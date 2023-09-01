30.08.2023, 09:07 8641
Average annual growth of Kazakhstan economy in next 5 years forecasted at 5.8%
The Kazakhstan socio-economic development forecast for 2024-2028, as well as the parameters of the national budget and transfers from the National Fund for 2024-2026 years considered at the Government session of the Republic of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov said that the forecast of development of the republic was formed taking into account the expectations of international financial organizations on the growth of the world economy and the conjuncture on foreign markets. Three scenarios are considered in total including basic, optimistic and pessimistic.
In the baseline scenario, it is proposed to take the average oil price at $80 per barrel. According to the forecast, the average annual GDP growth for 5 years will amount to 5.8%. Inflation is set at the level of 6-8% in 2024, 5.5-7.5% in 2025 with a subsequent decline to 5% in 2026-2028.
Real GDP growth is projected to be 5.3% in 2024 with a further increase to 6% in 2028. Nominal GDP will grow from 135 trillion tenge in 2024 to 218.5 trillion tenge in 2028.
In general, growth is expected in all basic sectors of the economy. Thus, the average annual rate in industry will be 4%, including 4.9% in manufacturing and 3.1% in mining. The average annual growth in gross agricultural output will reach 4.5%. The projected growth in the construction industry will average 8.8%, in trade 7.4%.
The volume of exports is planned to reach $83.1 billion in 2024 with an increase to $94.8 billion in 2028, imports will grow from $60.7 to 65.6 billion.
Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev made a report on the draft national budget for 2024-2026. According to him, revenues in 2024 are projected at the level of 20.4 trillion tenge, and expenditures are planned with an increase of 1.5 trillion tenge in relation to 2023 to about 24 trillion tenge. The main share of budget expenditures falls on the social sphere.
Next year, transfers in the amount of 3.6 trillion tenge will also be attracted from the National Fund. These funds will be used to implement socially significant and important infrastructure projects. This concerns the modernization of roads, heat, gas and water supply networks, engineering networks, as well as the construction of social facilities under the national projects "Comfortable School" and "Modernization of Rural Health Care".
As Prime Minister noted, the presented draft national budget for the three-year period is primarily aimed at full and timely fulfillment of all social obligations of the state, as well as ensuring quality and sustainable development of the economy.
The guaranteed transfer from the National Fund has been determined taking into account the minimum oil price and will not exceed the volume of revenues from the oil sector. At the same time, the growth of budget expenditures will not exceed the average level of long-term economic growth, taking into account the inflation target.
In general, the draft budget is balanced. As in previous years, it remains social. 9.9 trillion tenge is envisaged for the social sphere in 2024," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
Head of the Government pointed out that in the real sector of the economy the priority areas remain the development of manufacturing industry, business support, development of transport infrastructure and gasification.
The expenditures of this block are planned in 2024 in the amount of 2.8 trillion tenge. We have a task to maximize the effective use of budget funds," he said.
After the voting procedure on the submitted documents, Alikhan Smailov instructed to ensure the introduction of bills and the Forecast of socio-economic development in the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
31.08.2023, 16:03
Fulfilling Head of State Addresses: Scheduled business inspections to be reduced by 2 times
On the work on the development of entrepreneurship and reducing the share of state participation in the economy in the framework of implementation of the messages of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan told the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov took part in an expanded meeting of the faction of AMANAT party, primeminister.kz reports.
Head of the Government noted that since 2020 there is a moratorium on inspections of small and microbusinesses in the republic, which is extended until 2024.
The share of SMEs in the economy has increased compared to 2019 from 31.7% to 36.5%. The number of operating SMEs has increased by 27% over the last year alone and exceeded 1.8 million. The total number of people employed in the sector increased by 18% over the year and reached 4.1 million people. Positive results are associated with the effectiveness of interaction between the business community and the authorities," Alikhan Smailov said.
According to Prime Minister, the principle of "regulation from scratch" has been successfully tested. 128 thousand requirements in 44 spheres have been analyzed, of which more than 10 thousand requirements that do not meet the conditions of the new regulatory policy have been identified. Of these, 9 thousand have already been excluded at the subordinate legislation level.
Automation of risk management systems in the spheres of state control and supervision is also being carried out with their full operation starting from January 1, 2024. This automated approach will make it possible to schedule inspections without human involvement. As a result, scheduled inspections of business will be reduced by 2 times.
