Foreign companies sign $1.6bn worth contracts in Kazakhstan
The ceremony of signing contracts to carry out new projects in Kazakhstan took place as part of the 6th Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable with the participation of Kazakh Prime minister Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform Agency cites primeminister.kz.
Within the KGIR-2023, 26 memorandums and commercial documents worth $1.6bn in sectors such as the agro-industrial complex, mining complex, health, light industry, mechanical engineering, education, mortar and chemical production were signed in the presence of the Kazakh Prime minister.
Pfizer is to establish the Prevenar 20 innovative pneumococcal vaccine production in Kazakhstan.
Türkiye’s Çalık Holding is to build a legume processing plant in Kostanay region.
The business conglomerate Alarko Holding reached an agreement with Shymkent’s administration office on the construction of greenhouses.
Lasselsberger group is to build a complex for production of construction adhesive and dry mixtures.
Roche plans to establish production of original biotechnological pharmaceuticals.
Işıklar Packaging is to build a plant for production of craft paper packaging.
Alstom is to open a train repairing station and head service center for maintenance of electric locomotives in Kazakhstan.
This year, the event brought together representatives from Great Britain, Vietnam, Germany, Canada, Qatar, China, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the USA, Türkiye, France, Czechia, and other countries.
Volume of transactions via payment cards increases in Kazakhstan
The volume of transactions using payment cards of Kazakh issuers amounted to 14.4 trillion tenge (about $30.9 billion), the number of transactions was 1.02 billion in September 2023, Trend reports.
Data from Kazakhstan's National Bank shows that compared to the same period in 2022, the number of non-cash transactions increased by 26 percent and reached 996.3 million transactions, the volume increased by 33.9 percent, reaching 12.5 trillion tenge (about $26.8 billion).
At the same time, payment card holders carried out 20 million transactions to withdraw cash in the amount of 1.9 trillion tenge (about $4 billion). There is a decrease in the number of cash withdrawal transactions compared to September 2022 by 2.2 percent, an increase in the volume of transactions - by 11 percent.
The main share of non-cash transactions in Kazakhstan was made through the Internet/mobile banking (81.4 percent of the total number of transactions and 91.1 percent of the total volume of non-cash payments and money transfers) and POS terminals (18.6 percent and 8.6 percent of total number and volume of non-cash payments and money transfers).
Cash dispensing transactions were mainly carried out through ATMs (98.4 percent and 89.3 percent of the total number and volume of cash dispensing transactions).
There are 72.6 million payment cards in circulation in Kazakhstan as of October 1, 2023. The most common are debit cards, their share is 80.6 percent, the share of credit cards is 16.7 percent. The share of debit cards with a credit limit and prepaid cards accounted for 2.7 percent.
Kazakhstan pilots digital tenge
The ceremony of launching the digital tenge with Binur Zhalenov, chairman of the National Payment Corporation, making the first purchase via card in the digital tenge at the 11th Congress of Financiers of Kazakhstan held in Almaty today, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The National Bank of Kazakhstan piloted the digital tenge platform with the participation of second-tier banks and their clients. The platform enables bank clients to use the digital tenge by opening a digital account in the mobile app of the operating bank.
The National Bank first issued the digital tenge to the digital accounts of participating banks, which then issued the digital tenge to the accounts of their clients as part of the Congress.
The digital tenge combines the advantages cash and non-cash money can provide, opening up new opportunities for targeted social payments, increasing the efficiency of public purchases, optimizing transborder payments, and creating programmed payments. It’s expected that a three-phase implementation of the digital tenge will be completed by the end of 2025.
The digital tenge is the third form of the national currency in addition to cash and non-cash money. It opens up the potential of blockchain technology to create innovative financial services, ensures targeted and effective public spending as well as builds a bridge between traditional finance and the world of digital assets. Today’s launch of the digital tenge gave a start to the development of its ecosystem and Kazakhstanis could enjoy the first products based on the digital tenge in the nearest future, said Binur Zhalenov, chairman of the National Payment Corporation.
The participating banks together with international payment systems issued digital cards, allowing their holders to make payments and transfers with individuals and legal entities in the digital tenge in the usual mode thanks to the smooth integration with the existing payment infrastructure of the banks.
Piloted today, the full-fledged implementation of the digital tenge is expected to be completed by the end of 2025 by expanding its services, usage scenarios, and participants of the platform.
Kazakhstan economy growth for 10 months amounts to 4.9%
Results of social and economic development and execution of the republican budget for Jan-Oct of this year were considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
As the Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov reported, during the reporting period the growth rate of Kazakhstan's economy reached 4.9%. Positive dynamics in the real sector amounted to 3.8%, in services sector 5.4%. Among the sectors of the best indicators demonstrate construction, trade, information and communication, as well as transportation.
The growth rate of investments in fixed assets reached 12.6%. Their inflow increased in such spheres as transportation and warehousing by 58%, health care by 40%, trade by 38%, education by 18%, agriculture by 8.7%, industry by 8.3%.
