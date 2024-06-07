06.06.2024, 10:31 7571
Olzhas Anafin appointed Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population
primeminister.kz
The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan has appointed Olzhas Anafin as Vice-Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.
Mr. Anafin was born in 1986 and graduated from the North Kazakhstan State University and the National Engineering Academy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
He commenced his professional career in 2007 as a specialist at the State Center for the payment of pensions.
In 2015-2016 he worked as the Head of Department at the State Center for Pension Payments.
Between 2016-2020 he was the Head of Department and Managing Director of the Center for Human Resources Development at the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Kazakhstan.
From 2020 to the present, he has served as Vice President of the Center for Human Resources Development at the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Kazakhstan.
05.06.2024, 20:42
Issues of Gender Equality, Countering Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking were Discussed at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Kazakh MFA
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, chaired by Ambassador-at-Large Alua Nadirkulova, held a regular meeting of the "Human Dimension Dialogue Platform" Consultative and Advisory Body (HDDP CAB), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting the issues of implementation of the recommendations of the UN Committee on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, countering domestic violence, as well as measures taken to combat human trafficking in the Republic of Kazakhstan were discussed.
The event was attended by the Deputy Chairman of the Commission on Human Rights under the President, members of the Mazhilis of Parliament, representatives of the National Center for Human Rights, relevant ministries, human rights NGOs in Kazakhstan, as well as guests of the site - representatives of the United Nations Development Program, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Representative Office of the European Union in the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In her welcoming speech, Alua Nadirkulova provided information about Kazakhstan's priorities for promoting the initiative of gender equality and countering domestic violence at the sessions of the UN Human Rights Council this year. Kazakhstan was elected as a member of the UN Human Rights Council for 2022-2024. In addition, she pointed out the consolidation of joint efforts of civil society, lawyers, members of Parliament, human rights institutions and government agencies in the development of the Law on the Protection of Women's Rights and Child Safety (hereinafter - the Law). The regulatory act was prepared as part of the implementation of the Action Plan in the field of Human Rights and the Rule of Law dated December 8, 2023.
At the meeting, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Youth and Family Affairs of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan Naila Mukhtarova noted that currently particular attention is paid to ensuring utmost support for the economic and political positions of women in society, increasing the number of women in the leadership position in government and the quasi-public sector to 30%, preventing violence against women and children, promoting gender education, support for motherhood and childhood. Currently, at the legislative level 30% quotas have already been introduced for women, youth and persons with disabilities in electoral party lists, as well as in the distribution of parliamentary mandates.
During the discussion, member of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Marat Bashimov provided information that the human rights law on combating human trafficking, covering all vulnerable categories and conforming to the principles of international law, was adopted in the Mazhilis and passed to the Senate of the Parliament. The members Parliament made more than a hundred amendments, taking into account the recommendations of civil society, international and Kazak human rights organizations, scientific and expert circles.
At the meeting, Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nazgul Sagindykova informed about the provision of a wide range of special social services to victims of human trafficking (social, medical, psychological, pedagogical, labor, cultural, economic, legal services) from the state budget. Thus, according to local executive bodies, 192 victims of human trafficking have been assisted since the beginning of the year, 74 of them are foreign citizens.
In turn, the Head of the Department for Combating Organized Crime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Shynar Kocherbayeva, emphasized the role of the first special draft law "On Combating human trafficking" developed on behalf of the Head of State. It provides for bringing some definitions in line with international standards, establishing authorized bodies, their rights and obligations, as well as securing the rights of victims of human trafficking, including minors and foreigners.
As part of the third question, Deputy Chairman of the Administrative Police Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Renat Zulkhairov informed that on April 15 this year, a law was signed that considers the criminalization of administrative legislation in terms of causing minor harm to health and beatings. It was noted that within the framework of special requirements for the offender's behavior, the court is granted the right to temporarily evict the "aggressor" from the home. At the same time, he is invited to temporarily reflect on his actions in the Centers of Social Adaptation. In addition, the court will have the authority to appoint the passage of mandatory psychocorrection courses in healthcare organizations by the "aggressor".
In general, the discussion of the agenda was open and constructive. Representatives of government agencies and NGOs listened to problematic issues and gave practical recommendations for systemic improvement of the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women, combating domestic violence and human trafficking.