At the same time, Alikhan Smailov emphasized that privatization is one of the key areas to limit the role of the state in the economy. Since 2019, about 1 thousand organizations with state participation have been privatized.
Packages of shares of national companies Kazmunaigas and Kazatomprom were successfully brought to IPO and SPO." Work in this direction continues. As a result of these measures in 2023, the share of the state in the economy has been reduced to about 14%," he said.
Prime Minister also added that another initiative to strengthen the social responsibility of the quasi-public sector has been implemented. Since this year, an annual transfer of 7% of the net income of the Samruk-Kazyna Fund to the Kazakstan Khalkyna public fund is carried out.
28.08.2023, 18:24
Measures to curb price increases - a factor of public safety
At the Round table in the Central Communications Service, the Chairman of the Trade Committee Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aidar Abildabekov spoke about the mechanisms of price regulation in order to maintain the availability of basic food for the population, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The Trade Committee was established in the structure of MIT in January last year to monitor prices and coordinate the activities of government agencies in order to prevent uncontrolled price increases for basic foodstuffs.
The Committee's actions are mainly focused on preventing a shortage of basic products in the domestic market and supporting domestic producers.
The Committee constantly analyzes the pricing chains in order to identify and eliminate unnecessary intermediaries; regular working trips to the regions are carried out on the issues of the smooth functioning of greenhouses, the purchase of rice, the creation of reserve stocks of onions, potatoes, early vegetables.
To curb the growth of prices for socially important food products, a Roadmap of 17 measures has been approved, which include, in particular, the revision and updating of data on vegetable storages; the inclusion of early vegetables in the list of priority crops; amendments to the NPA banning the issuance of phytosanitary certificates immediately after the adoption of the protocol decision of the Ministry of Internal Affairs; support for the development of modern trade formats and others.
These measures made it possible to establish control over the filling of the basic food basket of Kazakhstanis throughout the chain - from the field to storage, delivery to retail chains and sale to the end consumer and create a commodity balance in which the provision of essential products is a completely transparent process that allows you to make decisions quickly to protect the domestic market.
The MIT Trade Committee is working to ensure that cash receipts at retail outlets are of the same sample throughout the country. According to the chairman of the Committee, now checks and names of goods are prescribed differently. "You all go to the shops and see that there is a general price, there is a name of a retail chain. The most interesting thing is that each retail chain has different names. Someone will have written "milk", someone will have "milk of 29% fat content", someone will have "sut", someone will have "mlk" or "mol". The cash receipts that are printed by the operators of fiscal data, we will screen them, look at them, we can't look at everything perfectly. We are working to ensure that all retail outlets have uniform standards, a single cash receipt. And then we will electronically see the entire dynamics of decline or increase. We will see it clearly in the mirror," Aidar Abildabekov said.
24.08.2023, 15:33
Kazakhstan launches an inaugural PPP project tender on a new e-platform developed with support from the EDB
Images | Depositphotos
In 2022, the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan and the Kazakhstan Public-Private Partnership Centre embarked on the development of an e-platform designed to ensure transparency in the planning and implementation of PPP projects.
By introducing the principles of transparency and information accessibility to the PPP law, a methodological foundation was established for the new initiative. Three modules for facilitating bidding procedures and making PPP agreements were developed in collaboration with the E-Finance Centre.
The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) helped to digitalise this process by extending a grant from its Technical Assistance Fund that supported platform creation.
The system is highly functional and provides one-stop-shop access to all tender procedures and information on PPP projects. It is planned to be integrated with other Kazakhstan’s information systems.
We are committed to developing public-private partnership instruments across the EDB member countries, as they facilitate the implementation of infrastructure projects in pivotal domains such as transportation, education, and municipal infrastructure, which help to improve living standards, expand logistics, and propel other sectors of the economy. The novel e-service in Kazakhstan is both an innovative solution and an important step towards heightening transparency and accessibility of project information. We are confident that this solution will play a key role in stimulating investment and creating strategically significant infrastructure projects in the region," said Iaroslav Mandron, Vice Chairman of the EDB Management Board.
The PPP tender portal promotes competition because a transparent framework for selecting private partners will ensure investor interest in PPP projects," added Nurtas Kairov, Deputy Chairman of the Board at the Kazakhstan Public-Private Partnership Centre.
