EAEU is creating conditions for the development of a common agricultural market
Kazakhstan's inflation continues to decline
Production of thermal insulation materials in Kazakhstan increased by 58.5%
Social food prices decline for the fourth week in a row in Kazakhstan
Astana has already concluded forward contracts for 15 thousand tonnes of vegetables: potatoes, onions, cabbage, carrots. Shymkent - for 7.5 thousand tonnes, Almaty - for 16 thousand tonnes. Deliveries are planned for June-July, September-April. Additional forward contracts will also be concluded for the supply of autumn harvest", - informed the Vice-Minister.
Kazakhstan’s wholesale trade hit KZT 15 trillion in Jan-May
Kazakhstan, China expand road transportations
In recent years, we have observed a stable tendency of growth of road transportations between the two countries. In 2023, the volume of goods transported by road made 1.8 million tons, which is two times higher against 2022 (708,000 tons)," the senator said.
The Agreement also regulates the norms of implementation of IT and improvement of the conditions for transportations, providing for the possibility of the passage of the carriers deep into the territories of Kazakhstan and China. Domestic carriers will be able to reach major cargo-generating cities and international seaports of China," Andrey Lukin said.
Heat and power plants generate 66% of electricity in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan to sell Mobile Telecom-Service to Qatar's Power International Holding for $1bln
Industrial production in Kazakhstan reaches 19.4 trillion tenge in early 2024