According to preliminary results, in Jan-Sept. foreign trade turnover of the republic increased by 2.4% to $102 bln. Exports amounted to more than $57 bln, including exports of processed goods $18 bln, imports of goods more than $44 bln. The positive trade balance of the RK is equal to $13 bln.
According to Vice Minister of Finance Dauren Temirbekov, for 10 months the state budget received 15.5 trillion tenge of revenues, the plan was fulfilled by 98.3%. In particular, the republican budget was replenished by 10.5 trillion tenge, local budgets by 5.1 trillion tenge. At the same time, the state budget expenditures were executed by 98.2%, the republican budget by 99.4%, local budgets by 97.2%.
Prime Minister emphasized that the country's economy has adapted to difficult conditions and maintains growth rates. In particular, a positive trend is shown by the real sector, which continues to be a factor of stability of the economy.
Thus, the machine-building industry grew by 27%, including the automotive industry by 42%, the mining industry - by more than 6% due to the growth of oil and natural gas production, the manufacturing industry grew by over 3%.
Significant growth was recorded in the light industry by almost 12% due to an increase in the output of textile products. The production of plastic products increased by 5.5%, foodstuffs by 3% and beverages by almost 2%.
High rates at the level of 12.5% were ensured in the construction sector over 13 million square meters of housing were commissioned. In the services sector, the growth is observed in trade by more than 10%, communications by 8% and transportation by 7%.
In general, positive dynamics is noted for all major indicators in the regions of Abay and Zhetisu, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda regions and in the city of Almaty.
All regions by the end of this year should ensure the achievement of target indicators of socio-economic development. An important factor of economic growth is attraction of private investments. This is our priority task," Alikhan Smailov noted.
He pointed out that state bodies and regions need to work on attracting investment, as well as to ensure the implementation of planned projects.
The head of state has set a task for each medium-sized enterprise to expand production 2-3 times. It is necessary for responsible government agencies, akimats together with the National Chamber "Atameken" to take specific measures to implement this order," Prime Minister said.
According to him, in general, business should be more actively supported in the expansion of existing production facilities and creation of new enterprises.
As Head of the Government noted, due to timely measures taken in the republic it has been possible to reduce inflation to 10.8%. At the same time, to achieve the goal of reducing inflation by 2 times by the end of the year, state bodies and akimats need to ensure the implementation of all planned steps in the framework of the Set of measures to control and reduce inflation.
There are 1.5 months left till the end of the year. It is necessary to maintain the trajectory of economic growth, to ensure the achievement of all targets," Alikhan Smailov concluded.
Renewable energy set to account for 85 pct in Vietnam in 2050
Vietnam aims to increase the share of renewable energy in the primary energy supply to around 85 percent in 2050, Vietnam News reported Tuesday, citing Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Hong Thai, Xinhua reports.
Coal-derived power will be completely phased out by 2050 in the Southeast Asian country. Gas-derived power, meanwhile, is expected to become the core part of the energy mix by 2030 but will be gradually superseded by hydrogen by 2050, the report cited Khanh Duc Hoang, a representative from the Institute of Energy, as saying.
Nguyen Quang Minh, director of Power Market Development Research and Training Center, said renewable energy would become mainstream in Vietnam in the long term, but it would be not the case in the short- and medium-term because traditional energy still takes a large share of the pie.
According to Vietnam's National Power Development Plan VIII, the share of renewable energy in the energy mix is expected to increase from 26 percent to 62 percent from 2023 to 2050. Hydropower will move in the opposite direction, from 28 percent to 6 percent.
Gas-derived power will increase from 11 percent in 2023 to 25 percent in 2030, then decrease gradually to 8 percent by 2050.
Kazakhstan’s GDP growth expected at 5% in 2023 - National Economy Ministry
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received National Economic Minister Alibek Kuantyrov, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed about the interim results of the social and economic development of the country in 10 months of this year.
It was informed that the country’s GDP growth is to stand at 5% in 2023. In the first half of the year, the volume of foreign direct investments reached $13.3bn. The annual inflation halved to 10.8% (21.3% in February).
According to Kuantyrov, the share of SMEs in GDP hit a record 36.4%, with SMEs output exceeding KZT28trl and those involved in SMEs - 4.3 million people.
The Kazakh Head of State was informed that a new entrepreneurship regulatory policy is set to be introduced aiming at reducing the number of inspections by 2fold.
Tokayev was also presented the information about the development of new budget and tax codes, investment policy, and development of public-private partnership.
Following the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State instructed to continue to ensure the quality and stable economic growth as well as to carry out the reforms effectively.
Kazakhstan to build certification labs for grain and meat exporting to China
Kazakhstan is set to build three to four certification laboratories for grain and meat exporting to China in the southern, eastern, and central regions, Kazinform Agency quotes chairman of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs’ Presidium Raimbek Batalov as saying.
He added the national chamber receives today the representatives of China’s authorities and organized meetings with Kazakhstani producers.