The platform’s functional parallels with electronic public procurement. This will facilitate the transition of local and central executive bodies from paper-based processes to digital workflows. Given the specifics of PPPs, the portal will foster enhanced discipline in PPP tender procedures," highlighted Marat Atalin, Director of the Kazakhstan Public-Private Partnership Centre’s Department of Information and Digital Support.
Kazakhstan’s new e-platform (ppp.ecc.kz) has launched its inaugural tender to identify a private partner for a PPP project. In the present phase, notifications are being sent to potential private partners, inviting them to submit their proposals for project implementation.
Additional Information:
The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is an international financial institution promoting integration and development in its member countries. For more than 17 years, the Bank has worked to strengthen and expand economic ties and foster comprehensive development in its member countries. The EDB's charter capital totals US $7 billion. Its portfolio consists principally of projects with an integration effect in transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, manufacturing, and mechanical engineering. The Bank’s operations are guided by the UN Sustainable Development Goals and ESG principles.
The EDB Technical Assistance Fund (TAF) are used to finance initiatives aimed at creating favorable conditions for the implementation of investment and development projects in the Bank’s member countries. The Fund operates to enhance the Bank’s ability to finance investment projects that are in line with its mission. It supports potential borrowers at the project planning stage as well as national governments and organisations whose projects promote the institutional environment, economic development and growth.
23.08.2023, 09:19
CMC Corporation is interested in energy projects in Kazakhstan
The implementation of joint projects in the energy sector discussed the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and Vice President of China National Machinery Import & Export Corporation (CMC) Zhao Zhengxiang, primeminister.kz reports.
Head of the Government noted that Kazakhstan plans to complete the integration of its energy system in the coming years and ensure full coverage of the needs of the economy and population in electricity. In particular, for this purpose, the relevant Concept of development of the electric power industry of the country was adopted.
Thus, projects are currently being implemented to modernize existing power plants, which will make it possible to commission over 1700 MW by 2027. This year the restoration of power unit No. 1 at Ekibastuz GRES-1 will be completed, which will provide an additional 500 MW in the upcoming fall and winter period.
At the same time, construction of new CHPPs in the cities of Kokshetau and Semey is planned. Work on modernization of the National Electric Grid is underway. Also in the current year it is planned to complete the project on strengthening of electric networks of the Western energy zone and development of the project on strengthening of electric networks of the Southern zone is underway.
CMC already has a track record of investing in Kazakhstan. We welcome the company's intention to expand its presence by participating in energy projects," Alikhan Smailov said.
In turn, Zhao Zhengxiang outlined the readiness of China National Machinery Import & Export Corporation to work out joint projects on mutually beneficial terms and strengthen the existing cooperation in general.
We have held detailed discussions with our partners and secured the support of our financial institutions. This demonstrates our high interest. In the case of such projects, we will enter into contracts with local contractors and suppliers to contribute to the development of Kazakhstan's economy," Vice President of CMC said.
For reference: the activities of China National Machinery Import & Export Corporation cover the spheres of energy, transportation, real estate, chemical and light industry, infrastructure, shipping, etc. The market of the company's products and services includes more than 160 countries of the world.
16.08.2023, 10:38
China's largest marketplace is interested in promoting Kazakhstani goods
How Kazakh exporters can find international buyers and make successful sales on the marketplace Alibaba.com ? Representatives of China's largest online trading platform and its service partners told about this on the QazTrade platform, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In Kazakhstan, the entry of small and medium-sized businesses to the international B2B marketplace has become possible since 2020. Such a service is provided at the expense of the state as a measure of support for domestic export-oriented producers.
Asel Egemberdieva, Deputy Director General of the QazTrade Trade Policy Development Center, said at a meeting with entrepreneurs, more than 200 companies have received the status of "Gold Supplier" in three years. During this time, they have implemented many successful cases.
Why does state support turn out to be "golden" accounts? Because, firstly, we select verified companies. Secondly, not every company, and, in particular, small businesses, are ready to pay about 3 thousand dollars for a premium account. In order to stimulate exports and increase Kazakhstani companies on the international platform, the state provides such support", - Asel Egemberdieva explained.
Chris Zou, Vice President for Strategic Development of Alibaba Group, and Daniel Zhou, Senior Business Manager for Central Asia, spoke about the opportunities of the global trading platform at a meeting with business.
Today on the marketplace Alibaba.com there are 230 thousand "gold" suppliers from 40 industries from around the world, 5,900 subcategories and more than 200 million products. More than 400 thousand customer requests are placed on the platform every day.