HDDP CAB was established in 2013 on the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The platform is an effective tool for facilitating dialogue between the Government and the civil sector. Various topical issues of human rights protection are discussed at the site with the participation of international organizations (UNDP, OHCHR, OSCE, etc.) as observers.
05.06.2024, 17:20
Set to be flagship of medical practice and science in the region, President on new corpus of National Research Oncological Center
Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan got familiarized with the construction of a new corpus of the National Research Oncological Center, set to be unveiled this August, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The building with an area of over 58 thousand sq.m. will host an inpatient facility for 210 beds, including 24 anesthesiology, resuscitation and intensive care ones, as well as 150 day care beds. The facility is set to handle six thousand admissions each year.
The Head of State was also informed that the new corpus will boast all unique world technologies of diagnostics and treatment of malignant tumors. The facility is to provide conditions to conduct scientific studies, scientific and technical programs as well as educational practice.
With the corpus’s inauguration, the Oncological Center is set to run into a national focal point to create an integral model of cancer care provision, covering both the primary healthcare system and all the regional oncological medical facilities.
The inpatient facility will include centers for treatment of head and neck tumors, thoracic and abdominal oncology, oncourology, mammology, oncogynecology, orthopedic oncology and oncohematology.
During the meeting with the personnel, the Head of State noted that the construction of the corpus will allow to qualitatively address the priority tasks in the health field.
I congratulate everyone on this unique medical facility. There are a few such facilities in the world. Definitely, it will be a flagship of medical practice and science in our region, said Tokayev.
The Head of State drew attention to the need to meet strictly the deadlines and quality standards in the Center’s operation.
05.06.2024, 14:14
Kazakhstan bans sale of energy drinks to persons under 21
freepic.com
Kazakhstan is introducing ban on sale of energy drinks to persons under 21 in accordance with the draft law "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on gambling, lottery and lottery activities" which was passed by the Parliament’s lower chamber Majilis in the second reading, Kazinform News Agency reports.
At the plenary session of the Majilis, Deputy Yelnur Beissenbayev raised an issue of selling energy drinks to minors, stating that "they [energy drinks] became more dangerous than alcohol." In his words, gambling-addicted persons are the main consumers of energy drinks.
According to the Financial Monitoring Agency, more than 200,000 minors gamble regularly today.
Energy drinks turned out to be more dangerous than alcoholic beverages. A ten-year-old child can easily buy energy drinks. In the fulfillment of the President’s instruction, the sale of energy drinks to persons under 21 has been prohibited in Kazakhstan," he said.
05.06.2024, 12:09
Kazakhstan appoints new Vice Minister of Agriculture
gov.kz
By the government’s decree, Yermek Kenzhekhanuly has been appointed Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Born in 1988 in Turkistan region, Yermek Kenzhekhanuly is a graduate of the University of Reading Agriculture School and Ajou University in South Korea, member of the President’s Youth Pool.
He began his career in 2011 as a manager at the JSC KazAgro National Management Holding.
In 2013, he joined the JSC Arka Management Investment Holding as a chief of division.
From 2013 to 2014, he was chief of staff of Aktogay district’s akimat, Karaganda region.
From 2014-2015, he held the position of the chief of division at the Ministry of Agriculture.
From 2015 to 2022, he worked in Aktobe region, as chief of tourism and informatization departments, as governor of Martuk district, then as deputy governor of Aktobe region.
In 2022, he was appointed deputy governor of Turkistan region.
05.06.2024, 10:39
Commentary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan on the US initiative to stabilize the situation in the Middle East
Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan strongly supports the international community’s efforts to stabilize the situation in the Middle East, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
We welcome the White House peace initiative, the main provisions of which include a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the release of hostages, the provision of humanitarian assistance, and the subsequent reconstruction of the Gaza Strip with the support of the international community.
We express our hope that if the proposed measures are implemented, they will allow stopping the bloodshed and civilian casualties, and creating preconditions for peace in the region.
Kazakhstan reaffirms its unwavering position that the only resolution to the long-standing conflict is the establishment of the State of Palestine with its capital in East Jerusalem, based on the two-state solution.
