05.08.2024, 14:46 14336
Almaty attracted KZT 715 bln in investments in 1H 2024
For the past six months the city of Almaty attracted 715 billion tenge in investments, Kazinform News Agency cites the akimat press service.
Investments increased by 15.8%. Private investments grew by 21.1% to reach 656.4 billion tenge. The IT sector saw the most growth by 3.8 times, tourism by 2.5 times, processing industry investments grew twofold, and transport by 47.1%.
This year capital investments are estimated at over 2 trillion tenge with a real growth of 10%.
As earlier reported, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Almaty mayor Yerbolat Dossayev on July 30.
The mayor reported on the preliminary results of the city socioeconomic development in the first six months of 2024. He reported capital investments grew by 15.8% to reach 714.8 billion tenge. Private investments increased by 21.1%, including in the spheres of IT, tourism, the processing industry, healthcare, and transport. Some 2 trillion tenge of investments will be attracted this year so far. He added 32,700 jobs were created since the beginning of the year of which 75% are permanent.
Dossayev also briefed on the measures aimed at public transport renovation and greening. The share of public transport is expected to grow from 53.7% in 2023 to 70% in 2024. 600 gas-powered buses, 112 trolleybuses, 100 e-buses will be acquired by the year-end using the funds of the local budget.
He said six new wells and 1.5 km of delivery main will be commissioned this month to provide 50,000 people of Medeu region with uninterrupted water supply.
The mayor added special attention is paid to the development of social infrastructure. Construction of four primary medical aid centers will be completed this year, and 12 clinics will be repaired. He stressed the Fetal Surgery project was piloted in Kazakhstan this June at the Almaty perinatal medicine and pediatric cardiovascular surgery center.
Dossayev said eight schools for 3,700 pupils' seats and 10 private schools for 6,400 seats will be put into service by the yearend.
Following the meeting, the Head of State tasked to pay special attention to the development of the country’s processing industry and further increase of incomes due to the growth of the share of small and medium business as part of the city economic diversification.
relevant news
07.08.2024, 20:47 1536
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan agree to implement investment projects and trade contracts worth $7 bln
Images | primeminister.kz
At a bilateral meeting held on the margins of the business forum "Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan", Deputy Prime Ministers of the two countries Serik Zhumangarin and Jamshid Khodjaev agreed on the joint implementation of 34 investment projects worth $4.4 billion and 7 trade contracts worth $2.6 billion. The agreements are enshrined in a list of relevant documents, primeminister.kz reports.
It is planned to implement investment projects in various sectors: energy, mining and geology, transport, chemical industry, construction, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals and others. The largest number of projects is concentrated in agriculture.
The parties agreed on joint cultivation of agricultural products and deep processing of grain and rice in Kazakhstan, production of silk products in the Turkestan region, establishment of an enterprise to produce packaging materials and others. It was also decided to establish a joint venture to receive and process cattle hides in the Mangystau region.
The implementation of these projects will allow to effectively use the investment and trade potential of the two countries, which contributes to the achievement of the goal set by the heads of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to increase mutual trade turnover to $10 billion.
05.08.2024, 10:28 14906
Camel breeding and light industry: Tamara Duisenova learns about business initiatives within Auyl Amanaty program
Images | primeminister.kz
As part of a working trip to Zhambyl region, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tamara Duisenova visited Moyinkum, Shu and Merken districts and checked the progress of the program "Auyl Amanaty", primeminister.kz reports.
Moyinkum district, located about 300 km from Taraz, is characterized by harsh climate and the desert of the same name located on the territory. But even here there is an opportunity to develop livestock farming. For example, in the village of Birlik a cooperative "Baibarak-Agro" has been created, in which more than 30 local residents are members. Under the program "Auyl Amanaty" the farm has purchased about 20 units of agricultural machinery for 35.8 million tenge. Fodder for cattle and small horned cattle is prepared on the area of 400 hectares. Camels are also bred, but so far they are limited to production of meat and shubat.
Having familiarized with the activities of the agricultural cooperative, Deputy Prime Minister Tamara Duisenova informed the villagers about the mechanisms of commodity crediting.
It is impossible to purchase a large herd of camels with the help of microcredit only. Therefore, it is important to use the mechanism of commodity lending in the agro-industrial complex. There are many examples of successful application of this practice in the country. In Zhambyl region it is proposed to introduce an insurance mechanism. I believe that it is beneficial for all parties," the Deputy Prime Minister said.
Entrepreneurs from other regions are ready to share their experience in this area with Zhambyl farmers. In particular, in LLP "Daulet-Beket" from Almaty region have bred 5 thousand camels and are now engaged in deep processing of products.
It is necessary to make maximum efforts for camel breeding development. If the cooperative expresses a desire, we are ready to provide 100 camels and give necessary consultations on their keeping. Or we can help build a small camel milk processing plant here," Sydyk Dauletov, the owner of the agricultural enterprise, suggested.
