiece Revival 21.11.2023, 17:1036116Power supply resumed in 8 more villages in Pavlodar rgn 01.11.2023, 20:23173326Leaders of Kazakhstan and France participated in a business forum 03.11.2023, 20:41173321The 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States was held in Astana 03.11.2023, 17:45170186Turkic states need to unite more than ever - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev 02.11.2023, 15:41169701Head of State awarded Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban with the Order Dostyk of I degree 01.11.2023, 16:19163466Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emmanuel Macron held a press briefing