The USA, Brazil, Australia, and the United Kingdom are the leaders among the largest consumer countries of the marketplace.
According to Chris Zou, the most popular products are food and beverages, agricultural products, beauty and health products, clothing. Most of them are able to supply Kazakhstani enterprises and companies from neighboring countries of the region. If earlier Alibaba.com If I was interested in suppliers from Vietnam and the USA, then this year the platform decided to focus on Kazakhstan.
We have seen a lot of business activity, both among sellers and buyers in terms of the number of requests that are sent to the address of Kazakh products, - the representative of Alibaba Group shared the data. - Now we are conducting research on which categories of goods have a greater export orientation, we are exploring their potential, together with QazTrade we are identifying companies that can be successful on the site. Based on the collected information, we will develop a new development strategy and action plan".
What kind of goods should Kazakhstani manufacturers bet on? Daniel Zhou recommends paying attention to trend No. 1 - snacks and confectionery, the next group is nuts and seeds. A lot of requests come for dried fruits and canned products, halal meat is also in demand on the platform.
Confectionery products are very popular, people are looking for them, they want to buy. Such an interesting fact, the trend for eco-products is observed in Bangalore and Pakistan, and the population there is quite large", - said Daniel Zhou.
As for potential sales markets, Kazakh exporters most often make transactions through an online platform with partners from neighboring countries: Russia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan. There are a lot of buyers from Eastern Europe on the site. A large number of completed sales to these countries is explained by well-structured and understandable logistics.
Along with the premium status, Kazakhstani enterprises get access to marketplace tools (advertising, online translators, public inquiry service) and analytics. On the trading platform page, buyers can see the seller's online store, where information about the product, company, catalog with product names is posted.
But getting a "golden" account is only half the battle. Establishing effective work with potential partners and success in sales largely depends on the efforts of the businessmen themselves.
The most result-oriented entrepreneurs conduct monitoring within the company, assign a responsible manager who speaks English to work on the platform, collect a database of contacts, interact with service partners. QazTrade, for its part, provides exporters with the opportunity to learn the nuances of e-commerce, and also provides consulting services", - Asel Egemberdieva concluded.
JSC "Center for the Development of Trade Policy "QazTrade" provides measures of state support to small and medium-sized businesses to reimburse part of the costs of exporting processed goods, marketing of Kazakhstan's non-primary products, contributes to increasing the export potential of Kazakhstan. The sole shareholder of "QazTrade" is the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
16.08.2023, 09:32
Serik Zhumangarin offers Huawei to develop IT infrastructure and digitalization in Kazakhstan
Images | primeminister.kz
Serik Zhumangarin visited the Huawei office later that day. In the demonstration hall of the company's office, the Kazakhstan delegation was presented digital solutions and results of AI implementation in the management of transportation, infrastructure of cities with millions of inhabitants, in the process of the full production cycle of the oil industry, from upstream to downstream, in coal mining, mining industry, port infrastructure and other industries, primeminister.kz reports.
For example, Smart City Intelligent Operation Center allows to form a citizen's application to the authorized body of the government in 30 minutes, and the execution of the application takes up to 24 hours. Smart Port has replaced the hard labor of container loading in Tianjin Port with remote control and monitoring. In coal mines, with Coal Sheater Remote Control based on 5G+AI technology, work processes are fully controlled from the surface. As Huawei said, "our miners are sitting in suits in their offices mining coal."
In a meeting with the senior vice president, president of the external communications department of Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Wang Jianfeng, Serik Zhumangarin discussed the latest trends in digitalization and opportunities for cooperation to develop Kazakhstan's digital ecosystem.
There are not many companies in the world that are considered legendary. At one time I was at Nokia, and now I am at Huawei. The huge leap that Huawei has made in recent years is a reflection of the huge leap that China itself has made. And we are very keen for the company to share its experience in digitalization, we see great potential in cooperation to develop our digital ecosystem. This year, Huawei Technologies and the national company of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy signed a letter of intent on the digitalization of the railway network in Kazakhstan using new technologies. I am confident that this cooperation will have a positive impact on the development of trade and transportation connectivity in Kazakhstan and will lay the foundation for making Kazakhstan a digital hub for Central Asia. We will consider any proposals regarding Kazakhstan," the Deputy Prime Minister said.