In Shu district, Deputy Prime Minister familiarized herself with the production direction of rural business development. Nurzat Koshkarbayev, a resident of Birlikustem village, has been producing about 1 thousand pieces of sandblock per day for several years. Taking advantage of the state program, the entrepreneur took out a loan of 8.6 million tenge and doubled his production capacity.
Now I can produce up to 2 thousand pieces of sandblock per day. Two employees worked before, and now I have increased the number of jobs to eight. The demand for products is high. Besides Shu itself, many orders come from Moyinkum, Merken and Korday districts," the villager said.
The Zhexenbiyevs from Koragaty village opened a sewing shop. They bought the necessary equipment and sew and supply bed linens for local kindergartens. The entrepreneurs also intend to expand their business, but there are difficulties in finding qualified seamstresses. The local akimat solves this issue through education and training of female villagers in the career center.
Deputy Prime Minister positively assessed the projects and noted that all of them are an example of how you can productively use the mechanisms of the state program and improve life in rural areas.
Now we are implementing the program "Kүmis jas". In addition, there is a mechanism of social jobs subsidized by the state. A youth internship project should also be considered. In general, there are a number of support measures aimed at improving the lives of rural residents. It is necessary to widely publicize them," Tamara Duisenova noted.
In Zhambyl region within the framework of the project "Auyl Amanaty" local residents are also trained in agricultural skills. This direction is mainly focused on the participants of the project "Karyzsyz qogam". Thus, in Merken district on the initiative of the party AMANAT opened the Agrosauat Agribusiness Training Center. Here are organized free theoretical and practical courses on crop production, poultry farming and animal husbandry.
Secretary of AMANAT Eldar Zhumagaziyev emphasized the importance of this work to increase the income of villagers. In turn, Tamara Duisenova highly appreciated the initiative, noting the need to consider the possibility of its further scaling up.
05.08.2024, 09:03 15121
"Auyl Amanaty" in action: villagers of Zhambyl region open production facilities and create new jobs
Images | primeminister.kz
Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tamara Duisenova got acquainted with the implementation of the program "Auyl Amanaty" in Zhambyl region, primeminister.kz reports.
Preferential loans at 2.5% for 2.1 billion tenge were issued last year to 342 residents of Baizak district of Zhambyl region under the project "Auyl Amanaty". During the year new production facilities were opened in the villages. Tamara Duisenova met with the participants of the program and got acquainted with successful projects.
Ganibek Zhumasaev, a resident of Zhalgyztobe village, used a 6 million tenge soft loan received under the program to purchase professional equipment and set up production of roofing materials - metal tiles and corrugated plates. The entrepreneur is sure that his products will be in great demand: in two neighboring villages more than 700 plots have been allocated for the construction of private housing. Work has already begun and people can order roofing from a local manufacturer.
Deputy Prime Minister was presented successful examples of opening a car wash, bath complex, beauty salons and other facilities. Tamara Duisenova highly appreciated the implemented projects and informed the inhabitants of the region about the state programs aimed at improving the living standards of the villagers. It was noted that today young people wishing to start their own business have the opportunity to get soft loans, and for citizens from socially vulnerable categories there are free grants.
At the meeting in the regional akimat about the work on popularization of the program "Auyl Amanaty" and support of business ideas of the population reported akims of Zhambyl, Talas and Zhualyn districts. The experience in this direction was shared with them by the akim of Sarzhaisan rural district of Aktobe region.
Improving the welfare of villagers is the key to the development of the state. The project "Auyl Amanaty" is realized in each region, taking into account the peculiarities of the region. It is important to share successful practices and widely disseminate positive cases of the program implementation. Rural akims should more actively carry out explanatory work with the population," Tamara Duisenova summarized.
01.08.2024, 18:32 32881
Kazakhstan posts 0.7% increase in monthly inflation
In July 2024, the monthly consumer price index amounted to 0.7% (in June 2024 - 0.4%). Prices for paid services increased by 1.6%, non-food products - by 0.7%, food products - by 0.2%, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Statistics Bureau.
Increase in prices was noted for cellular communication services by 11.5%, Internet communication - by 6.8%. Air transport services rose in price by 12.9%, comprehensive leisure - by 11.5%.
The growth in prices for liquefied gas in cylinders in July this year amounted to 5.3%. The price of dishes rose by 1%, clothes and shoes - by 0.8%. Prices for medicines increased by 0.6%.
As for foodstuffs, prices for cabbage increased by 16.8%, potatoes - by 7.5%, bulb onions - by 7.3%. Increases in prices were observed for tobacco products by 3.8%, mineral water - by 1.6%, while prices for tomatoes decreased by 18.2%, sweet pepper - by 11.2%, beet - by 6.3%, cucumbers - by 5.8%.
Among the regions, the highest monthly inflation was registered in Astana city - 1.3% (higher than the average republican level by 0.6 p.p.), the lowest - in Kostanay region - 0.2%.
By region, prices for food products increased the most in Pavlodar region by 1%, for non-food products - in Turkestan region by 2.1%, and for paid services - in Zhambyl region by 4.4%.
