Energy Ministry named cost of preferential diesel fuel for spring field work

The cost of diesel fuel for agricultural producers during the spring field work will be lower than the market by 15-20 tenge per liter, the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nogayev said at a meeting of the Government.





According to Nurlan Nogayev, for successful conduct of spring field work, a schedule has been approved for assigning regions to refineries for the supply of diesel fuel, within which about 380 thousand tons have been reserved.





As of March 29, the execution is:





- in February - 90%: out of the planned 16.6 thousand tons, 14.8 thousand tons were shipped;





- in March - 43%: out of the planned 115.7 thousand tons, 50.3 thousand tons were shipped;





According to the schedule, it is planned to ship 107 thousand tons in April, 125.4 thousand tons in May and 15 thousand tons in June. The shipment is carried out in accordance with payment," Nogayev said.





According to him, the recommended price of diesel fuel from the Pavlodar petrochemical plant and the Shymkent plant "PetroKazakhstan Oil Products" for farmers this year is 174 thousand tenge per ton. The price of diesel fuel from the Atyrau oil refinery is 172 thousand tenge per ton.





The cost of diesel fuel for the needs of agriculture is determined by an agreement with participants in the fuel and lubricants market. It is set voluntarily by the resource-holders of petroleum products themselves," the minister added.





According to the ministry, the cost of diesel fuel for agricultural producers during the spring field work will be 15-20 tenge less than the market price per liter.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.