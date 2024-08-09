"Auyl Amanaty" in action: villagers of Zhambyl region open production facilities and create new jobs

Images | primeminister.kz

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tamara Duisenova got acquainted with the implementation of the program "Auyl Amanaty" in Zhambyl region, primeminister.kz reports.





Preferential loans at 2.5% for 2.1 billion tenge were issued last year to 342 residents of Baizak district of Zhambyl region under the project "Auyl Amanaty". During the year new production facilities were opened in the villages. Tamara Duisenova met with the participants of the program and got acquainted with successful projects.





Ganibek Zhumasaev, a resident of Zhalgyztobe village, used a 6 million tenge soft loan received under the program to purchase professional equipment and set up production of roofing materials - metal tiles and corrugated plates. The entrepreneur is sure that his products will be in great demand: in two neighboring villages more than 700 plots have been allocated for the construction of private housing. Work has already begun and people can order roofing from a local manufacturer.





Deputy Prime Minister was presented successful examples of opening a car wash, bath complex, beauty salons and other facilities. Tamara Duisenova highly appreciated the implemented projects and informed the inhabitants of the region about the state programs aimed at improving the living standards of the villagers. It was noted that today young people wishing to start their own business have the opportunity to get soft loans, and for citizens from socially vulnerable categories there are free grants.





At the meeting in the regional akimat about the work on popularization of the program "Auyl Amanaty" and support of business ideas of the population reported akims of Zhambyl, Talas and Zhualyn districts. The experience in this direction was shared with them by the akim of Sarzhaisan rural district of Aktobe region.





Improving the welfare of villagers is the key to the development of the state. The project "Auyl Amanaty" is realized in each region, taking into account the peculiarities of the region. It is important to share successful practices and widely disseminate positive cases of the program implementation. Rural akims should more actively carry out explanatory work with the population," Tamara Duisenova summarized.