31.10.2023, 12:45 9281

Government of Kazakhstan to strengthen measures to reduce citizens creditworthiness

Government of Kazakhstan to strengthen measures to reduce citizens creditworthiness
Images | Depositphotos
It is planned to expand the coverage of citizens with financial literacy courses, as well as to develop legislative amendments to minimize risks in lending and protect the rights of borrowers in Kazakhstan. These issues were considered at the Government session of the Republic of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev reported that to reduce borrowing of population a number of systemic and operational measures are taken. One of them is the creation of regional project offices in all regions and cities of republican importance, which will work directly with the population.

An important task of the project offices will be to assist citizens in solving such urgent problems as settlement of overdue debts on loans, protection from financial fraud, as well as assistance in bankruptcy, employment and obtaining business support measures.

Another direction is to improve financial literacy of citizens. In particular, the introduction of financial literacy courses for university students is currently under consideration. A special course for schoolchildren is being developed.

Along with this, the republic provides for the procedure of bankruptcy and restoration of solvency of individuals. It can be applied to debts to banks, microfinance organizations and collection agencies.

Citizens have the opportunity to apply through the Central Bank of Kazakhstan, eGov.kz portal, e-Salyq Azamat and eGov Mobile mobile applications. A new information system on bankruptcy of individuals called Qoldau has also been launched. It provides for the possibility of filing an application and automatic verification of the applicant's compliance with the entry criteria. In general, to date, more than 6 thousand citizens have been recognized bankrupt for the amount of debt of more than 9 billion tenge.

Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market Olzhas Kizatov also made a report at the meeting.

Prime Minister emphasized that high indebtedness of the population is an important socio-economic issue.

Thus, as of September 1, the total volume of consumer loans of banks amounted to 9.2 trillion tenge. The average amount of debt per borrower reaches almost 1.5 million tenge, for problem consumer loans is 1 million tenge.

Some citizens take new loans at higher interest rates to close overdue loans. Thus, they increase their credit burden more and more. Moreover, when they are rejected by the bank, they turn to different microfinance organizations, where lending rates are excessively high. People get into difficult situations because of financial illiteracy," Alikhan Smailov said.


He noted that in this regard, the Head of State instructed to scale the project "Karyzsyz qogam", which is aimed at improving financial literacy of the population, as well as counseling in the settlement of bad debts and employment.

Today 45 thousand people in 8 regions of Kazakhstan have already been trained in the basics of financial literacy. By the end of 2023 training will cover another 60 thousand citizens.

During the next 3 years it is planned to teach financial literacy to 550 thousand schoolchildren and students, to train more than 8 thousand teachers of schools and universities, to assist 200 thousand borrowers of banks and microfinance organizations. All responsible government agencies and akimats should ensure the implementation of all activities of the project "Karyzsyz qogam," Prime Minister pointed out.


In addition, the Government together with the Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market is working on legislative amendments to minimize risks in lending and protection of borrowers' rights.

According to Alikhan Smailov, to radically solve the problems of overcrediting, it is necessary to introduce restrictions on the terms of consumer lending in banks and categories of recipients.

It is necessary to revise the marginal rates, amounts and terms of lending by microfinance organizations, especially those issuing loans "up to salary". All proposed amendments should be worked out and submitted to Parliament by the end of the year. These measures will limit the excessive growth of debt burden of citizens," he said.


Prime Minister also pointed out that the Ministry of Education should work out the issue of introducing financial literacy courses as part of educational programs, and the Ministry of Science - in higher educational institutions.

Young people with the entry into adulthood should clearly understand how to properly calculate their financial capabilities, how and what kind of loan to take. This experience is available in many countries," Alikhan Smailov noted.


According to him, one of the tools to solve the problem of excessive borrowing of the population is also the institute of restoration of solvency and bankruptcy of citizens. However, not all debtors have the opportunity to use this procedure.

In order to expand the coverage of problem borrowers, the Ministry of Finance has been instructed to take measures to simplify the submission of documents and improve the procedure of extrajudicial bankruptcy by the end of the year.

But people should realize that becoming bankrupt does not mean that you will just be written off your debts. This is a serious step, which implies great responsibility and certain restrictions," Prime Minister emphasized.


However, Prime Minister emphasized that Internet fraud in the banking sector has become a burning problem. In general, in recent years there has been a 5-fold increase in the number of such facts.

