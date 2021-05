In the National Project for development of competition until 2025, it is planned that all bus fleets with the participation of the state will be privatized. This was announced by Serik Zhumangarin, Chairman of the Agency for protection and development of competition of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In the national project for development of competition, we plan that by 2025 all bus fleets with the participation of the state will be privatized," Zhumangarin said.

He added that there will be no state and quasi-public fleets.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.