Batalov said Kazakhstani meat processors should ensure their products meet all standards to enter the list of exporters to China.
He also said Kazakhstan exports grain to China throughout the year but China has its own customs procedures. “For example, if the grain was delivered to the Dostyq-Alashankow station, there is no laboratory. We have agreed that China will build a laboratory on the border,” he said.
Notably, several Chinese and Kazakhstani investors invest in laboratories in the territory of Kazakhstan to facilitate grain exports to China. He expressed hope the yearend will establish the laboratories.
Construction of Kia new plant in Kazakhstan: company finances such project outside of South Korea for 1st time
The construction of a full-cycle plant for the production of Kia cars was launched in Kostanai. Roman Sklyar, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Kumar Aksakalov, Akim of Kostanay region, took part in the official ceremony of launching the works, primeminister.kz reports.
The start of construction of such a large industrial facility was the result of agreements of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with the management of the South Korean company. Recall that in January of this year, the President, attending the launch of small-unit production of Kia cars in Kostanay, emphasized the importance of further expansion of industrial cooperation and the formation of engineering base.
The production capacity of the new plant, where it is planned to create 1,500 high-paying jobs, will amount to 70,000 cars per year. About $250 million of foreign investments will be invested in the project.
As part of his speech, Roman Sklyar noted that Kia for the first time in history makes a direct investment in a joint venture and construction of the plant outside the Republic of Korea.
Construction in Kostanai of a full-cycle plant for the production of Kia cars can be called a truly breakthrough high-tech project for the engineering industry. This project will give a real multiplier effect, will increase the level of training of a new generation of engineering and technical personnel, as well as significantly accelerate the transition to the next stage of localization development," he said.
According to the First Deputy Prime Minister, the emergence of the plant with such a key investor will be a crucial stage in the development of the domestic industry and will be a good example for future joint investment projects with South Korea in all sectors of the economy.
Construction work is expected to be completed in 2024, after which equipment installation will begin. In the first quarter of 2025, the plant will be piloted and the full production cycle will open in the second quarter.
Today, we at Kia are honored and proud to have the opportunity to contribute to the development of the economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. I strongly believe that the new plant in Kostanai will play an important role by providing a unique workspace where citizens, university graduates and engineers can gain a higher level of work experience for many years to come," Kia Corporation President and CEO Ho Sung Song said in a video message.
The South Korean company expressed its full support for the Republic of Kazakhstan's industrial policy in terms of increasing the level of local content in the automotive industry. Thus, Kia is already actively working on opening a localization center in Kostanai. Here, with the participation of small and medium-sized businesses will be engaged in the production of automotive components.
Akim of the region Kumar Aksakalov is confident that the launch of a modern high-tech enterprise with the involvement of the world's best practices will contribute to the increase in production volumes in the automotive industry of the republic.
The development of mechanical engineering will have a multiplicative effect on the development of the region. In particular, the creation of one job in mechanical engineering will lead to five to six jobs in related industries. To increase the level of localization of production around the new plant, a belt of small and medium-sized businesses will be created as suppliers of parts and components," Kumar Aksakalov said.
Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Republic of Kazakhstan Dae-ik Jo noted that for more than 30 years Kazakhstan and South Korea have consistently strengthened mutually beneficial partnership.
Today the countries are actively developing practical economic cooperation, which corresponds to the goals of economic reforms announced by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kasym-Jomart Tokayev in his Address to the people of Kazakhstan. These reforms are aimed at the diversification of industry in the republic through the development of the manufacturing sector," he said.
Alikhan Smailov meeting with President of Uzbekistan: We work actively to bring mutual trade to $10 bln
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov arrived in Uzbekistan on behalf of the Head of State to participate in the 16th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization. On the eve of the event in Tashkent, Alikhan Smailov met with the President of the country Shavkat Mirziyoyev, primeminister.kz reports.
First of all, the Prime Minister conveyed warm words of greetings from the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and emphasized that today the relations of the two countries are a bright example of strategic partnership based on trust and mutual understanding.
As Alikhan Smailov noted, the implementation of all agreements reached at the highest level is under the control of the governments of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan. One of the priority areas here is the creation of a solid and sustainable economic platform for bilateral interaction.
Uzbekistan is one of the largest trade partners of Kazakhstan. Our countries account for about 70% of all trade in Central Asia. At the end of last year, trade turnover increased by 30% and for the first time reached the milestone of $5 billion. We are actively working to bring mutual trade to $10 billion," Prime Minister said.
He added that the Government of Kazakhstan will make every effort for progressive development of cooperation with Uzbekistan across the whole spectrum of bilateral interaction.
For his part, Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that strategic agreements between the two countries are systematically realized. This includes cooperation in trade, transportation and water sector.
All the issues we have are moving forward. I think there is not a single unresolved issue. In terms of trade, the projects we have agreed on with the President of Kazakhstan will help us reach new frontiers," the President of Uzbekistan said.
