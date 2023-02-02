01.02.2023, 12:23 2226
Deputy chairmen of KMG Directors Board appointed
Samruk-Kazyna National Sovereign Wealth Fund has announced the appointment of Serikkali Brekeshev, Kuanysh Khudaibergenov and Dauletzhan Khassanov as deputy chairmen of the Board of Directors of JSC KazMunayGas national company, Kazinform reports.
Serikkali Brekeshev will coordinate gas project development issues.
From September 2021 to January 2023, Brekeshev held the posts of the Minister of Ecology and Minister of Geology and Natural Resources.
In different years, Brekeshev worked as director of the technical policy department, deputy director general at JSC KazTransGas, director of the gas industry development department at the Ministry of Oil and Gas. He held also technical-engineering positions at JSC MangistauMunayGas and CJSC Karakudukmunay.
Kuanysh Kudaibergenov will coordinate large oil and gas projects.
In different years, he worked as a drilling engineer at CJSC Integra, as a technical specialist at JSC KazMunayTeniz, as a manager of oil and gas projects development department at JSC NC KazMunayGas, and held senior positions at LLP KMG-Kansu Operating, Rompetrol S.A.
From 2017 to 2021, he was director of the department for oil industry development at the Ministry of Energy. From June 2021 to January 2023, he was Deputy Director General of Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V.
Dauletzhan Khassanov is a graduate of the West Kazakhstan Agricultural Institute (1993) with a major in Economy and Atyrau Oil and Gas Institute (2007) with a diploma in Mining Engineer.
Prior to this appointment, he was Executive Director of KMG’s HR Department, Director of the KMG Oil and Gas Production Department, and Director General of JSC Mangistaumunaygas.
01.02.2023
Over 1,700 new investment projects to be implemented in Kazakhstan's agro-industrial sector till 2030
The concept is aimed at increasing labour productivity, tripling agricultural products exports and ensuring at least 90% food self-sufficiency
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has chaired today a governmental meeting for discussing the updated draft concept of Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial complex development till 2030, Kazinform learned from primeminister.kz.
According to Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Karashukeyev, the document was prepared based on recommendations from business communities and experts, and with the consideration of global challenges and trends, which the domestic agro-industrial complex can face.
The concept is aimed at increasing labour productivity, tripling agricultural products exports and ensuring at least 90% food self-sufficiency. The volume of fixed capital investments is expected to rise by 2.5 times in average.
Measures will be taken to increase wheat yields to 20 hundred kilograms per a hectare by subsidizing the purchase of seeds and modernizing seed farms. The area of irrigated lands will be expanded to 3 million hectares, while the level of fertilization will be at 40%. The paces of agricultural vehicles renovation shall reach 7% thanks to beneficial leasing and other state support measures.
The list of Kazakhstani companies in overseas registers will be expanded in order to boost domestic products export. This measure will let boost exports up to $9.9 billion. In general, more than 1,700 investment projects worth 4.5 trillion tenge will be implemented in all the sectors of agriculture, which will significantly increase the country’s export potential.
The concept is called to satisfy domestic markets with home-produced foods, create up to 70,000 new farms and employ as many as 400,000 people.
01.02.2023
World Bank appoints New Country Manager for Kazakhstan
The World Bank announces the appointment of Andrei Mikhnev as its new Country Manager for Kazakhstan, effective February 1, 2023.
Mr. Mikhnev will lead the World Bank’s policy dialogue with government counterparts, the civil society, the private sector and other partners, as well as manage the World Bank country team based in Astana, Kazinform refers to the official website of the World Bank.
Andei Mikhnev will oversee the implementation of the World Bank Group-Kazakhstan Country Partnership Framework for 2020-2025 aimed at supporting Kazakhstan’s transformation towards greater inclusion, resilience and competitiveness. The Partnership framework focuses on promoting inclusive growth, strengthening human capital, and securing sustainable, resilient, and low carbon development. The cross-cutting theme underlying these focus areas is a more effective governance and strengthened market and social institutions.
