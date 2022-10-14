Crucial to build "green corridors" between CICA states, Kazakh President

The CICA needs an effectively functioning mechanism for food security governance. Asia produces two-thirds of the world’s agricultural output but still remains vulnerable," the Head of State said.
It is a promising direction to establish cooperation between the CICA and Islamic Organization for Food Security headquartered in Astana. Given the agricultural potential of our countries we could take measures to provide the countries in need with foodstuff and fertilizers," the President said.