04.06.2024, 13:47
Kazakh flag is regarded worldwide as a symbol of unity and solidarity, President
The Head of State attended the solemn flag-raising ceremony at the Atameken ethno-memorial complex in Astana, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated those present on the Day of State Symbols of Kazakhstan highlighting that this holiday symbolizes the strengthening of the country’s statehood.
Let our sky-blue banner fly proudly! Honoring the flag is the sacred duty of every citizen. Our flag, soaring in the blue sky, fills each of us with a sense of respect for our Motherland. Thanks to the victories of the country’s sportsmen, the Kazakh flag has risen high at many international tournaments. Recently, the first Kazakh climber again raised our banner over the highest point in the world - Mount Everest. The Summer Olympic Games are approaching. I am sure that in honor of the victories of our athletes, the sky-blue banner of Kazakhstan will fly high over the arenas of Paris more than once," the President said.
The Head of State said that Kazakhstan is a peaceful country with unity and accord as the highest values. Kazakhstan established friendly relations with all countries of the world.
He said thanks to the country’s achievements the blue-sky flag of Kazakhstan is regarded as a symbol of unity and solidarity worldwide. Kazakhstan adheres to the principles of friendship and mutual respect.
The Head of State said the state symbols of Kazakhstan embody the fundamental values and ideals and evoke a real sense of pride in the country. The symbols unite all people during hardships and triumphing victories.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said awarding military ranks on the Day of State Symbols became a good tradition. The President of Kazakhstan - Commander-in-Chief of Kazakhstan awarded 12 best graduates of the higher military educational establishments the officer’s shoulder boards.
03.06.2024, 16:53
Mayor Dossayev reported to President on social and economic development of Almaty
Depositphotos
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Mayor of Almaty city Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
During the meeting, Dossayev made a report on the preliminary outcomes of the social and economic development of Almaty in January-April 2024. So, the key sectors of the city’s economy demonstrated high growth rates, including the volume of services in transport increasing by 17.5%, in construction by 5.7% and communication by 4.4%. Private investments worth 360 billion tenge, a 5.8% rise, were attracted to the city’s economy.
The mayor also briefed the President that the annual inflation slowed down to 9.1% in April. 19.5 thousand jobs have been created since the beginning of the year, leading to the unemployment rate declining to 4.7%.
In February 2024, construction of a backup water supply scheme for the upper part of the city begun, which is set to be completed by July 1 this year. A pure water storage tank ‘Balkhash’ to supply water to Yubileiniy, Kamenskoye plato and other micro-districts was commissioned. Information was presented on the realization of a pool of projects within the establishment of the transport framework of Almaty city.
The Head of State instructed to continue the work to attract investments as part of the diversification of Almaty city’s economy, ensuring price stability and further reduction of inflation. The importance of keeping the situation with water supply of the city was special control was noted.
03.06.2024, 11:56
"Taldykorgan - Ust-Kamenogorsk" road modernization to be completed in late 2024
qazavtojol
The QazAvtoJol company is currently engaged in the reconstruction of the "Taldykorgan-Ust-Kamenogorsk" highway, which has a total length of 768 km. Of these, 58 km fall within the I-b category, while 710 km are classified as II category. 748 km of new asphalt-concrete pavement has been laid, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The reconstructed section of the "Taldykorgan-Ust-Kamenogorsk" highway encompasses three regions: Zhetysu, Abai, and East Kazakhstan. The project entails the construction of 81 bridges and overpasses, in addition to the installation of 521 culverts. Furthermore, the scheme includes the construction of rest areas with sanitary and hygienic units.
In 2023, safe passage from Taldykorgan to the Abai region’s border, as well as from Karakol village to Ayagoz and Ust-Kamenogorsk, was provided. According to the results of 2023, 87.3 km of bypass roads out of 90 km were excluded, and 127 km of the bottom layer of pavement was laid.
Since the beginning of 2024, more than 35 km of asphalt concrete pavement or 45 thousand tons of asphalt concrete have been laid. Twelve asphalt concrete plants with a capacity of more than 2.4 thousand tons per hour and nine crushing and screening plants with a capacity of 2.3 thousand tons per hour have been mobilized. Approximately 861 units of equipment and 1312 people were involved.
It is anticipated that the construction work will be completed by the end of 2024, thus ensuring the safety and comfort of road users along the main road.