Mr. Mikhnev has over 20 years of experience in economic policy implementation and project management. He brings deep knowledge of World Bank operations and a track record in designing and leading a broad range of projects. Most recently, Andrei Mikhnev led the World Bank Country Office in Mongolia. Before that, he led programs in the Middle East and the Gulf countries focusing on competitiveness and private-sector led growth. He also has extensive expertise through his work on economic reforms in many countries in Latin America, Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, Middle East and North Africa, Europe and Central Asia.
Mr. Mikhnev, a Ukrainian national, holds a Ph.D. in international economics from the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, Ukraine.
Kazakhstan joined the World Bank Group in July 1992. Over 30 years, the World Bank has become a major development partner for Kazakhstan by supporting a diverse range of policy areas - from finances and social services to critical infrastructure for a total of about US$9 billion.
31.01.2023
Hungarian companies keen on implementing projects in Kazakhstan
The 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Hungarian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation took place in Budapest. Over 100 people participated in it, including Kazakh Invest represented by the head of cooperation with Europe Altynay Mukanova, Kazinform learned from Kazakh Invest.
The meeting discussed the expansion of trade, economic, and investment relations. The commission chairs, Kazakhstan's Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov and Hungary's Minister of Finance Mihály Varga, confirmed the intention to strengthen cooperation considering the great development potential between the two countries.
Altynay Mukanova spoke about the activities of Kazakh Invest, the preferences provided by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the promising areas of investment cooperation, and invited Hungarian companies to implement projects in Kazakhstan. Also, during the Business Council, meetings were held with the Hungarian business community on the implementation of current and potential projects.
Hungarian company Globália Kft. and Kazakhstani company ANM Group plan to build 20-50 MW solar power plants in Shymkent and 200 MW in Turkestan in the next two years.
Meanwhile, Electron Holding Zrt. company is interested in building solar and wind power plants in several cities in Kazakhstan, with a total investment of $430 million, with the first goal being the construction of several objects with a capacity of 700 MW.
Discussions were also held on production of metal structures with one of Hungary's most modern metal processing plants - the MVM holding. During the meeting, agreements were reached on the company's visit to Kazakhstan and strategic cooperation with the country's machine builders' union.
In addition, Rex-San medical company confirmed interest in creating production of medical products, including prosthetics, corsets and orthoses.
The management of Infoware leading energy company which specializes in producing secondary systems for small power plants, expressed interest in producing electrical equipment and participating in energy projects based on the needs of Kazakhstan.
Hungary is an important partner of Kazakhstan in the EU, with a number of intergovernmental agreements aimed at deepening trade and economic cooperation, encouraging, and mutual protection of investments between the countries.
The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Hungary for 2021 was $138 million, 24% higher than the previous year. For the first 9 months of 2022, the figure was over $114 million. Since 2011, Hungary's direct foreign investments in the economy of Kazakhstan have been around $275 million, with a large portion directed to the processing industry.
30.01.2023
QazaqGaz, Eni discuss possibilities of gas processing cooperation
Sanzhar Zharkeshov, JSC NC QazaqGaz Chairman of the Board, held a meeting with Eni Exploration and Production Director Luca Vignati, Kazinform has learned from qazaqgaz.kz.
The parties discussed the possibilities of cooperation within the framework of the gas sector reform in Kazakhstan. Subsoil users are interested in the proposal to change the formula for the price of commercial gas.
Sanzhar Zharkeshov expressed readiness to work with investors on the principle of economic expediency. According to him, this approach will not only attract investments but will also provide gas to the country's domestic market.
In addition, QazaqGaz and Eni discussed possible prospects for cooperation in constructing a gas processing plant at Kashagan.
Eni is the largest Italian oil and gas company. Eni has been present in Kazakhstan since 1992. The main activity is carried out at the Karachaganak field in the West Kazakhstan region and the North Caspian PSA field in the shallow waters of the Northern Caspian.
