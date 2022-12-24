Emirati, Kazakh relations a successful model of bilateral cooperation: Ambassador of Kazakhstan

Images | wam.ae

Madiyar Menilbekov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, stressed that the ambitious objectives, similar aspirations and mutual respect of the UAE and Kazakhstan have strengthened their bilateral relations, WAM reports.





At a press conference held at the embassy’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi for the launch of a book on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, Menilbekov said that the value of trade between the two countries until October 2022 amounted to US$592 million while exports from Kazakhstan to the UAE totalled $544.6 million, and imports were $47.4 million, according to data from the National Bank of Kazakhstan for the period between 2005 and 2021.





The total flow of direct investments from the UAE to Kazakhstan totalled $2.9 billion while Kazakh direct investments in the UAE amounted to over $1 billion, and in the first half of 2022, the total direct investment inflow from the UAE was $128.7 million, he added.





He noted that 2023 would be a significant year for Kazakhstan, and parliamentary elections in the country will take place in the first half of the year, which will ensure political competition and pluralism.





«The world is facing a number of challenges due to current geopolitical and economic issues,» he said, stressing that the close cooperation between the two countries is important, and Kazakhstan is committed to strengthening its relations with all countries and partners.





Speaking about the launch of the book, Menilbekov said that it was written as a collaboration between the UAE National Archives and the Kazakh Embassy in Abu Dhabi. The advancing ties between the two friendly countries were established by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and are based on mutual respect and cooperation.



