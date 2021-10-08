Fitch: Kcell stake sale will not change competitive environment in Kazakhstan

Kazakhtelecom JSC's (Kaztel; BBB-/Stable) sale of a 24% stake in Kcell JSC (BB+/Stable), the second largest mobile operator in Kazakhstan, will not affect Kaztel's credit profile nor the strength of the parent-subsidiary linkage, Fitch Ratings says.
Kaztel will remain a controlling shareholder in Kcell with a 51% share. The decline to 51% from 75% will not lead to the loss of any significant governance or operating benefits for Kaztel, which should still be able to influence Kcell's major decisions.
We believe Kaztel views Kcell as a strategic investment. Kcell is instrumental for Kaztel's mobile strategy as it allows the parent to have leading market positions in the Kazakh mobile segment and to benefit from large efficiencies of scale", the report says.
Kaztel also owns 100% in Mobile Telecom Service LLP (MTS), the third largest mobile operator in Kazakhstan, operating under the Tele2 brand. We do not expect the stake sale to significantly change the competitive environment in the country's mobile segment. Kaztel is required to manage Kcell as a separate entity to comply with regulatory requirements. This involves having a separate branding and independent tariff policy, as well as maintaining a majority of independent members in Kcell's board of directors. The company's nine-member board will continue to maintain a regulator-required majority of independent directors, alongside an independent chairperson.
The transaction is likely to lead to an increase in minority dividend leakage at the Kaztel level. In 2020, Kcell distributed KZT9 billion, or around 90% of 2019 net profit, as dividends. We do not yet have clarity over the likely use of the proceeds from the sale. In our most conservative scenario, Kaztel may distribute all the proceeds as dividends. However, even in this scenario, we expect that the company's leverage should remain comfortably below its downgrade threshold of 2.3x for funds from operations net leverage (less than 1.5x at end-2020)", Fitch Ratings says.
According to the experts, the transaction does not change the strength of the parent-subsidiary linkage. The single-notch differential between the ratings of Kcell and Kaztel already reflects Kcell's standalone status as a public company with a significant minority shareholding and the parent's commitment to running Kcell as a separate entity. The transaction does not have an impact on the strong operational integration of the two companies. Kcell heavily relies on the parent for the provision of backbone network coverage while the two sister companies (Kcell and MTS) also share mobile infrastructure.
