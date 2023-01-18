16.01.2023, 16:19 2741
Economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and UAE
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is one of Kazakhstan's important partners in the Middle East. There is a number of intergovernmental agreements in place aimed at deepening trade and economic cooperation, promoting and protecting mutual investments, the press service of the KAZAKH INVEST reports.
The volume of trade between the two countries in 2021 increased by 66% compared to 2020 and amounted to $709 million. In the first 9 months of 2022, this figure reached $558 million. Of this, Kazakh exports amounted to $519 million and imports amounted to $39 million. The main products exported from Kazakhstan are copper and copper cathodes, barley, mutton, and lamb.
Since 2011, the total inflow of direct investments from the UAE to Kazakhstan amounted to about $2 billion. Currently, the UAE business investment portfolio in Kazakhstan includes 25 projects worth a total of $5.3 billion. These include projects such as the launch of a poultry farm in Almaty region (Falah Growth fund), the expansion of power capacities at TEC-3 Karaganda (Falah Growth Fund), the launch of a grain crop processing enterprise in the Akmola region (Phoenix Global DMCC), etc.
During an upcoming investment roundtable in Abu Dhabi, organized with the support of "NC "KAZAKH INVEST" JSC, promising investment projects in oil and gas, food industry, civil infrastructure, and financial sectors will be discussed. A number of commercial documents is also expected to be signed, and bilateral negotiations between leading companies from both countries will be held.
EBRD helps develop markets in Kazakhstan
Businesses in Kazakhstan will able to better hedge their currency exchange and interest-rate-related risks thanks to a new regulatory framework developed with the help of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), ebrd.com reports.
The framework consists of the Netting Law and Resolution 77. The Netting Law helps reduce risks in financial contracts between two or more parties by combining or aggregating multiple financial obligations. The Resolution 77 is adopted by the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of Financial Market (the Agency). It establishes the list of foreign professional organisations, the documentation of which is now recognised for close-out netting - the method of closing a deal after a default occurs.
Developed by major international law firm Dentons Kazakhstan and in close cooperation with the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK), the Agency and the EBRD, the new legal framework is putting Kazakhstan on the derivatives and netting map and helping to develop the financial and capital markets.
The result of a joint four-year effort, also coordinated with and supported by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA), means that Kazakhstan now has a fully effective legal and regulatory framework for cross-border, over-the-counter (OTC) derivative and repurchase agreement (repo) transactions. Businesses will be able to trade securities such as derivatives outside of formal exchanges and without the supervision of an exchange regulator.
The new framework, by means of the amendments made into the Civil Code and a number of key laws, provides for the enforceability of cross-border OTC derivative and repo transactions, including the early termination and close-out netting provisions typically applied to such transactions.
Huseyin Ozhan, EBRD Head of Kazakhstan, said: "The adoption of this legal framework is a milestone for the local capital markets. In these globally turbulent times it is more important than ever to provide businesses in Kazakhstan with cost-efficient hedging tools for the mitigation of their risks. It will also help the Bank source local currency to finance new projects in the country."
Mariya Khajiyeva, Vice-Chairman of the Agency, noted that: "Based, among other things, on the principles of the Model Netting Act developed by the ISDA, we aimed to introduce a generally accepted procedure applicable for OTC derivative and repo transactions in Kazakhstan. We believe that the adopted framework considerably improves the quality of the Kazakhstan legislation on the securities market."
The EBRD, through its Capital and Financial Markets Development team, and in collaboration with key departments such as the Bank’s Treasury, is working on similar projects in Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Egypt, Morocco, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.
With almost €9.84 billion invested in the country to date through 304 projects, Kazakhstan is the EBRD’s largest and longest-running banking operation in Central Asia.
EAEU's agricultural output rises by 5.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
The EAEU countries' agricultural output in 11 months of 2022, has reached $154.8bln in 11 months of 2022
The EAEU countries' agricultural output in 11 months of 2022, has reached $154.8bln in 11 months of 2022, Kazinform learned from the EEC press service.
In January-November 2022, the EAEU states manufactured agricultural products worth $154.6bln, which is 5.1% more compared to the same period in 2021. Growth is observed in Kazakhstan - 8.5%, Kyrgyzstan - 6.4%, Russia - 4.7%, Belarus - 3.5% and Armenia -0.5%," the EEC informed.
Positive dynamics is explained by an increase in crop yield, primarily cereals and grain legumes. The production of the main livestock products rose as well.
Kazakhstan-EAEU trade up 7.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
Russia accounted for 92.3% of Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover, Kyrgyzstan - 4%, Belarus - 3.6%, and Armenia - 0.1%
Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover stood at 25,585.9 million dollars in January-November of 2022, up by 7.1% compared to the same period of the previous year, Kazinform cites the National Statistics Bureau.
