Electronic invoices can now be issued via a mobile application

In Kazakhstan, it is now possible to issue electronic invoices through a mobile application.

The Department of State Revenues for the Mangistau region informs that the issuance of electronic invoices, the registration and confirmation of accompanying invoices for goods (SNT) can be carried out using a free mobile application. The IS ESF application is available in the Play Market and the App Store," the document says.

Work on the IS ESF portal and in the mobile application is carried out free of charge using the EDS of the National Certification Center.

To work in the IS ESF, you can use the instructions posted on the Internet resource of the RK MF SRC in the section "IS ESF", which describes step-by-step work:

1) User manual for IS ESF;

2) Information on working in the mobile application.

For technical issues arising when working in the IS ESF, applications with the attachment of screenshots should be sent to the IS ESF Support Service at the email address: [email protected]













