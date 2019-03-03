CIS concept for effective functioning of consumer protection system approved in Astana

Almaty. June 7. Kazakhstan Today - The 4th meeting of the CIS Advisory Council for Consumer Protection, which took place in Astana, endorsed the model concept for the effective functioning of the system of consumer protection in the CIS.



Head of the Council Secretariat Lydia Osaulenko urged to approve the work carried out by the Ministry of Trade of Belarus on the development of a model concept to ensure the effective functioning of the system of consumer protection in the member states of the CIS, according to the Prime Minister's official website.



This concept was discussed at the 3rd meeting of the Advisory Council. After detailed analysis and adjustments there was made the decision that the development can be recommended for implementation.



Thus, the members of the Council were recommended to use the model concept in the organization of national systems for the protection of consumer rights.