Since the beginning of this year more than 15 thousand criminal cases of Internet fraud have been registered. The total damage caused amounted to 13 billion tenge. Of these, 65% were committed by fraudsters from abroad. The Ministry of Internal Affairs together with concerned government agencies and cell phone companies should strengthen monitoring of such cases, as well as promptly respond to citizens' appeals," Alikhan Smailov said.


In conclusion, the Prime Minister pointed out that a rational solution to the issue of the population's indebtedness is the creation of new industries and permanent jobs.

This will have the most favorable effect on increasing incomes of the population and reducing the indebtedness of the population. In this regard, it is important for responsible government agencies and akimats to accelerate the implementation of planned investment projects, especially in non-resource sectors, as well as the development of new ones," he concluded.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

relevant news

27.10.2023, 15:56 28641

New logistics terminal to be built in Almaty

New logistics terminal to be built in Almaty
Images | press service of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy
 the project was launched to construct a logistics terminal and create a modern platform of transport and logistics services and electronic commerce in Almaty, press service of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy reports.

The terminal, which is the joint project of KTZ and the Xi’an Dry Port, is to base in KTZ’s subsidiary Kedentransservis’ cargo terminal, the press service said.

It was noted that the city of Almaty situated at the crossroads of the major international routes is the key transport and logistics hub.

The project aims at expanding the capacity of cargo terminal infrastructure, allowing for the storage and processing of significant volumes of cargo in temporary storage warehouses, increase in the cargo processing time as well as meeting market demands, especially the e-commerce market.

The realization of the project is set to give an additional impetus to the development of transit and transport potential of the country and strengthen the economic ties between Kazakhstan and China.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

24.10.2023, 09:20 42461

Kazakhstan and South Korea actively work out 5 new investment projects for $1.5 bln

Issues of realization of new joint investment projects were discussed by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and Minister of Trade of South Korea Ahn Duk-geun, primeminister.kz reports.

During the meeting, Prime Minister emphasized that the Government of Kazakhstan sees great prospects for further development of trade and economic cooperation with South Korea. This, in particular, is supported by the dynamic growth of trade turnover: last year it grew 2.3 times and exceeded $6.1 billion, and for 8 months of this year it increased by another 11%.

I believe that we need to make joint efforts to expand the nomenclature of mutual trade. An important tool here is the Kazakhstan-Korea Intergovernmental Commission in the sphere of trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation. I believe it is expedient to activate its activity and hold a regular meeting in the near future," Alikhan Smailov said.


He also noted that South Korea is consistently among the top 10 largest investors in the economy of Kazakhstan. Thus, over the past 18 years, about $9.2 billion has been invested in Kazakhstan. At the same time, last year the gross inflow of direct investment from Korea increased by 85% and reached a new record volume of $1.5 billion.

According to Prime Minister, more than 700 Korean enterprises are currently operating in Kazakhstan, the largest of which are KIA, Hyundai, Samsung and LG.

Today, 5 projects worth $1.5 billion are under implementation and 25 more promising projects worth about $500 million are being worked out. As a striking example, we can note the construction of a new large plant KIA with a total investment of $190 million and production capacity of 70 thousand cars per year in the city of Kostanay," Alikhan Smailov said.


He added that the Government of Kazakhstan will continue to create all necessary conditions for comfortable work of investors in the country.

In turn, Ahn Duk-geun emphasized that South Korea is ready for active technological cooperation with Kazakhstan in various sectors of the economy.

Such projects as the KIA plant in Kazakhstan are very important. If it is successfully implemented, Kazakhstan's automobile industry will become an example. It will facilitate the construction of other similar plants and production facilities," the South Korean Minister of Trade said.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

23.10.2023, 12:41 47146

EAEU has established a single form of oil passport

On November 1, 2023, the validity period of oil passports issued by entrepreneurs in any form for export to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union ends, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.

Recall that on August 29 this year, the Members of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission approved amendments to the EAEU Technical Regulations "On the Safety of Oil Prepared for Transportation and (or) Use" (EAEU TR 045/2017).

These amendments establish a single form of the oil passport, which confirms the compliance of the actual values of oil indicators obtained during the testing of oil samples (samples) with the requirements of the EAEU TR 045/2017.

If earlier the forms of oil passports for compliance with the EAEU TR 045/2017 were developed by economic entities individually in their area of responsibility when conducting oil acceptance/delivery operations, now a single form approved for the "five" will be applied.

This will ensure a unified approach to the interpretation of the requirements of the technical regulations and the safety of the products being handled.

