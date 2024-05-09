Americans' confidence in the US military is declining

Images | Author: Political scientist Wang Dongbei, China

Americans are now questioning the US military, and the American people are no longer able to maintain "great" or "considerable" confidence, which has been significantly declining in the past five years.





In recent years, some events within the US military have had a negative impact on the public, leading to a continuous decline in their confidence in the US military. Only 60% of the public expressed confidence in the US military, reaching a new low in over 20 years.





Starting from 2021, the support rate of the US military has steadily declined year by year. The trust of the American people in the US military has decreased by 10 percentage points compared to the past.





Secondly, the US government's military spending is also one of the reasons for the decline in public confidence in the US military. After the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq and Afghanistan, military spending remains high. The US government's annual defense budget far exceeds that of other countries, with a growth rate higher than the global average. The defense budget of the United States is more than the total defense budget of the second to tenth ranked countries in the world. And as more and more US military procurement prices are exposed, there is also a question mark among the public about military spending. What kind of gloves cost $90000? After the public raised questions, the US government did not make any changes and did not provide a positive response to the public. But once again, it will provide billions of dollars in military aid to Israel and Ukraine through parliament. Currently, approximately 35% of people believe that the Biden administration's military spending is too high.





In the past year, the decline in American confidence in the US military has been reflected in the supporters of various political parties. Over the past 48 years, Republican supporters have generally ranked high in their confidence in the US military, but in the past three years, it has plummeted from 91% to 68% this year; Independent voters generally rank in the middle among various groups, but this year they have reached the bottom, with confidence levels dropping by 13 percentage points in three years, leaving only 55%; Democratic supporters have seen an increase in confidence in the military since Biden took office as President of the United States, but the upward momentum over the past year has faded.





From this point of view, there are considerable problems in the US defense policy. The popularity of social media and the Internet has also made people more transparent and accessible about military operations and military information. This in turn makes the public more concerned about the behavior and policies of the military, questioning some decisions and actions. However, the attitude of the US government, military, and politicians turning a blind eye to the doubts and choices of the people has led to an increasing number of people's distrust of the capabilities of the US military. Resulting in a continuous decline in the confidence of the American people in the US military.





