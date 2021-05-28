Cabinet of Ministers of Kazakhstan approved an agreement on receiving a grant of 400 million yen from Japan

The Government of Kazakhstan has approved an agreement on receiving a grant of 400 million yen from Japan.

Approve the attached agreement in the form of an exchange of notes between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of Japan on the receipt of a Japanese grant under the economic and social development program, concluded in Nur-Sultan on March 15, 2021," the decree says.

Under the agreement, Japan is providing a grant of 400 million yen (T1.576 billion at the current exchange rate) "in order to facilitate the implementation of the program of economic and social development by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan".