The decision of the EEC Council has been in effect since September 30 this year and obliges producers and importers of oil released into circulation in the customs territory of the EAEU to issue passports in a single form.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

19.10.2023, 13:16 62626

Kazakhstan had to limit the export of more than 100 goods due to Western sanctions

Kazakhstan had to limit the export of more than 100 goods due to Western sanctions
Images | MIID RK
Kazakhstan stopped the export of over 100 types of goods to Russia, Vice Minister Kairat Torebayev said on the sidelines of the Senate sitting Thursday, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to him, Kazakhstan exports all types of commodities, except for 106 specific types of goods it has had to curb.

Vice Minister Torebayev noted that Kazakhstan had imposed restrictions on the exports of drones, their components, chips and special electronics to Russia.

He also mentioned that Kazakhstan ‘does not manufacture those goods, but only imports them’.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

16.10.2023, 16:27 76136

98.2 thousand units of motor vehicles were registered in August

In August 2023, 98.2 thousand units of motor vehicles were registered 1), compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, the indicator increased by 1.3%, including buses -2 times and trucks 2.1 times, at the same time, the number of passenger cars decreased by 6.3%.

Thus, as of September 1, 2023, the number of registered vehicles in Kazakhstan amounted to 5085.4 thousand units, of which 87.9% were passenger cars, 10% were trucks and 2.1% were buses.

Also, as of September 1, 2023, there are 4249.4 thousand units of passenger cars owned by individual owners in the republic. In comparison with the corresponding period of 2022, the number of passenger cars owned by individual owners increased by 17%.

The largest share of passenger cars is accounted for by individual owners of the Almaty region (500.9 thousand units), the cities of Almaty (500.1 thousand units) and Astana (311 thousand units).

According to the provision of the population with passenger cars in personal ownership, there are almost 23 units per 100 people. By region, residents of the East Kazakhstan region have the most passenger cars 41 cars per 100 people, Almaty region -34 cars, Karaganda region - 27 cars.

For 8 months of 2023, 8253 road accidents were registered, in which 11916 people were injured. In comparison with the corresponding period of 2022, the injured rate decreased by 14.1%.2)

As of September 1, 2023, 72005 insurance payments in the amount of 40 million tenge were made by insurance organizations for compulsory insurance of civil liability of vehicle owners.3)

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

11.10.2023, 15:23 120446

Kazakhstan has fully provided itself with bread and flour

Kazakhstan has fully provided itself with bread and flour
Images | Depositphotos
Speaking at the plenary session of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tamara Duissenova told about the volumes of the harvest collected this year and measures to support domestic agricultural producers who suffered losses due to difficult weather conditions, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.

On behalf of the Head of State, 62.5 thousand tons of preferential diesel fuel for grain drying have been allocated to support commodity producers, loans and loans are being extended by financial institutions without penalties, issues of allocating additional funds for subsidizing the agro-industrial complex and direct purchase of grain by the "Food Corporation", - are being worked out Tamara Duissenova said.


According to her, work is also underway to pay compensation to farmers of Zhambyl region. Recall that a local emergency regime was declared in the region due to lack of water. The volume of allocated funds amounted to 3.7 billion tenge.

In order to stabilize wheat prices and exclude "gray imports", the restriction on the import of grain by rail and motor transport into the country has been extended until April 11, 2024. This restriction will not affect licensed elevators, grain processing and poultry enterprises, as well as transit transportation of wheat through the territory of Kazakhstan. In addition, this will not interfere in any way with domestic producers using grain for their own needs.

I would like to note that the expected volume of grain harvested will be enough to fully provide the country with bread and flour", - Tamara Duissenova said.


At the same time, she noted that the Government is taking a set of measures to curb prices for socially important food products. In particular, in order to prevent the growth of the cost of vegetables, forward purchase was carried out and commodity interventions were applied in the off-season.

The Deputy Prime Minister recalled that each region has a stabilization fund. Indicators for the required bookmark volumes were developed for them. About 11.5 thousand agreements have been concluded with retail facilities and manufacturers on not exceeding the 15% surcharge on socially significant food products. In parallel, checks were carried out to comply with the established threshold.

Since the beginning of the year, the regional commissions for the investigation of intermediary schemes have revealed 696 facts of violations of the threshold of the trade allowance, an analysis of 814 intermediary chains has been carried out, while 146 risks of violation of legislation have been identified. As a result of the measures taken by the Government for more than 4 months, the price index for socially significant food products has been gradually decreasing", - Tamara Duissenova noted.