30.01.2023
Kazakhstan exports its Sergek road safety system to Uzbekistan
Sergek intelligent and road safety system has been installed in Namangan city of Uzbekistan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of KazakhExport.
Namangan is Uzbekistan’s second largest and most populated city after Tashkent.
Sergek is a product of Kazakhstan-based Sergek Group. It detects incorrect lane changes before the intersection, crossing the stop lines and driving in the bus lane. Sergek detects also speed limit violations, red light running, and stopping in the wrong place.
The project was implemented at the expense of private investors, with subsidies from the state, namely, through JSC KazakhExport insurance company.
The system has already been certified as per the Uzbek legislation. 25 devices will register traffic violations on 13 sections of the city and districts of Namangan region.
The project was launched under the support of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Trade and Integration and the Ministry of Digital Development and Aerospace Industry.
20.01.2023
Kazakh-Chinese trade turnover hits historic high
The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and China reached $31.2bn in 2022
The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and China reached $31.2bn in 2022, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh embassy in China.
A 23.6% increase in Kazakh-Chinese mutual trade was possible thanks to a 133.7% growth in Kazakh exports of agricultural products, 58% rise in exports of raw energy products, and 25.2% increase in chemicals exports, according to the China’s foreign trade statistics issued by the country’s General Customs Administration.
Kazakhstan imported 45% more plastics and rubber, 23.4% more textile and textile items, and 21.4% more machinery and equipment from China last year.
China has been among major trade partners of Kazakhstan over the years, while Kazakhstan is China’s major trade partner in Central Asia.
Given the upward trend in mutual trade the countries are on the path towards achieving the agreement signed by the two countries’ Heads of State on increasing trade turnover to up to $35bn by 2030 earlier than planned.
20.01.2023
Türkiye's company interested in TPP construction in Kazakhstan
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and Aziz Çengel, the acting director general of Gap İnşaat of Türkiye, met to debate the development of the investment projects in Kazakhstan, the Prime Minister’s press service reports.
During the meeting, the latter expressed interest in extending the company’s investment activities in Kazakhstan. In particular, he outlined the construction of a thermal power plant in Kokshetau as a promising project.
The Prime Minister said that Türkiye is an important strategic partner for Kazakhstan that’s why the Government hails the development of new mutually beneficial projects.
Prime Minister Smailov stressed that an open tender will be announced by the Kazakh Energy Ministry for the TPP construction in Kokshetau. In his turn, Aziz Çengel confirmed the readiness to bid for the tender.
19.01.2023
Kazakhstan, UAE sign agrts worth over $2.5bln
11 commercial documents worth over $2.5 billion were signed during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to the UAE, the press service of Kazakh Invest reports.
One of the key agreements is a declaration between the Governments of Kazakhstan and the UAE, under which the parties will cooperate in the implementation of strategic investment projects.
Two documents were also signed with Abu Dhabi Ports - an agreement on the implementation of projects in the field of maritime infrastructure with the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure of the Republic of Kazakhstan and an agreement on strategic partnership with KazMunayGas.
KIDF and the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan signed an Agreement "on principles" for the implementation of projects in the field of alternative energy with the company Masdar.
KAZAKH INVEST signed agreements with Al Badie Group on cooperation in the implementation of investment projects, with Danube Group - on cooperation in the implementation of projects in the field of production of construction materials, as well as with Alserkal Group - on cooperation within the framework of the project of recycling of organic waste.
Semurg Invest and Abu Dhabi Ports signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the development of the project for the construction and operation of Multifunctional marine terminal "Sarzha" in the port of Kuryk, Aktau.
QazaqGaz signed Memorandums of Understanding on cooperation with Emirati companies Dragon Oil and Petromal on the implementation of projects in the oil and gas sector. The documents are aimed at increasing cooperation in the development of gas fields, geological study of subsurface resources and development of gas processing.
A document on joint financing of venture projects was signed by the companies Astana Hub and Presight (Group 42).
It is worth noting that the investment roundtable with the participation of the Head of State was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the UAE, and "NC "KAZAKH INVEST" JSC.