For his part, Wang Jianfeng expressed his gratitude for the arrival of the Kazakh delegation to the Huawei office. Representatives of the company presented their vision of digital development of Kazakhstan "Path to Digital Kazakhstan and Eurasian Hub". Huawei, celebrating 25 years of operation in Kazakhstan, said it will continue to work as a reliable and trusted long-term partner, contributing to the sustainable development of Kazakhstan as a regional digital hub.
We are interested in the possibility of localizing the production of Huawei technologies in Kazakhstan, this would facilitate the transfer of knowledge and experience and stimulate the growth of the local economy. We are open to any proposals from Huawei to develop and implement innovative solutions that contribute to the development of our industries. We invite Huawei to consider opportunities to introduce innovative solutions in the educational and medical spheres of Kazakhstan, which will help improve the quality of services and standard of living of our citizens. We aim to establish a long-term and mutually beneficial partnership with Huawei, based on the principles of mutual trust, innovation and mutual benefit for both parties," Serik Zhumangarin suggested.
For reference:
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, established in 1987 in China, is a leading global provider of ICT infrastructure, green energy solutions, cloud computing and smart devices. Huawei has more than 120,000 active patents worldwide, more than 700 realized smart city projects, cooperation with more than 35,000 partners worldwide. 267 Fortune Global 500 companies have chosen Huawei as their digital transformation partner. Huawei's digital energy solutions have helped generate 695.1 billion kW of green energy and conserve 19.5 billion kW of electricity, which is equal to reducing 340 million tons of CO2 and planting 470 million trees. The company is currently ranked 49th on the Global Fortune 500 list.
16.08.2023, 08:28
Kazakhstan economy growth for 7 months amounted to 4.8%
Images | Depositphotos
The results of socio-economic development of the country and the execution of the national budget for Jan-July were considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov reported that during the reporting period the growth rate of Kazakhstan's economy amounted to 4.8%. In particular, in the real sector it reached 4.6%, and in services amounted to 4.7%. In all major industries are positive dynamics, with the best indicators demonstrate construction, trade, as well as information and communication.
The growth rate of investments in fixed assets amounted to 12.4%. Their inflow increased in such spheres as transportation and warehousing by 58%, education by 24.3%, trade by 22.6%, agriculture by 21.3%, industry by 9%, including mining by 8.4%.
In Jan-June, foreign trade turnover increased by 4.3% to $67.2 billion. Exports totaled $38 billion, including exports of processed goods - $12.1 billion. Imports of goods reached $29.3 billion. In general, the positive trade balance of the republic is at the level of $8.7 billion.
According to Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev, during the reporting period the state budget received 10.4 trillion tenge of revenues (the plan was fulfilled by 98.2%). In particular, the republican budget was replenished by 6.8 trillion tenge, local budgets by 3.5 trillion tenge. At the same time, state budget expenditures were executed by 98.8%, republican budget by 99.3%, local budgets by 98.8%.
The Prime Minister emphasized that according to the results of the past 7 months a significant contribution to the positive dynamics of economic development of Kazakhstan was made by the real sector. Thus, in the manufacturing industry, where growth amounted to 3%, food production increased by 4.5% and beverages by 6.4%. In the light industry growth of 21% is provided by increasing the output of textiles by more than 37%.
At the same time, the production of plastic and finished metal products increased by 8%, chemical industry products by 4.1%. In the machine-building industry, the positive dynamics of 29% was ensured by the growth of production of automobile manufacturing by 43%, electrical equipment by almost 34.5%, locomotives and railcars by 30%.
In addition, in the reporting period, furniture production increased by 15%, the construction industry shows a steady growth of 12% (8.5 million square meters of housing put into operation), trade grew by almost 10%, communication and transport by more than 8% and 7%, respectively.
In general, according to the results of 7 months on all major macro-indicators growth is observed in Abay region, Akmola region, West Kazakhstan region, Kostanay region, North Kazakhstan region and Almaty city. The lowest indicators are observed in Atyrau region, Almaty region and Ulytau region.
Responsible government agencies and regional akimats should strengthen work on achieving target macroeconomic indicators," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
He reminded that at the enlarged the Head of Government session the Head of State instructed to ensure annual economic growth in the medium term at the level of 6%.
It is required to take effective systemic measures to stimulate economic growth. Here we need to strengthen work on diversification of the economy, further development of own production, increase in investment and creation of new jobs," Prime Minister said.