Inflation in July 2024 amounted to 8.6% on an annualized basis. Prices for paid services increased by 14.5%, non-food products - by 7.3%, food products - by 5.5%.
Compared to June 2023, the tariffs for water disposal increased by 42.7%, cold water - by 36.5%, central heating - by 33%, electricity - by 31%, hot water - by 29.6%, garbage removal - by 25.1%. Health care services rose in price by 11.4%, connection - by 10.7%. Acetylsalicylic acid prices increased by 59.4%, activated carbon - by 32.1%, Hilak forte - by 25.4%, paracetamol - by 19.8%. Bananas rose in price by 29.9%, grapes by 26.6%, cucumbers by 23.5%, olive oil by 20.2%. On the contrary, in annual terms, the price of bulb onions by 34.8%, buckwheat - by 22.1%, sunflower oil - by 20.8%, cabbage by 19% decreased.
31.07.2024, 17:14 33846
China ranks among Top 5 investors in Kazakhstan
The Applied Economics Research Center announced that over the past five years China joined the ranks of the largest foreign investors in Kazakhstan’s economy. The inflow of China’s investments nearly reached the level of Russia’s investments, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The report claims that foreign direct investments from China soared in 2017-2023 to make it rank fifth in the Top 5 partners of Kazakhstan. The Netherlands invariably tops the ranking of investment partners with 47.3 billion US dollars followed by the U.S., Switzerland and Russia.
The analysts said bolstering of Kazakhstan-China relations seems an inevitable process that has obvious benefits as diversification of the country’s ties with the wider world. Nevertheless, bolstering of cooperation deserves consideration since it raises the interconnectedness of economies given the size of the economies of China and Kazakhstan.
The experts noted that the trading relations of the two nations will never be ‘equal’ and economic crises of Kazakhstan will not impact China as much as China's crises influence Kazakhstan.
29.07.2024, 20:43 34896
Uzbekistan, China open trade house in Nanjing
Tell a friend
According to the administration of the Samarkand region, the delegation led by the regional governor joined in on the festivities to celebrate the grand opening.
The participants noted that the new trading house will bring the products of local producers from Samarkand to the Chinese market, attracting tourists and Chinese investors to Samarkand.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover volume with China amounted to $5.8 billion from January through June 2024. This figure is 9.4 percent higher year-on-year ($5.3 billion in January-June 2023).
China ranks first among the countries with the largest volume of foreign trade turnover in Uzbekistan. The country’s share in the total volume of trade turnover in Uzbekistan accounts for 18.5 percent.
Apart from China, Uzbekistan is going the extra mile to do likewise with Mongolia to establish trade houses in their respective countries soon. For this purpose, both countries decided to prepare an agreement on preferential trade in certain types of goods and proposals to facilitate market access.
29.07.2024, 19:39 35041
9.2 million tourists visited Kazakhstan in 2023
Images | facebook|Shymbulak Mountain Resort
A tourist from a non-CIS country spends, in average, $1,500 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Bank.
Kazakhstan becomes more attractive for Chinese citizens today, due to the visa-free regime, the Ministry of Tourism and Sport says. For instance, 17,700 Chinese tourists visited the cities of Kazakhstan in 2022, and 367,400 arrived in 2023. According to the National Bank’s calculations, they spent more than $500,000 in Kazakhstan ($1,500 per each tourist, in average).
44 flights are operated between the two countries on a daily basis.
The country also sees increase in the number of tourists from India - up to 78,000 in 2023. 85 German citizens visited Kazakhstan last year. Another 36,600 people arrived from South Korea and 10,500 - from the UAE. In average, these tourists spent almost 866,200 in Kazakhstan in 2023.
The least number of tourists came from Uzbekistan - 3.6 million people. Then come Russia (2 million), Kyrgyzstan (1.6 million) and Tajikistan (0.7 million). The majority of the foreign guests arrived by their own cars and by buses - 84.4%. 10.6% arrived by plane and only 5% came by train.
In whole, 9.2 million tourists visited Kazakhstan last year.
26.07.2024, 20:04 69876
Kazakhstan to export camels, poultry and milk to Azerbaijan
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan reached agreement on several veterinary certificates, set to promote trade relations between the two countries, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry.
The agreement will allow Kazakhstani producers to export milk and dairy products from cattle and small ruminants to Azerbaijan. The sides also agreed on exports of poultry meat and by-products.
Agreement was reached to sign a veterinary certificate to export camels and other members of the camel family such as lamas, alpacas, vicuñas, breeding cattle and small ruminants, and cattle and small ruminants for slaughter as well as canned goods, sausages, and other processed meat products.
The agreement offers new opportunities for expanding Kazakhstani exports and enhancing economic partnership between the two countries in the livestock sector. I’m convinced that it will promote economic growth and prosperity, said Kazakh agriculture minister Aidarbek Saparov.
The ministry highlighted that the work to expand Kazakhstani exporting products is ongoing.