In January-November 2022, Kazakhstan exported goods worth 8,632.8 million dollars, up 22.3%, to and imported $16,953.1mln worth of goods, up 0.7%, from the countries of the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union).
Russia accounted for 92.3% of Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover, Kyrgyzstan - 4%, Belarus - 3.6%, and Armenia - 0.1%.
Exports of chemicals rose 2.1fold than in 2021. There was decrease in exports of ores and iron concentrates, with burnt pyrite exports declining by 77.2%.
Kazakhstan increased imports of wheat and meslin by 1.7 times. A 76.2% decrease was observed in imports of cars and other motor vehicles.
Kaztransoil JSC to transit 300,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany in Q1 2023
KazTransOil JSC received confirmation from the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation for the transportation of 300,000 tons of Kazakh oil in Q1 2023 through the system of main oil pipelines of Transneft PJSC in the direction of the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for further delivery to Germany, Kazinform reports.
According to the company’s press service, this is stated in the extract of the schedule for the transit of oil from the CIS member states through the territory of the Russian Federation through the system of main oil pipelines, approved by the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation. This transit of oil will be carried out within the framework of the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation dated June 7, 2002.
Earlier, it was reported, that Russia is ready to support the transit of Kazakh oil to Germany.
Kazakhstan may export up to 6 million tons of oil per annum, Minister of Energy Bulat Akchulakov said on January 11.
KAZAKH INVEST attends intl mining forum in Riyadh
A delegation of KAZAKH INVEST National Company participated in the International Future Minerals Forum which began on January 11, 2022 in Riyadh. The event brought together about 6,000 representatives from more than 50 countries, the press office of KAZAKH INVEST reported.
The forum focused on such issues as development of mineral deposits, development of renewable energy sources, battery supply chains, energy transition as well as environmental, social and management aspects (ESG).
Taking the floor, Head of Project Task Force at KAZAKH INVEST Bauryzhan Aitkulov spoke about Kazakhstan’s investment climate and the potential for investment cooperation in mining and metallurgical industries.
The delegation held also meetings with the representatives of foreign companies for discussing the opportunities of investment cooperatioт.
The international mining forum provided global mining companies with an ideal platform for discussion, exchange of ideas and knowledge, as well as for debating the latest trends and challenges in the industry. The participation of KAZAKH INVEST in the event contributed to the strengthening of the company's relationships with international partners and opened up new possibilities for cooperation and investment in Kazakhstan’s mining sector.
Kazakhstan exports nearly 200 thou tons of crop products to Azerbaijan
Tell a friend
The draft law ratifying the agreement between the Kazakh and Azerbaijani governments on cooperation in the field of quarantine and plant protection was approved by deputies of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Kazakhstan joined the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) on April 29, 2010. The international obligations Kazakhstan made include observance and application of international standards on phytosanitary measures. Compliance with these requirements will ensure a favorable phytosanitary situation in our countries," said Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeev.
As of today, Kazakhstan exports around 200 thousand tons of crop products to Azerbaijan, with grains (wheat, barley, and oat) as well as rice and legumes making up the bulk.
According to the data, Kazakhstan imports around 14.5 thousand tons of fruits and vegetables per year from Azerbaijan.
Kazakhstan to select supplier for nuclear power plant this year - PM
The Premier emphasized that ‘Kazakhstan wants to develop it together with companies that boast the world’s most cutting-edge technologies in that respect’
Tell a friendPrime Minister Alikhan Smailov Wednesday commented on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan and selection of the supplier for NPP, Kazinform correspondent reports. When asked about the construction of the nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the Government’s meeting, Prime Minister Smailov noted that ‘a nuclear power plant is a complex facility’. The Premier emphasized that ‘Kazakhstan wants to develop it together with companies that boast the world’s most cutting-edge technologies in that respect’. He added that Kazakhstan hadn’t fixed upon Russia’s Rosatom as the top choice for supplier for the nuclear power plant. The decision, according to Smailov, will be made this year after consultations with international experts.
Khorgos border checkpoint resumes its work
The largest border crossing point located on the border of Kazakhstan and China, Khorgos, resumed its work on January 8, Kazinform correspondent reports quoting the CCTV.
As earlier reported, China’s authorities eased border restrictions from January 8. The border crossing by road is also set to reopen though a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last 48 hours is still a mandate. Authorities also canceled inbound quarantine upon arrival in China.
On January 8 two big passenger buses entered China through the Khorgos checkpoint.
