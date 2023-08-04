This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Gross domestic product by the production method with highlighting share of Oil and gas, raw sources sectors for 2022
relevant news
Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan and Afghanistan signed contracts for 190.8 million dollars
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Afghanistan intend to expand trade and economic cooperation
Afghanistan is a priority market for flour for Kazakhstan, which accounts for 70% of the total volume of flour exports. Currently, we see a trend towards diversification of the export basket. According to our calculations, Kazakhstan has an export potential of supplies to Afghanistan worth $500 million in food, petrochemical, chemical, metallurgical, light, machine-building industries", - Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin said at the forum.
Today Turkmenistan is interested in the development of transportation on its territory and is ready to provide a discount - a preferential transit tariff on its territory. This direction can become an alternative route of shipment, primarily for flour milling products. For these purposes, a single operator promoting the export of non-primary goods, QazTrade, will ensure cheaper delivery of domestic goods to the Bolashak station. At the same time, we have strengthened agreements with Uzbekistan to provide preferential conditions for transit railway transportation through the territories of our countries so that we supply flour and grain to Afghanistan on a parity basis", - Serik Zhumangarin said in his speech.
Kazakhstan highly appreciates the initiative to build the Mazar-I-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar trans-Afghan railway transport corridor, which will ensure uninterrupted interregional cooperation of the Central Asian states with the countries of South Asia and the Middle East. This route will give a new impetus to the dynamics of trade and economic relations", - Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Record-breaking Kazakh grain exports expected
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Inflation in July was 14%
The Bureau calculates the consumer price index indicator monthly, which characterizes the level of inflation. We are observing changes in tariffs and prices for services and goods, for a total of 508 items. Prices are registered through a selective network of trade and service enterprises of various forms of ownership in all regional centers, the capital and a certain circle of cities and district centers," explains Kuanyshbek Zhakypbekuly, Director of the Bureau's Price Statistics Department.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan plans to increase engineering exports by almost 3 times
Agrarians need new equipment! Therefore, the pace of production must be increased. For this purpose we have all the necessary tools and opportunities," Prime Minister said.
This work should be continued," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
Thanks to the support of the state, domestic enterprises will be able to contribute to the socio-economic development of the country by creating permanent jobs, opening new and modernizing existing production facilities," Prime Minister said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Prices for social products fall for the second week in a row
As of today, the Food Corporation has already purchased 6 thousand tons of rice cereals. The regions contracted only 5.7 thousand tons of rice, while it was instructed to bring the contract to 25 thousand tons. Only the availability of a sufficient volume of rice will reduce the rate of price growth for it", - First Vice Minister of the Ministry of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev said.
For example, we see that large producers in June-July sold more than 27 million pieces of eggs to 5,000 customers, including 1,500 individuals, sales ranged from 1.5 to 2 million pieces. Then the chain is interrupted. We believe it is necessary, together with the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance, to consider the issue of bringing individuals to responsibility for illegal entrepreneurship, as well as to identify these persons in electronic invoices for the sale of socially significant food products",- the First Vice Minister of Trade said.
Despite the relatively stable situation in the country, akimats need to continue active work on contracting social products, primarily onions and cabbage. By August 1, you must ensure the conclusion of forward contracts for the supply of rice and the contracting of the required volumes. It is necessary to take appropriate measures to stabilize egg prices, work with businesses, producers, retail chains, work together with the Ministry of Finance and the Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition to eliminate unnecessary intermediaries", - Serik Zhumangarin summed up the meeting.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Mechanisms of state support for business to be improved in Kazakhstan
It is necessary to ensure integration of the register with the databases of government agencies, so that businesses do not need to confirm their presence in it with additional statements. In general, the register is designed to become a single point of reliable information on the origin of goods and should work in the interests of conscientious busines," Alikhan Smailov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Akmola region to build 7 commercial dairy farms in 2023
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
28.07.2023, 14:58Kazakhstan officially invited to 2024 Summer Olympic Games 28.07.2023, 12:488518119th meeting of the Council of Heads of the EAEU Accreditation Bodies 28.07.2023, 11:4674151NAC begins the process of integration into the global database of certificates SEE 28.07.2023, 10:5363261Senators: Water management of the Zhetysu region requires special attention 28.07.2023, 09:5162716Senators visited Zhetysu region 13.07.2023, 13:06Serik Zhumangarin held a meeting on the development of trade and logistics opportunities between Kazakhstan and Pakistan91696Serik Zhumangarin held a meeting on the development of trade and logistics opportunities between Kazakhstan and Pakistan 28.07.2023, 14:5885746Kazakhstan officially invited to 2024 Summer Olympic Games 28.07.2023, 12:488518119th meeting of the Council of Heads of the EAEU Accreditation Bodies 05.07.2023, 17:09Government to allocate necessary funds to complete Kaspiy desalination plant modernization - Alikhan Smailov81826Government to allocate necessary funds to complete Kaspiy desalination plant modernization - Alikhan Smailov 05.07.2023, 15:0781541Alikhan Smailov inspects reconstruction work at Mangystau Nuclear Power Plant