According to him, curbing price growth also remains a priority task for the Government. Inflation in the country has been progressively slowing down since February this year. Thanks to the measures taken it has been reduced to 14%.
At the same time, we have a task to reduce the inflation rate by 2 times by the end of the year compared to last year. Given that the main contribution to inflation continues to be made by food products, it is necessary to take timely preventive measures. All necessary tools for this purpose are available. They are reflected in the set of measures to control and reduce inflation," Prime Minister said.
The Head of Government emphasized that it was also necessary to intensify work to reduce the share of the state in the economy. Thus, activities within the framework of the Comprehensive Privatization Plan should be implemented strictly in accordance with the roadmaps. At the same time, special attention should be paid to ensuring transparency of the privatization process.
In conclusion, Prime Minister emphasized the importance of timely implementation of the Comprehensive Plan to counteract the shadow economy for the next 3 years and activities, the financing of which is provided for by the budget.
15.08.2023, 17:45
AD Ports Group Signs Heads of Terms Agreement with SEMURG INVEST LLP for Grain Terminal in Kuryk Port Kazakhstan
AD Ports Group, the leading facilitator of global trade, logistics, and industry, has signed a Heads of Terms (HoT) agreement with SEMURG INVEST LLP (Semurg), the owner and developer of Sarzha Mutifunctional Marine Terminal in Kuryk Port, to potentially invest in the grain terminal located at Kuryk Port in Kazakhstan, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development reports.
Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies would form a joint venture to invest, operate, and develop Sarzha terminal into a multipurpose terminal.
The Heads of Terms agreement was signed by Abdulaziz Zayed Al-Shamsi, Regional CEO of AD Ports Group, and Nurzhan Marabayev, General Director of Semurg in the presence of Marat Karabayev, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan, Almas Aidarov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Renat Bekturov, Governor of the Astana International Financial Center.
As noted by Almas Aidarov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, "The UAE is an important trade and investment partner of Kazakhstan. As of the first quarter of 2023, direct foreign investments from the UAE to Kazakhstan amounted to $209.7 million (a growth of 2.5 times compared to the same period of 2022, which was $83.1 million). From 2005 to the first quarter of 2023, investments totaling $3.38 billion have been attracted. As of August 1, 2023, there are 250 companies with Arab capital operating in Kazakhstan".
Abdulaziz Zayed Al-Shamsi, Regional CEO, AD Ports Group, said "This project would be of significant strategic importance, particularly in the context of the Transcaspian International Transport Route (TITR). Forming a joint venture with Semurg would be a key milestone in our Middle Corridor strategy."
He added, "This strategic move would come at a critical juncture, emphasising our Group's commitment to expanding our presence in Central Asia."
Nurzhan Marabayev, General Director, SEMURG INVEST LLP, said "Caspian Sea ports have emerged as pivotal hubs within the fast-growing global logistics supply chain. The cooperation between our two companies would bring new impulse to the ports development in Kazakhstan considering AD Ports Group’s experience and expertise."
This Heads of Terms agreement follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Industry & Infrastructural Development in January 2023 for strategic cooperation in the development of a marine fleet and coastal infrastructure in the Caspian and Black seas. The MoU was signed in the presence of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Established in 2006, AD Ports Group today serves as one of the world’s premier facilitators of logistics, industry, and trade, as well as a bridge linking Abu Dhabi to the world. Listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: ADPORTS), AD Ports Group’s vertically integrated business approach has proven instrumental in driving the emirate’s economic development over the past decade.
Operating several clusters covering Ports, Economic Cities & Free Zones, Maritime, Logistics, and Digital, AD Ports Group’s portfolio comprises 10 ports and terminals, and more than 550 square kilometers of economic zones within KEZAD Group, the largest integrated trade, logistics, and industrial business grouping in the Middle East.
Semurg Invest LLP is the owner and developer of Multifunctional Marine Terminal Sarzha in Kuryk port. The project is included in the Concept of the development of the transport and logistics potential of the Republic of Kazakhstan until 2030 and plays a significant role in the development of the Middle Corridor and diversification of export routes. The project includes several terminals such as Grain Terminal, Universal Cargo Terminal, Liquid Bulk Terminal, General Cargo Terminal, and Transport and Logistics Center. The total planned transshipment capacity of the project is 10 mln. tons per year.