She added that there is also a positive downward trend in inflation. According to preliminary forecasts, it will be significantly lower than last year.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

10.10.2023, 14:55 131811

Kazakhstan economy grows by 4.7% in 9 months

Kazakhstan economy grows by 4.7% in 9 months
Images | Depositphotos
The Government session considered the results of socio-economic development of Kazakhstan and the execution of the national budget for January-September this year, primeminister.kz reports.

Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov reported that during the reporting period, the growth rate of the country's economy amounted to 4.7%. Positive dynamics in the real sector amounted to 3.7%, in services sector amounted to 5.1%. Among the industries, the greatest growth is demonstrated by construction by 12.6%, trade by 10%, as well as information and communication by 8.4%.

The growth rate of investments in fixed assets amounted to 12.1%. Their inflow increased in such spheres as transportation and warehousing by 59.4%, trade by 37.5%, education by 23.7%, agriculture by 12.9%, industry by 8.2%, including mining by 4.3%.

In January-August, the foreign trade turnover of the republic increased by 4.2% and amounted to $91.1 billion. Exports reached $51.2 billion, including processed goods of $16.2 billion, imports of $39.8 billion. In general, the positive trade balance of the Republic of Kazakhstan is $11.4 billion.

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev said that at the end of 9 months the state budget received 13.8 trillion tenge of revenues, the plan was fulfilled by 97%. Thus, the republican budget was replenished by 9.2 trillion tenge, local budgets 4.7 trillion tenge. During the same period, the state budget expenditures were executed by 99.3%, the republican budget by 98.6%, local budgets by 99.5%.

As noted by the head of the Government, for 9 months for all major indicators there is a positive dynamics in Abay region, West Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions, the cities of Almaty and Shymkent. In addition, due to the measures taken, there is a decrease in inflation to 11.8%.

There are 2.5 months left till the end of the year. It is necessary to take real measures to increase growth rates in all spheres of the economy," Prime Minister pointed out.


All responsible government agencies and akimats have also been instructed to continue work on stabilization of prices for food products and stimulation of domestic food production.

It is important to accelerate the implementation of investment projects in non-resource sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, transport, logistics, IT, tourism and other areas with the involvement of foreign and domestic investors," Alikhan Smailov said.


In conclusion, he added that along with this, work should be continued to improve conditions for the development of small and medium-sized businesses, support entrepreneurial initiatives, stimulate the creation of new jobs.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

10.10.2023, 11:53 128001

Eren Holding to consider potential projects for investment in Kazakhstan

Eren Holding to consider potential projects for investment in Kazakhstan
Measures to support domestic agricultural producers were considered at the State Commission on modernization of the economy under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.

Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov noted that prolonged rains in the main grain-growing regions during the harvesting campaign affected the yield and quality of grain. In this regard, agrarians may face difficulties with the sale of products and fulfillment of their obligations under contracts.

Within the framework of fulfillment of the instruction of the Head of State to provide necessary support to agricultural producers affected by the weather conditions of the current year, it was proposed to take the following measures:

  • to establish purchase prices of "Prodkorporatsiya" within the framework of forward purchase in the amount of 120 thousand tenge for wheat of 3 class and 105 thousand tenge for wheat of 4 class;
  • under forward purchase and commodity credit to provide an opportunity to the farmer to fulfill obligations in cash without payment of a penalty or by replacing wheat of the 3rd class with the 4th class at a coefficient of 1.05 or 5%;
  • for those agricultural producers, who are unable to fulfill their obligations, to give an opportunity to prolong the term of the contract for 1 year with reimbursement of bank fees at the rate of 3%.

The Minister emphasized that at the same time with the above measures, farmers ask for direct purchase of grain by "Prodkorporatsiya" from agrarians, especially feed wheat. This will allow to influence the grain market and thus improve the financial situation of grain producers.

Taking into account the above mentioned, it was proposed to carry out direct purchase in the amount of 350 thousand tons at the following prices: 105 thousand tenge for 4th class wheat, 90 thousand tenge for 5th class wheat, 70 thousand tenge for ungraded wheat.

At that, the purchase will be made after allocation of appropriate funds from the budget.

Following the discussion, members of the State Commission supported the proposed measures. Prime Minister instructed the authorized state body to immediately begin work on providing support to agricultural producers.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

Most viewed