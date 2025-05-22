This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Container shipments from China along TITR rose 33 times in 2024 - Kazakhstan Railways
relevant news
Turkmenistan explores investment opportunities in Kazakhstan’s Turkistan region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
New special economic zone established in Kyzylorda region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov discusses oil and gas projects with Peter Costello, Head of Exploration and Production at Shell
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov discusses economic development issues with experts
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan posts 10fold hike in grain exports to Iran and Azerbaijan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan sees 40% surge in ecotourism over 3 years
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Baiterek's 8 trillion gives 1.3% additional GDP growth
When we initiated the programme to support the real sector of the economy, along with large projects, we announced an order from the Ministry of Economy for investment in projects mainly for SMEs - setting up production of household chemicals, hygiene, cheese, canned goods, sausages and other products in demand among our residents. I see that we have made good progress in the production of poultry meat, and by the end of the year we should reach full consumption levels. But in other areas, where there is still a significant share of imports, we need to look for producers and support these projects," Serik Zhumangarin said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s National Bank to sell $1bn in currency from National Fund in May
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
21.05.2025, 08:51Kazakh President and PM of Hungary hold talks 21.05.2025, 12:508121Kazakhstan adopts action plan to deliver its transport and logistics objectives 21.05.2025, 14:36Kazakh Foreign Minister Participated in the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OTS Member States5591Kazakh Foreign Minister Participated in the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OTS Member States 21.05.2025, 10:524131Kazakhstan marks Culture and Art Workers’ Day with key milestones 21.05.2025, 13:463576President Tokayev arrives at Vаrkert Bazar pavilion for informal OTS summit in Budapest 16.05.2025, 13:4276581Olzhas Bektenov holds Interim Meeting of Foreign Investors Council 16.05.2025, 12:1173101Kazakhstan starts implementing 2nd phase of North Aral Sea conservation project 16.05.2025, 11:3168051Baikonur Cosmodrome announces sale of tech equipment 16.05.2025, 16:1254561Kazakh soldier breaks record at U.S. military competition 16.05.2025, 15:18Youth to become a new force for Kazakh-Chinese bilateral cooperation development - Chinese Ambassador54291Youth to become a new force for Kazakh-Chinese bilateral cooperation development - Chinese Ambassador 05.05.2025, 17:46202606Kapshagai reservoir 100% full for second year in a row, Kazakh Water Ministry 30.04.2025, 10:01190716Kazakh President awards foreign service veteran Tleukhan Kabdrakhmanov Dostyq Order, I Degree 05.05.2025, 16:42Armed Forces ensure reliable protection of independence, peace and territorial integrity, says Kazakh President181691Armed Forces ensure reliable protection of independence, peace and territorial integrity, says Kazakh President 02.05.2025, 18:56180651Kazakhstan sees record electricity consumption and production gap in years 29.04.2025, 18:37177611Kazakhstan, Hong Kong to launch direct flights