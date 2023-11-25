Alikhan Smailov holds Board of Directors meeting of National Management Holding Baiterek JSC

Tell a friend

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a regular meeting of the Board of Directors of JSC National Management Holding Baiterek, primeminister.kz reports.





The participants considered the Strategy of digitalization of the holding for 2024-2026, which was developed in accordance with the instruction of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. It is aimed at improving the quality of products and services, optimization of business processes and introduction of modern digital technologies.





In addition, an action plan for 2024-2028 was approved, which provides for the actualization of key areas of the holding company's activities. The macroeconomic indicators of the revised Forecast of socio-economic development of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2024-2028 were taken into account in the formation of the plan.





Following the meeting, Alikhan Smailov instructed to take all necessary measures to implement the approved plans and strategies, and also focused on the importance of risk management and digitalization in the context of ensuring sustainable development of the holding.