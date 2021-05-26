European investors intend to produce green hydrogen in Kazakhstan

European investors are going to to produce green hydrogen in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informed.

Foreign investors see Kazakhstan as an attractive destination for major renewable energy projects," the report says.

As specified, the results of the study of the country's potential in this direction were reported by the management of the Swedish-German concern SVEVIND Energy GmbH during a meeting with Meirzhan Yusupov, chairman of board of KAZAKH INVEST.













